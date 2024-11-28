8 Celeb Airport Outfits That Will Define 2025 Travel Style

It can be easy to dismiss airport fashion as centering on leggings and sweatpants. However, celebrity in-transit style is a phenomenon that has only ramped up in recent years. When traveling the world promoting Barbie and Wicked, Margot Robbie and Ariana Grande both continued their method-dressing streak while going through security, showing that airport dressing is now considered an important part of a giant press tour. Gucci released a campaign celebrating this mood, with Kendall Jenner rushing through departures with a tower of its heritage hand luggage.

Whether you are traveling for Thanksgiving or the holidays or are simply dreaming of a long-haul flight on the horizon for 2025, we have pulled out eight celebrity looks that will define airport style in 2025. You don't need to be a frequent flyer or a first-class ticket holder to pick up some styling tips from these outfits. Double denim is an effortless but cohesive look that will mean you won't want to change as soon as you arrive at your destination, while flared leggings with a split hem have a more tailored look than your usual cropped gym-ready styles. Pay close attention to accessories, as a statement shoe or beautiful handbag can help to elevate even the simplest of ensembles.

Regardless of whether you are dressing for an upgrade or for comfort, there are many styling lessons to be learned from the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, and Zoe Saldana below.

1. Jennifer Lawrence

(Image credit: Image Direct)

Style Notes: This summer, Jennifer Lawrence was photographed at JFK airport in an outfit that is relaxed but still looks cohesive and put together. She wore an oversize denim shirt and matching baggy jeans that puddle at the ankles, but instead of practical trainers, she opted for a pair of Alaïa's popular mesh ballet flats in red.

2. Cate Blanchett

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Cate Blanchett isn't one to fly in leggings and a sweatshirt, as she tends to dress up for the departure lounge in tailoring. To stop the black pantsuit from looking too executive, however, she styled it with a T-shirt and quirky accessories, including a printed tote bag, white sunglasses, and statement sneakers.

3. Zoe Saldana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Zoe Saldana mastered airport style in New York this October in an outfit centered on simple, elevated basics. She wore baggy straight-leg jeans (a more comfortable fit for flying) with a cardigan and a sweeping ankle-length camel coat. Her Saint Laurent Bea bag is big enough to house all her in-flight essentials, while the slip-on loafers are a sensible option for breezing through security.

4. Ariana Grande

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Style Notes: Ariana Grande is well aware that even pictures of her at the airport are an unofficial part of her press tour for Wicked. Pink has been key to her Glinda method dressing, and so she arrived at the Sydney airport in an oversize rose-colored shirt by Loewe with baggy jeans, crystal-embellished ballet pumps, and a Squeeze bag all by the Spanish house.

5. Madelyn Cline

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Style Notes: If you wouldn't do a long-haul in anything but a pair of leggings, then Madelyn Cline is your airport styling muse. She wore a pair of ALO's flared leggings with split-hem detailing revealing her black trainers but then added extra polish with an oversize Prada blazer, a jumbo Bottega Veneta bag, and a don't-look-at-me baseball cap. Sticking to an all-black color palette is an easy way to make the outfit look more cohesive and tailored—you almost don't notice she's wearing leggings.

6. Jennie Kim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: We can't all travel with a Chanel 2.55 bag like Jennie Kim. However, the rest of her outfit is a practical choice for any travel plans. She opted for a barrel-leg pant silhouette, which is a more fashion-forward choice, paired with a classic, cozy cardigan and a scarf looped around her neck that will then handily double up as a neck pillow mid-flight.

7. Katie Holmes

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Style Notes: This is an outfit to bookmark for your summer travel plans, but a word of warning—it will require some confidence that you won't spill your in-flight meal during turbulence. An all-white outfit always looks expensive, and Holmes's ecru wide-leg denim and cream canvas carry-on duffel bag is an elegant duo.

8. Elle Fanning

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: The arrivals hall at the Nice airport during the Cannes Film Festival has become an extension of the red carpet and photo calls, and Elle Fanning was certainly prepared for the line of photographers in her Bottega Veneta mint-green suit and matching carry-on bag. This is the definition of first-class energy.

