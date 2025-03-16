The Coolest Coat of the 2000s Is Finally Making a Prada-Approved Comeback

Prada Fall/Winter 2023
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
By
published
in Features

In the 2000s, everyone owned a duffel coat, like Alexa Chung, Taylor Swift, and Hailey Baldwin before she was a Bieber. A duffel coat is characterised by its toggle closures, and was originally worn by British sailors before the A-list got their hands on them. But since the duffel coat’s major moment as a must-have, it faded into obscurity a bit. The coat hasn’t really been in the fashion zeitgeist for over a decade, and certainly hasn’t been spotted on that many celebrities or runways. That is, until very recently.

We should have assumed this would happen after the coolest girl in the world turned coolest mom in the world, Chloë Sevigny, wore a plaid duffle coat to the Marc Jacobs show in New York last February. It was a sign that the coat would be back. But because Sevigny is always light years ahead of the rest of us, it wasn’t until recently that the coat seems to have seriously trickled onto the runways.

Alexa Chung in 2010

Alexa Chung at NYFW in February 2010.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift in a duffel coat

Taylor Swift wearing a duffel coat in London in November 2010.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber wearing a duffel coat

Hailey Bieber in Manhattan wearing a duffel coat in January 2016.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chloe Sevigny wearing a duffel coat

Chloë Sevigny wearing a plaid duffel coat at the Marc Jacobs show in February 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was first spotted at Prada, worn by Kendall Jenner, during the Fall/Winter 2023 show. Then it was seen at Lemaire that same season. It quietly popped up at Altuzarra and Burberry for Fall/Winter 2024. This past fashion month, we spotted it at Coach for Spring/Summer 2025.

It'll be no time at all before the duffel coat is everywhere, as it once was. But why not get ahead of the trend? It is the perfect transitional coat after all for these not-too-cold but not-too-hot times before spring really sets in. And if you've always dreamed of having one in the 2000s during the coat's major heyday but never added one to your cart, now is certainly the time.

Prada Fall/Winter 2023

Prada Fall/Winter 2023

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Altuzarra Fall/Winter 2024

Altuzarra Fall/Winter 2024

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Burberry Spring/Summer 2024

Burberry Spring/Summer 2024

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Coach Fall/Winter 2025

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Lemaire Fall/Winter 2023

(Image credit: Lemaire Fall/Winter 2023)

CONCLUSION

Shop the best duffel coats, below.

llbean,

L.L. Bean
Classic Lambswool Duffel Coat

Nvlt Duffle Coat
Anthropologie
Nvlt Duffle Coat

Double-Faced Toggle Jacket
ZARA
Double-Faced Toggle Jacket

The Brooks Faux Shearling Coat
Kule
The Brooks Faux Shearling Coat

Paimee Coat
ba&sh
Paimee Coat

We the Free Heritage Wax Duffle Coat
Free People
We the Free Heritage Wax Duffle Coat

We the Free Duffle Puffer
Free People
We the Free Duffle Puffer

Stephanie Faux Shearling Coat
Mercer Collective
Stephanie Faux Shearling Coat

Short Faux Fur Coat
Maje
Short Faux Fur Coat

Aubrey Toggle Sweater Jacket
Alex Mill
Aubrey Toggle Sweater Jacket

Fluffy Jacket
H&M
Fluffy Jacket

Wool Duffle Coat
Burberry
Wool Duffle Coat

Highlands Duffle Coat
Universal Standard
Highlands Duffle Coat

Black Duffle Coat
LEMAIRE
Black Duffle Coat

Black 'the Cabana Duffle' Jacket
JACQUEMUS
Black 'the Cabana Duffle' Jacket

Tan Oversized Peacoat
Andersson Bell
Tan Oversized Peacoat

Leather-Trimmed Shearling Jacket
TOTEME
Leather-Trimmed Shearling Jacket

Knotted Wool Hood Coat
Bottega Veneta
Knotted Wool Hood Coat

Tara Gonzalez
Senior Fashion & Social Editor
Latest