Margot Robbie Wore the Shoe Trend I'm Swapping Ballet Flats For This Summer

Allyson Payer
By
published

Based on how wildly popular ballet flats have been for so long, it's only natural that off-shoots of the trend are happening. And one of those just got Margot Robbie's approval.

While out and about in NYC this weekend, Robbie wore several outfits consisting of baggy pants or jeans and flat shoes. One of those outfits stood out to me because of the summer-ready, ballerina-adjacent shoe trend she chose to wear. That trend is ballet flat mules. I find that mules are an excellent option for the summer months, as they're sort of a sandal-flat hybrid. The backless shoes look especially effortless and chic with baggy jeans, full skirts, shorts, and everything in between.

Scroll on to see how Robbie styled her Manolo Blahnik ballerina mules and shop the chicest ballerina mules on the market for yourself.

Margot Robbie wearing a dark denim outfit in NYC

(Image credit: JosiahW/Backgrid)

On Margot Robbie: Celine Medium Nino Bag ($3700); Manolo Blahnik Ballerimu Leather Slippers ($745)

Shop Ballet Flat Mules

Ballerimu Leather Slippers
Manolo Blahnik
Ballerimu Leather Slippers

Zara Leather Mules with Bow
Zara
Leather Mules with Bow

Arissa Linen Flat Mule
Schutz
Arissa Linen Flat Mules

The Ballet Mule - Ecru Woven Leather
Margaux
The Ballet Mules in Ecru Woven Leather

Zapato Plano Javelin
Tony Bianco
Javelin Flats

Jude Mule
Nordstrom
Jude Mule

Leather Ballet Mules
Jacquemus
Leather Ballet Mules

Aylin Mule
Linea Paolo
Aylin Mules

Bartley Black Woven Slip-On Mule | Women's Flats – Steve Madden
Steve Madden
Bartley Black Woven Slip-On Mules

Schutz Lolita Ballet Mules
Schutz
Lolita Ballet Mules

Explore More:
Margot Robbie Ballet Flats Flats
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸