Margot Robbie Wore the Shoe Trend I'm Swapping Ballet Flats For This Summer

Based on how wildly popular ballet flats have been for so long, it's only natural that off-shoots of the trend are happening. And one of those just got Margot Robbie's approval.

While out and about in NYC this weekend, Robbie wore several outfits consisting of baggy pants or jeans and flat shoes. One of those outfits stood out to me because of the summer-ready, ballerina-adjacent shoe trend she chose to wear. That trend is ballet flat mules. I find that mules are an excellent option for the summer months, as they're sort of a sandal-flat hybrid. The backless shoes look especially effortless and chic with baggy jeans, full skirts, shorts, and everything in between.

Scroll on to see how Robbie styled her Manolo Blahnik ballerina mules and shop the chicest ballerina mules on the market for yourself.

(Image credit: JosiahW/Backgrid)

On Margot Robbie: Celine Medium Nino Bag ($3700); Manolo Blahnik Ballerimu Leather Slippers ($745)

Shop Ballet Flat Mules

Manolo Blahnik Ballerimu Leather Slippers $745 SHOP NOW

Zara Leather Mules with Bow $50 SHOP NOW

Schutz Arissa Linen Flat Mules $98 SHOP NOW

Margaux The Ballet Mules in Ecru Woven Leather $225 SHOP NOW

Tony Bianco Javelin Flats $160 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Jude Mule $70 $28 SHOP NOW

Jacquemus Leather Ballet Mules $665 SHOP NOW

Linea Paolo Aylin Mules $91 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Bartley Black Woven Slip-On Mules $90 SHOP NOW