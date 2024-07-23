7 Fresh Summer Trends That Fashion Insiders Are Swapping Their Staple Dresses For

Ask anyone for their go-to outfit during a hot summer, and I'd be willing to bet that the most popular answer is "a white midi or maxi dress", and don't we all have at least one in our wardrobe? There's nothing wrong with the classics of course, and I would never advocate throwing away a perfectly good piece of clothing, but the same dress that had me so excited when I first bought it is now starting to feel a bit "samey", and I've been busily searching for an alternative. In my role as resident fashion editor at Who What Wear, I pay close attention to a lot of street style for out new outfit inspiration, and this year I noticed one trend in particular—fashion people have stopped relying on summer dresses.



Controversial, I know, but gone are the days when you couldn't move for floral maxis—from London to Lisbon, social media's best dressed are packing separates in their suitcases. And please, don't shoot the messenger.

I could talk about my love for dresses for hours on end, but with this new found realisation, I've decided to talk about the seven summer fashion trends that have replaced them instead. Some are old favourites (linen is a wardrobe staple for a reason), others are brand new for 2024 (there's one 90s throwback that no-one saw coming), but from trousers to skirts (and a healthy selection of shorts), these are the pieces you'll spot the most now you to know what to look out for.

So, whether you're a dress devotee keen to keep your outfits are up-to-date, or you've already stocked up on mix-and-match bottoms and are in the need of some outfit inspo, keep scrolling to see and shop the seven anti-dress trends that the fashion crowd are wearing on repeat in 2024.

1. LONG SHORTS

Style Notes: The long and short of it is, we're leaving micro hemlines in 2022, and this year is all about the Bermuda. Denim, tailored, linen or cotton, the longer the shorts, the better—all you need to complete the look is a simple white tee or tank top and a pair of comfy flats and you've nailed off-duty dressing to perfection.

Shop Long Shorts:

Karen Millen Compact Stretch Stitch Detail Tailored Walking Shorts £59 SHOP NOW Ultra-high to fit properly around the waist.

H&M Denim Bermuda Shorts £20 SHOP NOW These might just be the most perfect shade of blue.

VINCE Denim Shorts £325 SHOP NOW Add a crisp white shirt and fisherman sandals for a 10/10 office look.

2. COLOUR-POP TROUSERS

Style Notes: Remember when dressing up meant "jeans and a nice top"? Allow me to introduce the equally chic, top-and-a-chic-trouser. Stick to keeping your outfit simple (like Tylynn's perfect use of black [pictured above]), and let a statement trouser do all of the talking. There's no need for wacky prints or gimmicks when a pop of colour looks so expensive, and whether you opt for pastels, jewel tones or brights, this easy formula is guaranteed to invite compliments.

Shop Bold Trousers:

Nobodys Child Yellow Relaxed Tailored Trousers £85 SHOP NOW The whole co-ord is great, but these trousers will go with some many pieces.

VICTORIA BECKHAM Woven Tapered Pants £550 SHOP NOW Colour-blocking perfection from VB.

ME+EM Extreme Tapered Utility Pant £175 SHOP NOW The colour caught my eye, but the silhouette had me hooked.

3. MAXI PENCIL SKIRTS

Style Notes: Make way, chic new skirt shape coming through, and if you were wondering how to do summer in the office, this could well be the answer. Maxi skirts always look elegant, but these streamlined, column skirts are like the grown-up big sister of the boho skirt, but are more laidback than the OG pencil so you can wear them on weekends too. Did I mention how great they'll look in autumn too?

Shop Maxi Skirts:

Arket Tailored Wool-Blend Skirt £119 SHOP NOW I can't believe this hasn't already sold out.

HUSH Farrah Column Maxi Skirt £30 SHOP NOW Wear now with a tank top and in autumn with a chunky cardi.

New Look Stone High Waist Split Hem Midi Skirt £23 SHOP NOW This camel and white pairing is just *chefs kiss*.

4. SLIP SKIRT

Style Notes: It's always satisfying when a trend you bought into years ago is still going the distance, and for me it's the satin slip skirt. For the last 4 years I've worn the same black slip on repeat because it's genuinely one of the hardest working pieces in my wardrobe. Parties, shopping, dinners, work—these skirts do it all, and I'm screenshotting Leasy's shirt + skirt + sandals combo for later [pictured above]. It's effortless but elegant, a winning combination that i'm determined to get down to a fine art.

Shop Slip Skirts:

Vila Vila Satin Maxi Skirt in Chocolate Beige £34 SHOP NOW Cream feels so luxe.

M&S Collection Satin Midaxi Slip Skirt £35 SHOP NOW Tanks and sleeveless tees really do go with everything don't they?

Nobodys Child Olive Green Mila Satin Slip Midi Skirt £49 SHOP NOW So many different colours to choose from.

5. CAPRI PANTS

Style Notes: It just wouldn't be a complete 2024 rundown without mentioning capris, the trouser formally known as the "pedal pusher". And yes, when we first heard the news we were uncertain as how to pull them off as women over the age of 7, but now it's clear that capris are so much more than the trousers were wore as pre-teens. In the right hands, calf-grazing pants can be the refined alternative to casual baggy shorts, just be sure to stick to sharp tailoring to keep the look as elevated as possible.

Shop Capri Trousers:

MANGO Capri Leggings £18 SHOP NOW Mango are my go-to for capri trousers and leggings.

MANGO Side Opening Capri Jeans £23 SHOP NOW Seriously, they have the best range of colours and fits on the market.

Monki Stretch Cropped Capri Pants With Front Split in Black £25 SHOP NOW I love the subtle front-split detail.

6. LINEN CO-ORD

Style Notes: It feels wrong to call linen a "trend" as it sticks around year-in, year-out, however, doubling up on linen in a matching co-ord has felt remarkably fresh over the last 3 years, and cool girls everywhere are pairing matchy-matchy shorts and trousers with oversized shirts as part of their summer rotation. Don't worry about sticking to white though, with more options on the market than ever, you can find matching linen in just about every colour under the sun.

Shop Linen Co-Ords:

DEIJI STUDIOS The 03 Washed-Linen Shirt and Shorts Set £217 SHOP NOW Just. So. Cute.

COS Wide-Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers £65 SHOP NOW Perfect for a heatwave.

NA-KD Classic Linen Wide Leg Pants £45 SHOP NOW How beautiful is this fresh, sky blue?

With Nothing Underneath The Weekend: Hemp, Navy Blue £110 SHOP NOW WNU are experts in breathable fabrics and flattering cuts.

7. Sport Shorts

Style Notes: ICYMI, tenniscore has been enjoying a very stylish revival as of late. Preppy jumpers, pleated skirts, caps and all-white ensembles have been filled my feed, but the stand out item? The humble (and very retro) track short that looks best with tees, polos, cardigans and an often a white tube sock and matching trainers. We aren't likely to work out in this 'fit, but no one else needs to know that...

Shop Sports Shorts:

lululemon Track That High-Rise Lined Short 3" £48 SHOP NOW Game, set, match.

SPORTY & RICH Candy Drop Embroidered Stretch Organic Cotton-Jersey Shorts £89 SHOP NOW There's nothing not to love about these comfy shorts.

Free People Varsity Blues Shorts £28 SHOP NOW BRB, copying this entire look.

