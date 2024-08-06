Blake Lively Wore the Pretty Shoe Trend I Always Avoid When in NYC

Here's the thing. I don't live in New York, so avoiding wearing certain things there is pretty easy for me to do, as it's just somewhere that I travel a few times a year. If you live in NYC, I suggest wearing whatever you want because you only live once. I've ruined more clothing and accessory items in the city than I care to admit, so there are certain things I just leave at home. The pretty shoe trend Blake Lively just wore is one of them.

Lively has been out and about promoting her new film It Ends With Us lately, wearing one sparkly and/or colorful high-fashion look after another. For press over the weekend in NYC, she paired a bedazzled Versace top and jeans with the aforementioned pretty shoe trend—satin shoes.

I'm actually obsessed with satin shoes and am drawn to them like a moth to a flame, but given how easily the delicate fabric tends to get dirty and how prone to water damage it is, I never pack them when I'm visiting NYC, which isn't exactly known for having clean streets and perfect weather. But I'll definitely keep buying satin shoes for other places and occasions. Keep scrolling to shop some of my favorite pairs right now.

(Image credit: JosiahW/Backgrid)

(Image credit: JosiahW/Backgrid)

On Blake Lively: Versace top, bra, trunks, and jeans; Christian Louboutin shoes

