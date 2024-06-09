Margot Robbie Wore the Shoe Trend I'm Swapping Ballet Flats For This Summer
Based on how wildly popular ballet flats have been for so long, it's only natural that off-shoots of the trend are happening. And one of those just got Margot Robbie's approval.
While out and about in NYC this weekend, Robbie wore several outfits consisting of baggy pants or jeans and flat shoes. One of those outfits stood out to me because of the summer-ready, ballerina-adjacent shoe trend she chose to wear. That trend is ballet flat mules. I find that mules are an excellent option for the summer months, as they're sort of a sandal-flat hybrid. The backless shoes look especially effortless and chic with baggy jeans, full skirts, shorts, and everything in between.
Scroll on to see how Robbie styled her Manolo Blahnik ballerina mules and shop the chicest ballerina mules on the market for yourself.
On Margot Robbie: Celine Medium Nino Bag ($3700); Manolo Blahnik Ballerimu Leather Slippers ($745)
Shop Ballet Flat Mules
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
