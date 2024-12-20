I'm Finally Considering Skinny Jeans Again After Seeing This One Outfit

I still remember my first pair of skinny jeans. I got them at Abercrombie Kids, and they were low-rise with little zip-up slits at both ankles. I did extra chores for weeks just to be able to afford to purchase them. The rest was history. I exclusively wore skinny jeans for at least a decade after that, stopping around my sophomore year of college when I got my first adult pair of Levi's 501s. Since then, skinny jeans have been pretty much dead to me. That is until I stumbled across a recent street style image of Amanda Seyfried and felt myself softening to the idea of purchasing a pair of them once again. Talk about coming full circle…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 16: (L-R) Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar are seen in Midtown on December 16, 2024 in New York City.

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Amanda Seyfried: Bottega Veneta 70MM Leather Loafer Pumps ($1250)

To clarify, Seyfried's outfit (worn for a night out at The Polo Bar in New York with her The Housemaid castmates Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar) wasn't anything particularly fascinating in the fashion department. It was quite simple and classic: a red sweater worn underneath a black puffer coat with black jeans, heeled Bottega Veneta loafers, and a white purse. But something about the bottom half—her jeans, in particular—drew me in. You see, her denim, though certainly under the skinny jeans roof, isn't like the second-skin jeans I remember from middle school. They're slightly looser and more rigid, giving them a refreshing appearance that I'm ready to stand behind.

Trust me—I was shocked too. But after some real introspection, my surprise dissipated, and in its place was the urge to buy a pair of slightly skinny jeans in the lead-up to 2025. Scroll down to shop the pairs I currently have in my digital shopping carts.

Shop more skinny jeans:

Madewell, The Perfect Vintage Jean
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Jean

+ Net Sustain Freya High-Rise Slim-Leg Organic Jeans
AGOLDE
Freya High-Rise Slim-Leg Organic Jeans

Sculpt High Waist Trf Jeans
ZARA
Sculpt High Waist TRF Jeans

Gemma High-Rise Skinny Jeans
PAIGE
Gemma High-Rise Skinny Jeans

Ag Mari Mid-Rise Slim Straight
AG
Mari Mid-Rise Slim Straight

Le High High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
FRAME
Le High High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans

Zw Collection Mid Rise Slim Jeans
ZARA
ZW Collection Mid Rise Slim Jeans

Low-Rise Tapered-Leg Ankle Denim Jeans
Toteme
Low-Rise Tapered-Leg Ankle Denim Jeans

Isola Slim
Citizens of Humanity
Isola Slim

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

