Dakota Johnson Wore the Un-Trendy Shoe Trend Everyone Is Wearing With Skirts
While Dakota Johnson has been busy filming her latest movie on the streets of NYC, we've been busy discussing everything she's been wearing both on and off set. The outfit I'm bringing to your attention today falls into the latter category. Paparazzi caught Johnson walking the few steps from her car to a door earlier this week wearing the most elegant of summer outfits. Johnson's outfit consisted of a silky white button-down over a seafoam green tank with a matching white maxi skirt. But it was her shoes that really tied the whole look together, and it confirmed an outfit trend I've had my eye on lately: pairing skirt with slingback flats.
Slingback flats are one of the most elegant (and popular) shoe trends of the season, and they magically look perfect with skirts of any length and style. Personally, I love wearing slingback flats when I want to achieve the polished look that a heel provides but just don't want to wear heels. Perhaps the best thing about slingback flats is that they're not as "trendy" as some of the other flat shoe trends this season, making them a great long-lasting investment. On that note, keep scrolling to see how Johnson styled them and shop elegant slingback flats for yourself.
On Dakota Johnson: Loewe Flamenco Leather Shoulder Bag ($3550); The Row shoes; Gucci Rectangle Frame Sunglasses ($435)
Another Chic Example
Shop Elegant Slingback Flats
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Dakota Johnson Just Wore These 3 Noteworthy Color Trends That Will Be Huge for Summer
I'm inspired.
By Natalie Munro
-
Dakota Johnson Wore the Elegant Dress Trend That Goes With Heels *and* Sneakers
Talk about versatile.
By Eliza Huber
-
Dakota Johnson Wore the Iconic $50 Accessory Trend Every Celebrity Owns by Now
You might even own it too.
By Allyson Payer
-
Lana Del Rey Wore the Flat Shoe Trend Everyone in Fashion Is Losing It Over
Good luck finding them in stock.
By Allyson Payer
-
I Never Wear Heels—28 Pretty Flats I Recommend If You're Just Like Me
Gorgeous flats ahead.
By Chichi Offor
-
30 Incredibly Chic Dresses and Skirts From the Epic Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale
These discounts are too good to pass up.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Swear By Elegant Wardrobe Staples—30 Picks From Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
So many chic finds are under $100.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
My Friend Asked What to Buy From Shopbop—I Sent 30 Sale Picks Ahead of Memorial Day
Everything is up to 50% off and so chic.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes