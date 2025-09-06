The Key to Looking Expensive in a Black Dress in 2025 Is Wearing This Timeless It Item With It

Everyone loves a black dress, but truth be told, they can be a little dull without those interesting extras that make them cooler, more special, or more expensive-looking—or all three. And speaking of the latter, Alexa Chung knows exactly what it takes to make a black dress look rich.
For an event in London this week, Chung wore an LBD and high-heel slide sandals. And the piece that made her outfit look more fall-friendly and extremely rich was what she wore over it: a brown suede blazer. As we all know, brown suede blazers were arguably the biggest trend of the season last fall, and given how timeless and elegant they are, it comes as no surprise that everyone will be wearing them again this fall—especially given that they’re an investment.
The next time you put on a black dress and want to look luxe, throw on a brown suede blazer, look in the mirror, and thank me later. Keep scrolling to shop my favorite ones.
