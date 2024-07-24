Natalie Portman Just Wore the $50 Birkenstocks That Sell Out Every Summer

One of the best things about summer, in my opinion, is that any shoe goes, and easy slip-on sandals reign supreme. One of my longtime favorite slip-on summer shoes is a very popular Birkenstock style that costs only $50, and since Natalie Portman just wore it in L.A., I'm guessing she's also a fan.

The Birkenstocks in question are the Arizona Eva Sandals. (Portman opted for the lavender pair, which she wore with denim shorts and a tank top.) They're incredibly comfortable and lightweight, and they come in about a million colors—neutrals and brights included. They're so good that I own three pairs and have turned my entire family into fans of them. They're the perfect sandals to wear with a casual summer outfit, and they're waterproof, so on top of everything else, they're pool-day approved.

The Birkenstock Arizona Eva sandals are usually wiped out by this point in the summer, but I think the brand finally got the memo because I found a few places with lots of stock left (including Nordstrom, where they have 2.7K reviews). Scroll to shop the best colors.

(Image credit: SL, Terma/Backgrid)

On Natalie Portman: Birkenstock Arizona Eva Sandals in Purple Fog ($50)

Shop Birkenstock Arizona Eva Sandals

Birkenstock Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandals in Black $50 SHOP NOW

Birkenstock Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandals in Eggshell $50 SHOP NOW

Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandals in Khaki $50 SHOP NOW

Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandals in Roast $50 SHOP NOW

Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandals in Popcorn $50 SHOP NOW

Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandals in Metallic Anthracite $50 SHOP NOW

Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandals in Elemental Blue $50 SHOP NOW

Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandals in Stone Coin $50 SHOP NOW

Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandals in Glamour Gold $50 SHOP NOW