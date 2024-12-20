I'm Finally Considering Skinny Jeans Again After Seeing This One Outfit

I still remember my first pair of skinny jeans. I got them at Abercrombie Kids, and they were low-rise with little zip-up slits at both ankles. I did extra chores for weeks just to be able to afford to purchase them. The rest was history. I exclusively wore skinny jeans for at least a decade after that, stopping around my sophomore year of college when I got my first adult pair of Levi's 501s. Since then, skinny jeans have been pretty much dead to me. That is until I stumbled across a recent street style image of Amanda Seyfried and felt myself softening to the idea of purchasing a pair of them once again. Talk about coming full circle…

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Amanda Seyfried: Bottega Veneta 70MM Leather Loafer Pumps ($1250)

To clarify, Seyfried's outfit (worn for a night out at The Polo Bar in New York with her The Housemaid castmates Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar) wasn't anything particularly fascinating in the fashion department. It was quite simple and classic: a red sweater worn underneath a black puffer coat with black jeans, heeled Bottega Veneta loafers, and a white purse. But something about the bottom half—her jeans, in particular—drew me in. You see, her denim, though certainly under the skinny jeans roof, isn't like the second-skin jeans I remember from middle school. They're slightly looser and more rigid, giving them a refreshing appearance that I'm ready to stand behind.

Trust me—I was shocked too. But after some real introspection, my surprise dissipated, and in its place was the urge to buy a pair of slightly skinny jeans in the lead-up to 2025. Scroll down to shop the pairs I currently have in my digital shopping carts.

Shop more skinny jeans:

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Jean $128 $50 SHOP NOW

AGOLDE Freya High-Rise Slim-Leg Organic Jeans $220 SHOP NOW

ZARA Sculpt High Waist TRF Jeans $40 SHOP NOW

PAIGE Gemma High-Rise Skinny Jeans $230 SHOP NOW

AG Mari Mid-Rise Slim Straight $215 SHOP NOW

FRAME Le High High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans $258 SHOP NOW

ZARA ZW Collection Mid Rise Slim Jeans $50 SHOP NOW

Toteme Low-Rise Tapered-Leg Ankle Denim Jeans $360 SHOP NOW