The Coolest Coat of the 2000s Is Finally Making a Prada-Approved Comeback
In the 2000s, everyone owned a duffel coat, like Alexa Chung, Taylor Swift, and Hailey Baldwin before she was a Bieber. A duffel coat is characterised by its toggle closures, and was originally worn by British sailors before the A-list got their hands on them. But since the duffel coat’s major moment as a must-have, it faded into obscurity a bit. The coat hasn’t really been in the fashion zeitgeist for over a decade, and certainly hasn’t been spotted on that many celebrities or runways. That is, until very recently.
We should have assumed this would happen after the coolest girl in the world turned coolest mom in the world, Chloë Sevigny, wore a plaid duffle coat to the Marc Jacobs show in New York last February. It was a sign that the coat would be back. But because Sevigny is always light years ahead of the rest of us, it wasn’t until recently that the coat seems to have seriously trickled onto the runways.
It was first spotted at Prada, worn by Kendall Jenner, during the Fall/Winter 2023 show. Then it was seen at Lemaire that same season. It quietly popped up at Altuzarra and Burberry for Fall/Winter 2024. This past fashion month, we spotted it at Coach for Spring/Summer 2025.
It'll be no time at all before the duffel coat is everywhere, as it once was. But why not get ahead of the trend? It is the perfect transitional coat after all for these not-too-cold but not-too-hot times before spring really sets in. And if you've always dreamed of having one in the 2000s during the coat's major heyday but never added one to your cart, now is certainly the time.
CONCLUSION