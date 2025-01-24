Elevated, Sophisticated, and Polished—Here's How to Dress Like Ashley Olsen

The Olsen twins have now removed themselves from the spotlight—they no longer attend the Met Gala, they don't do Instagram, and they placed a strict social media ban on The Row's Paris Fashion Week shows, handing out notebooks and pencils instead. In the '90s and early 2000s, their marketing strategy was just as multipronged and included constant straight-to-VHS movie releases, appearances, and product launches. They have now retired from public life and don't even take a final bow at their runway shows.

This air of mystery only increases the fascination surrounding the pair. They are very occasionally sighted outside of The Row HQ on a cigarette break, cloaked in layers of black with their signature black Americanos in hand. This always causes a frenzy on fan accounts such as @olsensanonymous. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are as allergic to passing trends as they are publicity stunts, so they have each honed a personal style that is timeless but has a signature flair. While we no longer get constant photographs of their evolving style, their trend aversion means that their outfits from 10 years ago still feel current today.

If you want to dress more like Ashley Olsen, the easy solution would be to wear head-to-toe The Row. However, given that a coat costs upwards of $6000, that isn't a feasible option for most. Below, we chart eight styling mantras that will help you to unlock Olsen's signature look, including a commitment to black, an aversion to anything fitted, and a collection of vintage-inspired jewelry.

1. Handbags Are Always Your Key Accessory

Olsen has a The Row handbag permanently attached to her wrist, whether that is a Margaux, a Sofia, or a Devon.

THE ROW Devon Mini Leather Tote $3900 SHOP NOW

THE ROW Sofia Leather Shoulder Bag $3750 SHOP NOW

The Row EW Margaux Bag in Leather $5600 SHOP NOW

Reformation Medium Patrizia Bag $448 SHOP NOW

2. When in Doubt, Wear Black

Olsen is often cloaked in head-to-toe black. At evening events, she tends to stick to billowing black gowns.

MANGO Long Structured Wool Coat $300 SHOP NOW

The Row Akiko Top in Polyester and Wool $5900 SHOP NOW

The Row Indira Skirt in Silk $1590 SHOP NOW

Reformation Sadie Kitten Heeled Slingback $278 SHOP NOW

3. Don't Overlook the Power of Simple Basics

This is an OG Ashley Olsen look, where she wore a white T-shirt and cashmere sweater on the red carpet. After all, elevated basics are the backbone of The Row.

COS Pure Cashmere Sweater $250 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Jersey T-Shirt $170 SHOP NOW

MATTEAU Silk Maxi Skirt $480 SHOP NOW

4. White Oversize Shirts Are an Everyday Staple

Olsen favors oversize silhouettes and is often seen wearing billowing shirts and tunics with tailored trousers.

The Row Luka Shirt in Cotton $1150 SHOP NOW

With Nothing Underneath Marlow Shirt $175 SHOP NOW

BETTTER Oversized Cotton-Poplin Shirt $490 SHOP NOW

FRAME The Oversize Cotton Button-Up Shirt $328 SHOP NOW

5. Invest In Tailored Black Trousers

The Row is known for its exceptional black tailored trousers that often have a relaxed, wide-leg fit.

Reformation Alex Mid Rise Pant $198 SHOP NOW

COS Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Pants $150 SHOP NOW

ST. AGNI Adjust Pleated Pinstriped Wool-Blend Wide-Leg Pants $459 SHOP NOW

6. Add Personality With Layered Jewelry

The Olsen twins are known for their love of vintage fashion, and when it comes to jewelry, they both often wear unique antique rings and pendants.

LIÉ STUDIO The Olivia Silver Necklace $410 SHOP NOW

VALÉRE 22k Gold-Plated Onyx Ring $150 SHOP NOW

COS Molten Pendant Necklace $69 SHOP NOW

Ben-Amun Ben Onyx Arm Cuff $175 SHOP NOW

7. Keep Hem Lengths Long

The Olsen twins often have fabric trailing behind them from sweeping maxi skirts and coats, and they never wear anything above the knee.

MANGO Pleated Long Skirt $80 SHOP NOW

STAUD Smith Crepe Midi Skirt $245 SHOP NOW

THE ROW Bartelle Grain De Poudre Wool and Mohair-Blend Maxi Skirt $1590 SHOP NOW

Reformation Bella Satin Skirt $218 SHOP NOW

8. Pair Flip-Flops and Sandals With Tailoring

The Row has created many cult products, including its sleek flip-flops, which have reinvented the humble beach shoes. Olsen shows these aren't just for island getaways, as she often wears the City Flip Flops with tailoring in New York.

THE ROW City Leather Flip Flops $890 SHOP NOW

The Row City Flip Flop in Leather $890 SHOP NOW

A.EMERY Carter Leather Slides $160 SHOP NOW

Reformation Lake Flat Sandal $168 SHOP NOW