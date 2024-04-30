Anne Hathaway Just Wore the Under-$20 Trend That's Replacing Red Tights
Given how wildly popular red tights became, combined with the fact that they're undeniably a bit tricky to wear, it's not surprising that they've peaked. But not to worry—their replacement is waiting in the wings, and it's similar but different. That replacement is white tights, which are no longer reserved for Halloween. And Anne Hathaway just solidified this.
While out in New York City this morning doing press for her new film, The Idea of You, Anne Hathaway wore a head-to-toe white outfit. And yes, it included white tights. White tights are slightly easier to style than their red counterparts, but if you're unsure where to start, you can't go wrong with a monochromatic look like hers. (Here are some other white-tights styling ideas, provided by my fellow editor.)
But first, you'll need a pair of white tights of your own. Keep scrolling to shop some of the best ones on the market, most of which are under $20.
On Anne Hathaway: Patou jacket, dress, and Le Petit Patou Bag ($652); Calzedonia 50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights ($15)
Shop White Tights
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
