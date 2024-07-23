7 Fresh Summer Trends That Fashion Insiders Are Swapping Their Staple Dresses For
Ask anyone for their go-to outfit during a hot summer, and I'd be willing to bet that the most popular answer is "a white midi or maxi dress", and don't we all have at least one in our wardrobe? There's nothing wrong with the classics of course, and I would never advocate throwing away a perfectly good piece of clothing, but the same dress that had me so excited when I first bought it is now starting to feel a bit "samey", and I've been busily searching for an alternative. In my role as resident fashion editor at Who What Wear, I pay close attention to a lot of street style for out new outfit inspiration, and this year I noticed one trend in particular—fashion people have stopped relying on summer dresses.
Controversial, I know, but gone are the days when you couldn't move for floral maxis—from London to Lisbon, social media's best dressed are packing separates in their suitcases. And please, don't shoot the messenger.
I could talk about my love for dresses for hours on end, but with this new found realisation, I've decided to talk about the seven summer fashion trends that have replaced them instead. Some are old favourites (linen is a wardrobe staple for a reason), others are brand new for 2024 (there's one 90s throwback that no-one saw coming), but from trousers to skirts (and a healthy selection of shorts), these are the pieces you'll spot the most now you to know what to look out for.
So, whether you're a dress devotee keen to keep your outfits are up-to-date, or you've already stocked up on mix-and-match bottoms and are in the need of some outfit inspo, keep scrolling to see and shop the seven anti-dress trends that the fashion crowd are wearing on repeat in 2024.
1. LONG SHORTS
Style Notes: The long and short of it is, we're leaving micro hemlines in 2022, and this year is all about the Bermuda. Denim, tailored, linen or cotton, the longer the shorts, the better—all you need to complete the look is a simple white tee or tank top and a pair of comfy flats and you've nailed off-duty dressing to perfection.
Shop Long Shorts:
Ultra-high to fit properly around the waist.
2. COLOUR-POP TROUSERS
Style Notes: Remember when dressing up meant "jeans and a nice top"? Allow me to introduce the equally chic, top-and-a-chic-trouser. Stick to keeping your outfit simple (like Tylynn's perfect use of black [pictured above]), and let a statement trouser do all of the talking. There's no need for wacky prints or gimmicks when a pop of colour looks so expensive, and whether you opt for pastels, jewel tones or brights, this easy formula is guaranteed to invite compliments.
Shop Bold Trousers:
The whole co-ord is great, but these trousers will go with some many pieces.
3. MAXI PENCIL SKIRTS
Style Notes: Make way, chic new skirt shape coming through, and if you were wondering how to do summer in the office, this could well be the answer. Maxi skirts always look elegant, but these streamlined, column skirts are like the grown-up big sister of the boho skirt, but are more laidback than the OG pencil so you can wear them on weekends too. Did I mention how great they'll look in autumn too?
Shop Maxi Skirts:
4. SLIP SKIRT
Style Notes: It's always satisfying when a trend you bought into years ago is still going the distance, and for me it's the satin slip skirt. For the last 4 years I've worn the same black slip on repeat because it's genuinely one of the hardest working pieces in my wardrobe. Parties, shopping, dinners, work—these skirts do it all, and I'm screenshotting Leasy's shirt + skirt + sandals combo for later [pictured above]. It's effortless but elegant, a winning combination that i'm determined to get down to a fine art.
Shop Slip Skirts:
Tanks and sleeveless tees really do go with everything don't they?
5. CAPRI PANTS
Style Notes: It just wouldn't be a complete 2024 rundown without mentioning capris, the trouser formally known as the "pedal pusher". And yes, when we first heard the news we were uncertain as how to pull them off as women over the age of 7, but now it's clear that capris are so much more than the trousers were wore as pre-teens. In the right hands, calf-grazing pants can be the refined alternative to casual baggy shorts, just be sure to stick to sharp tailoring to keep the look as elevated as possible.
Shop Capri Trousers:
Seriously, they have the best range of colours and fits on the market.
6. LINEN CO-ORD
Style Notes: It feels wrong to call linen a "trend" as it sticks around year-in, year-out, however, doubling up on linen in a matching co-ord has felt remarkably fresh over the last 3 years, and cool girls everywhere are pairing matchy-matchy shorts and trousers with oversized shirts as part of their summer rotation. Don't worry about sticking to white though, with more options on the market than ever, you can find matching linen in just about every colour under the sun.
Shop Linen Co-Ords:
WNU are experts in breathable fabrics and flattering cuts.
7. Sport Shorts
Style Notes: ICYMI, tenniscore has been enjoying a very stylish revival as of late. Preppy jumpers, pleated skirts, caps and all-white ensembles have been filled my feed, but the stand out item? The humble (and very retro) track short that looks best with tees, polos, cardigans and an often a white tube sock and matching trainers. We aren't likely to work out in this 'fit, but no one else needs to know that...
Shop Sports Shorts:
There's nothing not to love about these comfy shorts.
Up Next, It's My Job to Find Amazing Shopping Picks—These 9 New Buys Are Too Good to Miss
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Can't Stop Wearing This Boho-Inspired Effortless Dress Trend
A summer essential.
By Natalie Munro
-
Kaia Gerber Just Wore the Anti-Trend Shoe Style That's Coming for Ballet Flats
Synonymous with Parisian elegance.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Everyone's Wearing Dôen Dresses—These 30 Alts Embody the Vibe But Are Under $200
You're welcome.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Lily-Rose Depp Wore Every French Woman's Favorite Flats With This Easy Dress Trend
My new summer uniform—secured.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Spent 3 Hours Scouring Amazon Prime Day Shoe and Accessory Deals—39 Styles That Are So Worth It
These are the best of the bunch.
By Chichi Offor
-
An Italian Woman Shops Amazon Prime Day—30 Chic Sale Picks She'd Be Sure to Buy
So sleek.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Bella Hadid Just Wore the Pant Trend I Keeping Spotting on Chic French Women
This is how to bring it into 2024.
By Natalie Munro
-
Jennifer Lawrence and Fashion People Are Suddenly Into This Trending Sneaker Color
I'm influenced.
By Natalie Munro