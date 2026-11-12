I Keep Seeing Fashion Friends In Black Trousers and Boots—Here's How They're Elevating the Combo Now

Working in the fashion industry, you find yourself moving between different fashion circles, with industry events, presentations and runway shows bringing you into the company of some seriously well-dressed people. Naturally, I love paying attention to the trends that start to emerge amongst these stylish crowds. And when I notice the same combinations cropping up beyond fashion events and into everyday life, I know I'm onto something. This week, it was an understated pairing that's caught my eye: black trousers and boots. Spotting fashion friends in one stylish circle after another decked in the combination, I then noticed IRL fashion friends Zoë Kravitz and Riley Keough wearing their own takes on it. Needless to say, I was taking notes.
Out and about in New York, Zoë and Riley demonstrated how a few considered styling choices can make this simple combination feel anything but ordinary.
First up, Zoë opted for an ankle-grazing pair of black trousers, creating a sleek, streamlined foundation for her look. Paired with block-heeled ankle boots and a black blazer, the outfit felt polished but still brimming with personality. A striped cardigan and lemon-yellow scarf draped around her neck introduced a welcome hit of colour, giving the otherwise tonal ensemble a more playful feel.
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Taking a cosier approach, Riley built her outfit around a pair of black-wash jeans and black square-toe boots. She then layered a pale-grey, fur-trimmed puffer jacket over the top. The contrast between the jacket's softer, more voluminous silhouette and the streamlined black denim and boots gave the outfit a chic and considered feel.
So, if you're feeling a little uninspired by your winter wardrobe, take this as your cue to return to the basics. Fashion friends in every direction are gravitating towards black trousers and boots, and IMO, it's a combination well worth borrowing. The beauty is in the styling, so I've rounded up the best trousers and boots to help you recreate the look below.
Shop Black Trousers and Boots:
H&M
Wide High Waist Jeans
These also come in 14 other shades.
Marks & Spencer
Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans
These come in five different leg lengths.
Zara
Trousers With Side Pleats
The voluminous cut gives these such an elevated finish.
Reformation
Gale Mid Rise Pant
Chic tailored trousers will never go out of style.
ST. AGNI
90s Wool-Twill Straight-Leg Pants
The wool composition ensures a cosy finish.
Sézane
Matheo Trousers
Style with black boots or dress these up with heels.
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Wide Leg Ankle Grazer Jeans
The cropped finish lends these a lighter, fresher feel.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.