I Swore I'd Never Wear Heels to the Airport, But This Comfy Style Is Surprisingly Travel Approved
I used to dismiss the idea of wearing heels to the airport, firmly believing that comfort should reign supreme while traveling. Sneakers and flats were my steadfast companions, perfectly aligning with my no-nonsense approach to flying. However, my perspective recently changed when I came across a photo of Ariana Grande at the Haneda Airport in Tokyo.
Dressed elegantly, Grande showcased a breathtaking pair of Valentino Garavani Bowow shoes, which debuted in the exquisite Avant les Débuts spring 2025 collection and were later reimagined in the whimsical Pavillon des Folies collection. These shoes are a visual feast, boasting an oversize, enchanting bow and a chic square-almond toe that effortlessly exudes class. What truly sets them apart is their low block-heel design—a masterful fusion of high fashion and comfort.
On Ariana Grande: Valentino Bowow Pumps ($1050)
The allure of block heels, especially low ones, lies in their design, which offers more support and stability than stiletto heels. With a broader base and lower height, block heels distribute your weight more evenly, reducing pressure on the feet and making them more comfortable for long periods of walking or standing, like at an airport.
So if you're ready to refresh your airport footwear game, keep scrolling to shop Grande's Valentino pumps and a curated selection of elegant block heels that will have you jet-setting in style.
Shop Ariana Grande's Valentino heels:
Shop more block-heel pumps:
I can't choose between the patent-leather red, brown suede, green suede, and leopard print.
Customers say these shoes have the perfect heel height for all-day wear.
Sézane may be known for its sweaters and outerwear, but its footwear is just as elegant.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
Let Me Guess: You Weren't Expecting Ashley Olsen to Wear These Under-$150 Sneakers
Neither was I.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
J.Lo Just Wore the Anti-Trend Pant Color That's Fresher Than Black, Gray, and White
It's expensive looking too.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
All the Happenings in the World of Fashion and Sports Right Now
All in one place.
By Eliza Huber
-
10 Perfect 2025 Outfit Trends I'm Wearing For Every Travel Day
Take these to the terminal.
By Allyson Payer
-
Dakota Johnson's Velvet Thigh-Slit Gucci Gown for SNL's After-Party Is Giving Tom Ford Energy
Here for it.
By Eliza Huber
-
Sabrina Carpenter Made Cropped Pants Look So Elegant With This Classic Heel Trend
The perfect combination.
By Allyson Payer
-
The BAFTA 2025 Red Carpet Looks Everyone’s Talking About
I'm obsessed.
By Natalie Munro
-
The New Designer Bag That's Off to a Flying Start in 2025
Amelia Gray is already a fan.
By Drew Elovitz