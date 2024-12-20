I'm Finally Considering Skinny Jeans Again After Seeing This One Outfit
I still remember my first pair of skinny jeans. I got them at Abercrombie Kids, and they were low-rise with little zip-up slits at both ankles. I did extra chores for weeks just to be able to afford to purchase them. The rest was history. I exclusively wore skinny jeans for at least a decade after that, stopping around my sophomore year of college when I got my first adult pair of Levi's 501s. Since then, skinny jeans have been pretty much dead to me. That is until I stumbled across a recent street style image of Amanda Seyfried and felt myself softening to the idea of purchasing a pair of them once again. Talk about coming full circle…
On Amanda Seyfried: Bottega Veneta 70MM Leather Loafer Pumps ($1250)
To clarify, Seyfried's outfit (worn for a night out at The Polo Bar in New York with her The Housemaid castmates Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar) wasn't anything particularly fascinating in the fashion department. It was quite simple and classic: a red sweater worn underneath a black puffer coat with black jeans, heeled Bottega Veneta loafers, and a white purse. But something about the bottom half—her jeans, in particular—drew me in. You see, her denim, though certainly under the skinny jeans roof, isn't like the second-skin jeans I remember from middle school. They're slightly looser and more rigid, giving them a refreshing appearance that I'm ready to stand behind.
Trust me—I was shocked too. But after some real introspection, my surprise dissipated, and in its place was the urge to buy a pair of slightly skinny jeans in the lead-up to 2025. Scroll down to shop the pairs I currently have in my digital shopping carts.
Shop more skinny jeans:
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
The Best Jeans of 2024, According to Who What Wear Editors and Readers
The numbers don't lie.
By Ana Escalante
-
Grace VanderWaal Unplugged
The singer-actress is set to have a monumental 2025.
By Eliza Huber
-
Stylish Women in NY and L.A. Always Wear Their Levi's With This Classic Shoe Trend
From Lily-Rose Depp to Dakota Johnson.
By Eliza Huber
-
Sorry to My Beige Coats, But Katie Holmes Just Convinced Me to Prioritize This Color Instead
Bold and unexpected.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Pretty Shirt Trend That Makes Even Y2K Jeans Look Elegant
We love an elevated J.Lo outfit.
By Allyson Payer
-
Kylie Jenner Just Wore the Anti-Boring Bag Trend London's Chicest Women Wear Instead of Leather Purses
Perfect for the holiday season.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Sydney Sweeney Just Wore the Winter Shoe Trend Rich Women in NYC and Paris Love
And just like that, a higher tax bracket.
By Eliza Huber
-
Brooke Shields Knows the Exact Boot Trend to Wear With Skinny Jeans
Miss Americana.
By Drew Elovitz