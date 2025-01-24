Elevated, Sophisticated, and Polished—Here's How to Dress Like Ashley Olsen
The Olsen twins have now removed themselves from the spotlight—they no longer attend the Met Gala, they don't do Instagram, and they placed a strict social media ban on The Row's Paris Fashion Week shows, handing out notebooks and pencils instead. In the '90s and early 2000s, their marketing strategy was just as multipronged and included constant straight-to-VHS movie releases, appearances, and product launches. They have now retired from public life and don't even take a final bow at their runway shows.
This air of mystery only increases the fascination surrounding the pair. They are very occasionally sighted outside of The Row HQ on a cigarette break, cloaked in layers of black with their signature black Americanos in hand. This always causes a frenzy on fan accounts such as @olsensanonymous. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are as allergic to passing trends as they are publicity stunts, so they have each honed a personal style that is timeless but has a signature flair. While we no longer get constant photographs of their evolving style, their trend aversion means that their outfits from 10 years ago still feel current today.
If you want to dress more like Ashley Olsen, the easy solution would be to wear head-to-toe The Row. However, given that a coat costs upwards of $6000, that isn't a feasible option for most. Below, we chart eight styling mantras that will help you to unlock Olsen's signature look, including a commitment to black, an aversion to anything fitted, and a collection of vintage-inspired jewelry.
1. Handbags Are Always Your Key Accessory
Olsen has a The Row handbag permanently attached to her wrist, whether that is a Margaux, a Sofia, or a Devon.
2. When in Doubt, Wear Black
Olsen is often cloaked in head-to-toe black. At evening events, she tends to stick to billowing black gowns.
3. Don't Overlook the Power of Simple Basics
This is an OG Ashley Olsen look, where she wore a white T-shirt and cashmere sweater on the red carpet. After all, elevated basics are the backbone of The Row.
4. White Oversize Shirts Are an Everyday Staple
Olsen favors oversize silhouettes and is often seen wearing billowing shirts and tunics with tailored trousers.
5. Invest In Tailored Black Trousers
The Row is known for its exceptional black tailored trousers that often have a relaxed, wide-leg fit.
6. Add Personality With Layered Jewelry
The Olsen twins are known for their love of vintage fashion, and when it comes to jewelry, they both often wear unique antique rings and pendants.
7. Keep Hem Lengths Long
The Olsen twins often have fabric trailing behind them from sweeping maxi skirts and coats, and they never wear anything above the knee.
8. Pair Flip-Flops and Sandals With Tailoring
The Row has created many cult products, including its sleek flip-flops, which have reinvented the humble beach shoes. Olsen shows these aren't just for island getaways, as she often wears the City Flip Flops with tailoring in New York.
