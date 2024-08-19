Suki Waterhouse Wore Fall's #1 Pretty Dress Trend to Open for Taylor Swift

Allyson Payer
By
published
in News

Taylor Swift is wrapping up the European leg of The Eras Tour and has brought in new openers to help her close out her time in London—Suki Waterhouse is one of them. Waterhouse stayed true to her signature style for her time on stage, wearing one of the most sought-after dresses of the season: a ruffled Chloé boho dress.

Ever since Chloé's new Creative Director Chemena Kamali debuted her F/W 24 collection for the brand, fashion people and celebrities have been lining up to wear her bohemian-inspired designs (which brings to mind the wildly popular early-2000s version of Chloé). Waterhouse wore a custom peach-colored maxi dress, which was lined with ruffles that flowed with the wind as she performed her set.

Many brands have already jumped on the boho-chic bandwagon, so prepare to see this pretty dress trend everywhere come fall. Keep scrolling to get ahead of the pack and add a boho dress to your own wardrobe.

Suki Waterhouse Eras tour performance

(Image credit: TAS2024/Getty Images)

Suki Waterhouse Eras tour performance

(Image credit: TAS2024/Getty Images)

On Suki Waterhouse: Chloé dress

Shop Pretty Boho Dresses

Printed Cape Dress Zw Collection
Zara
Printed Cape Dress ZW Collection

Spell Ocean Gown
Spell
Spell Ocean Gown

Chloé, Ruffled Silk Chiffon Minidress
Chloé
Ruffled Silk Chiffon Minidress

Cleodora Dress
Reformation
Cleodora Dress

Sofia Dress -- Lapis Bluebell Ballad
DÔEN
Sofia Dress in Lapis Bluebell Ballad

Seam Long Dress
Mango
Seam Long Dress

Sleeveless Maxi Dress
& Other Stories
Sleeveless Maxi Dress

Collection Tiered Ruffle Dress in Chiffon
J.Crew
Collection Tiered Ruffle Dress in Chiffon

Orcene Ruffled Chiffon Midi Dress
LoveShackFancy
Orcene Ruffled Chiffon Midi Dress

Polka Dot Long-Sleeve Dress
Free People
Polka Dot Long-Sleeve Dress

Indigo Floral Ora Dress
Cinq à Sept
Indigo Floral Ora Dress

Explore More:
Suki Waterhouse
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸