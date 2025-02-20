I Swore I'd Never Wear Heels to the Airport, But This Comfy Style Is Surprisingly Travel Approved

I used to dismiss the idea of wearing heels to the airport, firmly believing that comfort should reign supreme while traveling. Sneakers and flats were my steadfast companions, perfectly aligning with my no-nonsense approach to flying. However, my perspective recently changed when I came across a photo of Ariana Grande at the Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

Dressed elegantly, Grande showcased a breathtaking pair of Valentino Garavani Bowow shoes, which debuted in the exquisite Avant les Débuts spring 2025 collection and were later reimagined in the whimsical Pavillon des Folies collection. These shoes are a visual feast, boasting an oversize, enchanting bow and a chic square-almond toe that effortlessly exudes class. What truly sets them apart is their low block-heel design—a masterful fusion of high fashion and comfort.

(Image credit: Valentino/Getty Images)

On Ariana Grande: Valentino Bowow Pumps ($1050)

The allure of block heels, especially low ones, lies in their design, which offers more support and stability than stiletto heels. With a broader base and lower height, block heels distribute your weight more evenly, reducing pressure on the feet and making them more comfortable for long periods of walking or standing, like at an airport.

So if you're ready to refresh your airport footwear game, keep scrolling to shop Grande's Valentino pumps and a curated selection of elegant block heels that will have you jet-setting in style.

Shop Ariana Grande's Valentino heels:

Valentino Garavani Bowow Pumps $1050 SHOP NOW These also come in black and a dusty-rose hue.

Shop more block-heel pumps:

Sam Edelman Rosa Pumps $140 SHOP NOW I love the subtle square-toe design.

Reformation Terry Ballet Pumps $278 SHOP NOW I can't choose between the patent-leather red, brown suede, green suede, and leopard print.

Jeffrey Campbell Hourglass Pointed Toe Pumps $140 $105 SHOP NOW Jeffrey Campbell knows how to nail major shoe trends.

Schutz Arissa Pumps $138 $97 SHOP NOW Sale alert!

Veronica Beard Cecile Leather Ballet Pumps $375 $225 SHOP NOW Customers say these shoes have the perfect heel height for all-day wear.

Sézane Martina Heel Pumps $210 SHOP NOW Sézane may be known for its sweaters and outerwear, but its footwear is just as elegant.