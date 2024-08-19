Suki Waterhouse Wore Fall's #1 Pretty Dress Trend to Open for Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is wrapping up the European leg of The Eras Tour and has brought in new openers to help her close out her time in London—Suki Waterhouse is one of them. Waterhouse stayed true to her signature style for her time on stage, wearing one of the most sought-after dresses of the season: a ruffled Chloé boho dress.

Ever since Chloé's new Creative Director Chemena Kamali debuted her F/W 24 collection for the brand, fashion people and celebrities have been lining up to wear her bohemian-inspired designs (which brings to mind the wildly popular early-2000s version of Chloé). Waterhouse wore a custom peach-colored maxi dress, which was lined with ruffles that flowed with the wind as she performed her set.

Many brands have already jumped on the boho-chic bandwagon, so prepare to see this pretty dress trend everywhere come fall. Keep scrolling to get ahead of the pack and add a boho dress to your own wardrobe.

(Image credit: TAS2024/Getty Images)

(Image credit: TAS2024/Getty Images)

On Suki Waterhouse: Chloé dress

Shop Pretty Boho Dresses

Zara Printed Cape Dress ZW Collection $129 SHOP NOW

Spell Spell Ocean Gown $379 SHOP NOW

Chloé Ruffled Silk Chiffon Minidress $3630 SHOP NOW

Reformation Cleodora Dress $248 SHOP NOW

DÔEN Sofia Dress in Lapis Bluebell Ballad $228 SHOP NOW

Mango Seam Long Dress $140 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Sleeveless Maxi Dress $399 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Collection Tiered Ruffle Dress in Chiffon $398 SHOP NOW

LoveShackFancy Orcene Ruffled Chiffon Midi Dress $645 SHOP NOW

Free People Polka Dot Long-Sleeve Dress $250 SHOP NOW