Blake Lively Wore the Pretty Shoe Trend I Always Avoid When in NYC

Allyson Payer
By
published
in News

Here's the thing. I don't live in New York, so avoiding wearing certain things there is pretty easy for me to do, as it's just somewhere that I travel a few times a year. If you live in NYC, I suggest wearing whatever you want because you only live once. I've ruined more clothing and accessory items in the city than I care to admit, so there are certain things I just leave at home. The pretty shoe trend Blake Lively just wore is one of them.

Lively has been out and about promoting her new film It Ends With Us lately, wearing one sparkly and/or colorful high-fashion look after another. For press over the weekend in NYC, she paired a bedazzled Versace top and jeans with the aforementioned pretty shoe trend—satin shoes.

I'm actually obsessed with satin shoes and am drawn to them like a moth to a flame, but given how easily the delicate fabric tends to get dirty and how prone to water damage it is, I never pack them when I'm visiting NYC, which isn't exactly known for having clean streets and perfect weather. But I'll definitely keep buying satin shoes for other places and occasions. Keep scrolling to shop some of my favorite pairs right now.

Blake Lively wearing a sparkly top, jeans, and satin shoes in NYC.

(Image credit: JosiahW/Backgrid)

Blake Lively wearing a sparkly top, jeans, and satin shoes in NYC.

(Image credit: JosiahW/Backgrid)

On Blake Lively: Versace top, bra, trunks, and jeans; Christian Louboutin shoes

Shop Satin Shoes

Chosen Pointed Toe Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Chosen Pointed Toe Pump

Wade Kitten Heel
Reformation
Wade Kitten Heels

Climax Satin Slingback Point-Toe Pumps
Saint Laurent
Climax Satin Slingback Point-Toe Pumps

+ Net Sustain Sulue Satin Slingback Pumps
Loulou Studio
Sulue Satin Slingback Pumps

Regency Grosgrain-Trimmed Satin Ballet Flats
Le Monde Beryl
Regency Grosgrain-Trimmed Satin Ballet Flats

Hangisi 70 Embellished Satin Pumps
Manolo Blahnik
Hangisi 70 Embellished Satin Pumps

Josephina Sandal Heels 65mm
Black Suede Studio
Josephina Sandal Heels

Sawra Slingback Flat
Manolo Blahnik
Sawra Slingback Flats

Prada, Satin Mules
Prada
Satin Mules

Square Toe Slingback Ballet Pump
Sandy Liang
Square Toe Slingback Ballet Pumps

Gabriella Satin Ballet Flats
Aeyde
Gabriella Satin Ballet Flats

Square Toe Kitten Heel Satin Sandal
Toteme
Square Toe Kitten Heel Satin Sandal

Dhalia Slide Sandal
Nine West
Dhalia Slide Sandals

Runway Pointed Toe Pump
Prada
Runway Pointed Toe Pumps

Explore More:
Blake Lively Heels
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸