Dakota Johnson Wore the Un-Trendy Shoe Trend Everyone Is Wearing With Skirts

While Dakota Johnson has been busy filming her latest movie on the streets of NYC, we've been busy discussing everything she's been wearing both on and off set. The outfit I'm bringing to your attention today falls into the latter category. Paparazzi caught Johnson walking the few steps from her car to a door earlier this week wearing the most elegant of summer outfits. Johnson's outfit consisted of a silky white button-down over a seafoam green tank with a matching white maxi skirt. But it was her shoes that really tied the whole look together, and it confirmed an outfit trend I've had my eye on lately: pairing skirt with slingback flats.

Slingback flats are one of the most elegant (and popular) shoe trends of the season, and they magically look perfect with skirts of any length and style. Personally, I love wearing slingback flats when I want to achieve the polished look that a heel provides but just don't want to wear heels. Perhaps the best thing about slingback flats is that they're not as "trendy" as some of the other flat shoe trends this season, making them a great long-lasting investment. On that note, keep scrolling to see how Johnson styled them and shop elegant slingback flats for yourself.

(Image credit: JosiahW/Backgrid)

On Dakota Johnson: Loewe Flamenco Leather Shoulder Bag ($3550); The Row shoes; Gucci Rectangle Frame Sunglasses ($435)

Another Chic Example

Shop Elegant Slingback Flats

