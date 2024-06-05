Dakota Johnson Wore the Un-Trendy Shoe Trend Everyone Is Wearing With Skirts

While Dakota Johnson has been busy filming her latest movie on the streets of NYC, we've been busy discussing everything she's been wearing both on and off set. The outfit I'm bringing to your attention today falls into the latter category. Paparazzi caught Johnson walking the few steps from her car to a door earlier this week wearing the most elegant of summer outfits. Johnson's outfit consisted of a silky white button-down over a seafoam green tank with a matching white maxi skirt. But it was her shoes that really tied the whole look together, and it confirmed an outfit trend I've had my eye on lately: pairing skirt with slingback flats.

Slingback flats are one of the most elegant (and popular) shoe trends of the season, and they magically look perfect with skirts of any length and style. Personally, I love wearing slingback flats when I want to achieve the polished look that a heel provides but just don't want to wear heels. Perhaps the best thing about slingback flats is that they're not as "trendy" as some of the other flat shoe trends this season, making them a great long-lasting investment. On that note, keep scrolling to see how Johnson styled them and shop elegant slingback flats for yourself.

Dakota Johnson wearing a white outfit in NYC

(Image credit: JosiahW/Backgrid)

On Dakota Johnson: Loewe Flamenco Leather Shoulder Bag ($3550); The Row shoes; Gucci Rectangle Frame Sunglasses ($435)

Another Chic Example

Miniskirt with slingback flats

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Shop Elegant Slingback Flats

Zara Mesh Slingback Flats
zara

Kara 2 Slingback Flat
Sam Edelman
Kara 2 Slingback Flat

Astra Slingback Flats
Rag & Bone
Astra Slingback Flats

Zara Satin Flats With Bow
Zara
Satin Effect Flats with Bow

Ines Flats
Larroude
Ines Flats

Gg Crystal Embellished Pointed Toe Slingback Flat
Gucci
GG Crystal Embellished Pointed Toe Slingback Flat

Venice Slingback Flat
Vince
Venice Slingback Flats

Colin Square Toe Slingback Flat
Khaite
Colin Square Toe Slingback Flats

By Anthropologie Snip-Toe Slingback Flats
By Anthropologie
Snip-Toe Slingback Flats

Dani Black Flats
Aeyde
Dani Black Flats

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

