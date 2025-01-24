Elevated, Sophisticated, and Polished—Here's How to Dress Like Ashley Olsen

Ashley Olsen wearing black outfits.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Olsen twins have now removed themselves from the spotlight—they no longer attend the Met Gala, they don't do Instagram, and they placed a strict social media ban on The Row's Paris Fashion Week shows, handing out notebooks and pencils instead. In the '90s and early 2000s, their marketing strategy was just as multipronged and included constant straight-to-VHS movie releases, appearances, and product launches. They have now retired from public life and don't even take a final bow at their runway shows.

This air of mystery only increases the fascination surrounding the pair. They are very occasionally sighted outside of The Row HQ on a cigarette break, cloaked in layers of black with their signature black Americanos in hand. This always causes a frenzy on fan accounts such as @olsensanonymous. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are as allergic to passing trends as they are publicity stunts, so they have each honed a personal style that is timeless but has a signature flair. While we no longer get constant photographs of their evolving style, their trend aversion means that their outfits from 10 years ago still feel current today.

If you want to dress more like Ashley Olsen, the easy solution would be to wear head-to-toe The Row. However, given that a coat costs upwards of $6000, that isn't a feasible option for most. Below, we chart eight styling mantras that will help you to unlock Olsen's signature look, including a commitment to black, an aversion to anything fitted, and a collection of vintage-inspired jewelry.

1. Handbags Are Always Your Key Accessory

Ashley Olsen wearing a black outfit with a large handbag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Olsen has a The Row handbag permanently attached to her wrist, whether that is a Margaux, a Sofia, or a Devon.

Devon Mini Leather Tote
THE ROW
Devon Mini Leather Tote

Sofia Leather Shoulder Bag
THE ROW
Sofia Leather Shoulder Bag

Ew Margaux Bag in Leather
The Row
EW Margaux Bag in Leather

Medium Patrizia Bag
Reformation
Medium Patrizia Bag

2. When in Doubt, Wear Black

Ashley Olsen wearing an all-black outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olsen is often cloaked in head-to-toe black. At evening events, she tends to stick to billowing black gowns.

Long Structured Wool Coat - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Long Structured Wool Coat

Akiko Top in Polyester and Wool
The Row
Akiko Top in Polyester and Wool

Indira Skirt in Silk
The Row
Indira Skirt in Silk

Sadie Kitten Heeled Slingback
Reformation
Sadie Kitten Heeled Slingback

3. Don't Overlook the Power of Simple Basics

Ashley Olsen wearing a black outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is an OG Ashley Olsen look, where she wore a white T-shirt and cashmere sweater on the red carpet. After all, elevated basics are the backbone of The Row.

Pure Cashmere Sweater
COS
Pure Cashmere Sweater

Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
TOTEME
Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Jersey T-Shirt

Silk Maxi Skirt
MATTEAU
Silk Maxi Skirt

4. White Oversize Shirts Are an Everyday Staple

Ashley Olsen wearing an oversize white top, black trousers, and black flat sandals.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olsen favors oversize silhouettes and is often seen wearing billowing shirts and tunics with tailored trousers.

Luka Shirt in Cotton
The Row
Luka Shirt in Cotton

Marlow: Fine Poplin, White X Felicity Kay
With Nothing Underneath
Marlow Shirt

Oversized Cotton-Poplin Shirt
BETTTER
Oversized Cotton-Poplin Shirt

The Oversize Cotton Button-Up Shirt
FRAME
The Oversize Cotton Button-Up Shirt

5. Invest In Tailored Black Trousers

Ashley Olsen wearing black trousers with an oversize gray coat.

(Image credit: Splash)

The Row is known for its exceptional black tailored trousers that often have a relaxed, wide-leg fit.

Alex Mid Rise Pant
Reformation
Alex Mid Rise Pant

Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Pants
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Pants

Recycled-Crepe Straight-Leg Pants
TOTEME
Recycled-Crepe Straight-Leg Pants

Adjust Pleated Pinstriped Wool-Blend Wide-Leg Pants
ST. AGNI
Adjust Pleated Pinstriped Wool-Blend Wide-Leg Pants

6. Add Personality With Layered Jewelry

Ashley Olsen wearing a black top with layered necklaces and a red wide-brimmed hat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Olsen twins are known for their love of vintage fashion, and when it comes to jewelry, they both often wear unique antique rings and pendants.

The Olivia Silver Necklace
LIÉ STUDIO
The Olivia Silver Necklace

22k Gold-Plated Onyx Ring
VALÉRE
22k Gold-Plated Onyx Ring

Molten Pendant Necklace
COS
Molten Pendant Necklace

Exclusive Ben Onyx Arm Cuff
Ben-Amun
Ben Onyx Arm Cuff

7. Keep Hem Lengths Long

Ashley Olsen wearing a long white skirt and oversize white top.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Olsen twins often have fabric trailing behind them from sweeping maxi skirts and coats, and they never wear anything above the knee.

Pleated Long Skirt - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Pleated Long Skirt

Smith Crepe Midi Skirt
STAUD
Smith Crepe Midi Skirt

Bartelle Grain De Poudre Wool and Mohair-Blend Maxi Skirt
THE ROW
Bartelle Grain De Poudre Wool and Mohair-Blend Maxi Skirt

Bella Satin Skirt
Reformation
Bella Satin Skirt

8. Pair Flip-Flops and Sandals With Tailoring

Ashley Olsen wearing a long black coat, a blue button-down, black trousers, and flip-flops.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Row has created many cult products, including its sleek flip-flops, which have reinvented the humble beach shoes. Olsen shows these aren't just for island getaways, as she often wears the City Flip Flops with tailoring in New York.

City Leather Flip Flops
THE ROW
City Leather Flip Flops

City Flip Flop in Leather
The Row
City Flip Flop in Leather

Carter Leather Slides
A.EMERY
Carter Leather Slides

Lake Flat Sandal
Reformation
Lake Flat Sandal

