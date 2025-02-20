I Swore I'd Never Wear Heels to the Airport, But This Comfy Style Is Surprisingly Travel Approved

I used to dismiss the idea of wearing heels to the airport, firmly believing that comfort should reign supreme while traveling. Sneakers and flats were my steadfast companions, perfectly aligning with my no-nonsense approach to flying. However, my perspective recently changed when I came across a photo of Ariana Grande at the Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

Dressed elegantly, Grande showcased a breathtaking pair of Valentino Garavani Bowow shoes, which debuted in the exquisite Avant les Débuts spring 2025 collection and were later reimagined in the whimsical Pavillon des Folies collection. These shoes are a visual feast, boasting an oversize, enchanting bow and a chic square-almond toe that effortlessly exudes class. What truly sets them apart is their low block-heel design—a masterful fusion of high fashion and comfort.

Ariana grande wears a long black coat, white lace tights, and white valentino bowow heels.

(Image credit: Valentino/Getty Images)

On Ariana Grande: Valentino Bowow Pumps ($1050)

The allure of block heels, especially low ones, lies in their design, which offers more support and stability than stiletto heels. With a broader base and lower height, block heels distribute your weight more evenly, reducing pressure on the feet and making them more comfortable for long periods of walking or standing, like at an airport.

So if you're ready to refresh your airport footwear game, keep scrolling to shop Grande's Valentino pumps and a curated selection of elegant block heels that will have you jet-setting in style.

Shop Ariana Grande's Valentino heels:

Bowow Pumps in Kidskin 45mm
Valentino Garavani
Bowow Pumps

These also come in black and a dusty-rose hue.

Shop more block-heel pumps:

Rosa Pump
Sam Edelman
Rosa Pumps

I love the subtle square-toe design.

Terry Ballet Pump
Reformation
Terry Ballet Pumps

I can't choose between the patent-leather red, brown suede, green suede, and leopard print.

Hourglass Pointed Toe Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Hourglass Pointed Toe Pumps

Jeffrey Campbell knows how to nail major shoe trends.

Arissa Pump
Schutz
Arissa Pumps

Sale alert!

Cecile Leather Ballet Pump
Veronica Beard
Cecile Leather Ballet Pumps

Customers say these shoes have the perfect heel height for all-day wear.

Martina Heel Pumps - Smooth Black - Sheep Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Martina Heel Pumps

Sézane may be known for its sweaters and outerwear, but its footwear is just as elegant.

Madewell, The Nettie Heeled Mary Jane
Madewell
The Nettie Heeled Mary Jane Heels

French-girl approved.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

