Anne Hathaway Just Wore the Under-$20 Trend That's Replacing Red Tights

Given how wildly popular red tights became, combined with the fact that they're undeniably a bit tricky to wear, it's not surprising that they've peaked. But not to worry—their replacement is waiting in the wings, and it's similar but different. That replacement is white tights, which are no longer reserved for Halloween. And Anne Hathaway just solidified this.

While out in New York City this morning doing press for her new film, The Idea of You, Anne Hathaway wore a head-to-toe white outfit. And yes, it included white tights. White tights are slightly easier to style than their red counterparts, but if you're unsure where to start, you can't go wrong with a monochromatic look like hers. (Here are some other white-tights styling ideas, provided by my fellow editor.)

But first, you'll need a pair of white tights of your own. Keep scrolling to shop some of the best ones on the market, most of which are under $20.

(Image credit: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

(Image credit: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

On Anne Hathaway: Patou jacket, dress, and Le Petit Patou Bag ($652); Calzedonia 50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights ($15)

