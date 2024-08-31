From Classy to Cool—5 Shoe Trends Zara Is Backing This Autumn
As the days begin to cool down and leaves turn to deep brown, it's clear that autumn is on its way. To navigate the in-between days many of us will be reconfiguring our wardrobes to reflect the new season's arrival, and in doing so look for a few new additions to revitalise our staples for the coming months. For me, I've hunted through the best trench coats, honed in on knitwear to throw over my shoulders now and bundle up in in just a few weeks, and now I'm focused on my footwear selection as my sandals are packed away for yet another year.
When adding such a key piece as footwear to our wardrobes, I will always suggest that investing in more expensive styles can pay off in longevity of style and fabrication. But Zara has always been a brand that excels in both, whilst offering seriously affordable prices. And with my own selection of the brand's shoes that have induced compliments and added a polished finish to a range of looks, I headed straight to the Zara site to check out what the high street store is offering for autumn.
The first thing I noticed is that Zara has ticked off some major trends with the autumn arrivals, with a versatility of designs to suit all preferences. As ever, flat shoes continue to be a key form that fashion people return to each season, and the brand shows off its in-the-know status with a range of fashion-forward styles. The classy aesthetic has become even more prominent over the past few months, and with a mix of slingback shoes in rich shades and with sweet motifs, Zara's selection is highly covetable. Alongside there's playful colours to add vibrance on grey days, autumnal fabrications to ease us into the new season and of course classic boots in updated styles that are sure to be worn on repeat throughout the rest of the year.
Keep scrolling to explore the 5 shoe trends Zara is backing for autumn 2024.
1. FRESH FLATS
Style Notes: Comfortable and chic—it comes as no surprise that flat shoes continue to be a trending style. For autumn, Zara has added upgrades to classic ballet flats and Mary Janes, with embellishments and mesh detailing to add a 2024 edge to classic silhouettes.
Shop Flats:
Animal print is everywhere right now, and the chicest way to embrace it is with trending flats.
2. ELEGANT SLINGBACKS
Style Notes: Classy styles have been an overarching trend this year, and the new season is set to continue the theme. Elegant slingbacks are an easy way to bring a refined edge to any outfit, from tailoring to knit dresses, and below you'll find a seriously refined selection.
Shop Slingbacks:
Wear with occasionwear or take your jeans and Tee to a new level with these patent heels.
3. SMOOTH SUEDE
Style Notes: Texture is a key trend when autumn arrives, as we move from light summer cottons to cosy knits and of course, suede. A recurrent feature of the cooler months, suede fabrications come into their own, particularly in brown shades as presented by Zara in all forms from loafers to heels.
Shop Suede Shoes:
Loafers are a mainstay of our footwear collections, especially in a refined suede finish.
Take your looks to all new heights with these striking platforms.
4. VIBRANT RED
Style Notes: When it comes to adding bold shades to our footwear collections, red has all our attention. Seamlessly blending with all other shades, and bringing a vibrant edge on grey days, Zara offers a range of footwear styles in punchy red this autumn.
Shop Red Shoes:
Even devoted minimalists will be tempted by these bold red flats.
5. AUTUMN BOOTS
Style Notes: As autumn once again rolls around we welcome back boots into our wardrobes. As ever, Zara is primed for all occasions, with trending cowboy styles, classic ankle boots and striking knee-high styles to offer a boot for every preference.
Shop Autumn Boots:
Take your summer skirts and dresses into the autumn season with knee-high boots.
One of the hardest working shoes in our wardrobes are classic ankle boots, and this square-toe pair feels particularly fresh.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
