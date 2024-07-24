Natalie Portman Just Wore the $50 Birkenstocks That Sell Out Every Summer
One of the best things about summer, in my opinion, is that any shoe goes, and easy slip-on sandals reign supreme. One of my longtime favorite slip-on summer shoes is a very popular Birkenstock style that costs only $50, and since Natalie Portman just wore it in L.A., I'm guessing she's also a fan.
The Birkenstocks in question are the Arizona Eva Sandals. (Portman opted for the lavender pair, which she wore with denim shorts and a tank top.) They're incredibly comfortable and lightweight, and they come in about a million colors—neutrals and brights included. They're so good that I own three pairs and have turned my entire family into fans of them. They're the perfect sandals to wear with a casual summer outfit, and they're waterproof, so on top of everything else, they're pool-day approved.
The Birkenstock Arizona Eva sandals are usually wiped out by this point in the summer, but I think the brand finally got the memo because I found a few places with lots of stock left (including Nordstrom, where they have 2.7K reviews). Scroll to shop the best colors.
On Natalie Portman: Birkenstock Arizona Eva Sandals in Purple Fog ($50)
Shop Birkenstock Arizona Eva Sandals
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
