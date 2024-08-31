From Classy to Cool—5 Shoe Trends Zara Is Backing This Autumn

As the days begin to cool down and leaves turn to deep brown, it's clear that autumn is on its way. To navigate the in-between days many of us will be reconfiguring our wardrobes to reflect the new season's arrival, and in doing so look for a few new additions to revitalise our staples for the coming months. For me, I've hunted through the best trench coats, honed in on knitwear to throw over my shoulders now and bundle up in in just a few weeks, and now I'm focused on my footwear selection as my sandals are packed away for yet another year.

(Image credit: Zara)

When adding such a key piece as footwear to our wardrobes, I will always suggest that investing in more expensive styles can pay off in longevity of style and fabrication. But Zara has always been a brand that excels in both, whilst offering seriously affordable prices. And with my own selection of the brand's shoes that have induced compliments and added a polished finish to a range of looks, I headed straight to the Zara site to check out what the high street store is offering for autumn.

The first thing I noticed is that Zara has ticked off some major trends with the autumn arrivals, with a versatility of designs to suit all preferences. As ever, flat shoes continue to be a key form that fashion people return to each season, and the brand shows off its in-the-know status with a range of fashion-forward styles. The classy aesthetic has become even more prominent over the past few months, and with a mix of slingback shoes in rich shades and with sweet motifs, Zara's selection is highly covetable. Alongside there's playful colours to add vibrance on grey days, autumnal fabrications to ease us into the new season and of course classic boots in updated styles that are sure to be worn on repeat throughout the rest of the year.

Keep scrolling to explore the 5 shoe trends Zara is backing for autumn 2024.

1. FRESH FLATS

(Image credit: zara)

Style Notes: Comfortable and chic—it comes as no surprise that flat shoes continue to be a trending style. For autumn, Zara has added upgrades to classic ballet flats and Mary Janes, with embellishments and mesh detailing to add a 2024 edge to classic silhouettes.

Shop Flats:

ZARA Studded Leather Ballet Flats £50 SHOP NOW The studded details ground these sweet ballet flats.

ZARA Ballet Flats With Animal Print £28 SHOP NOW Animal print is everywhere right now, and the chicest way to embrace it is with trending flats.

ZARA Mesh Ballerinas With Bow £36 SHOP NOW The mesh finish and sweet bow add a delicate feel to this pair.

2. ELEGANT SLINGBACKS

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: Classy styles have been an overarching trend this year, and the new season is set to continue the theme. Elegant slingbacks are an easy way to bring a refined edge to any outfit, from tailoring to knit dresses, and below you'll find a seriously refined selection.

Shop Slingbacks:

ZARA Buckled Slingback Shoes £36 SHOP NOW The burgundy hue further elevates this sleek pair.

ZARA Strappy Sandals £36 SHOP NOW A very '90s pair.

Zara Patent-Finish Heeled Shoes With Bow £36 SHOP NOW Wear with occasionwear or take your jeans and Tee to a new level with these patent heels.

3. SMOOTH SUEDE

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: Texture is a key trend when autumn arrives, as we move from light summer cottons to cosy knits and of course, suede. A recurrent feature of the cooler months, suede fabrications come into their own, particularly in brown shades as presented by Zara in all forms from loafers to heels.

Shop Suede Shoes:

ZARA Split Suede Loafers £50 SHOP NOW Loafers are a mainstay of our footwear collections, especially in a refined suede finish.

ZARA Split Leather Clogs With AppliquÉs £60 SHOP NOW Comfortable and chic.

Zara Split Leather Platform Sandals £50 SHOP NOW Take your looks to all new heights with these striking platforms.

4. VIBRANT RED

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: When it comes to adding bold shades to our footwear collections, red has all our attention. Seamlessly blending with all other shades, and bringing a vibrant edge on grey days, Zara offers a range of footwear styles in punchy red this autumn.

Shop Red Shoes:

ZARA Satin High-Heel Mules £36 SHOP NOW I'm making plans just to wear these.

ZARA Faux Patent Ballet Flats With Ankle Strap £26 SHOP NOW Even devoted minimalists will be tempted by these bold red flats.

ZARA Shiny Heeled Shoes £36 SHOP NOW From the pointed toe to the bold shade, this pair is seriously striking.

5. AUTUMN BOOTS

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: As autumn once again rolls around we welcome back boots into our wardrobes. As ever, Zara is primed for all occasions, with trending cowboy styles, classic ankle boots and striking knee-high styles to offer a boot for every preference.

Shop Autumn Boots:

ZARA Cowboy-Style Ankle Boots £40 SHOP NOW Cowboy boots are going nowhere.

ZARA Leather Boots With Wide Calf £139 SHOP NOW Take your summer skirts and dresses into the autumn season with knee-high boots.