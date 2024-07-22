Trust Me, These 10 Zara Items Will Go Viral and Sell Out By August 1

Zara model wearing an off-white wrinkled satin blouse with matching trousers and sunglasses.

I have a pretty good grasp on all of the major brands and retailers at any given time when it comes to their new arrivals, but without a doubt, I check Zara's most often. (Tip: Download the app if you haven't already—it makes staying up to date with fresh drops dangerously easy.) Naturally, not every single one is a standout, but its latest delivery certainly is. Trust me, I've now studied it in its entirety—twice—and hand-selected my top ten pieces.

You might think these ten items were chosen because of my personal preferences and what my closet is lacking, but if you do, you're wrong. In actuality, I singled them out because of their overall likelihood of going completely viral and eventually selling out, with my official prediction being that they'll all be gone by August 1. Perhaps that's a touch ambitious even for Zara, but I'm sticking with it. Check back in a few days and we'll decide how right (or wrong) I was.

If I were you, I wouldn't risk it. After all, I have a stellar track record with this kind of thing. So if anything from the offering below calls out to you, don't hesitate before snagging your size. Or do, and live to regret it.

Best 10 New Arrivals from Zara:

Box Pleat Midi Skirt Zw Collection
ZARA
Box Pleat Midi Skirt ZW Collection

This is an easy top pick in my eyes. Versatile, lightweight, and chic, a white midi skirt goes with everything and always looks great.

Open Back Halter Dress
ZARA
Open Back Halter Dress

I'm a big fan of halter necklines right now, but this one is especially good because of the drapey fabric and gorgeous brown color.

Leather Kitten Heeled Sandals
ZARA
Leather Kitten Heeled Sandals

These don't look like $50 shoes—period.

Bow Top Zw Collection
ZARA
Bow Top ZW Collection

This billowy top caught my eye immediately. I want to pair it with capris, slouchy trousers, long skirts, and more.

Z1975 High Rise Long Length Straight Cut Jeans
ZARA
Z1975 High Rise Long Length Straight Cut Jeans

Good jeans are hard to come by, especially good, affordable jeans. Zara's never let me down in that department though, and I get the feeling that this specific pair won't either. The wash is perfectly faded yet classic and the fit is comfortable but still refined.

Resin Bead Necklace
ZARA
Resin Bead Necklace

Red jewelry is having a moment right now, and I can see why. A necklace like this will transform any all white look or dress up a button-down and jeans within seconds.

Linen Voluminous Blouse Zw Collection
ZARA
Linen Voluminous Blouse ZW Collection

A pretty, wear-with-anything blouse like this one shouldn't be passed up. Not ever.

100% Linen Palazzo Pants Zw Collection
ZARA
100% Linen Palazzo Pants ZW Collection

I pretty much live in white linen pants in the summer time, and I'm not the only one. Chic European women swear by them to stay cool in the heat and still look elegant.

Flat Crossed Leather Sandals
ZARA
Flat Crossed Leather Sandals

A pop of red is always welcomed in this household.

Embroidered Dress Zw Collection
ZARA
Embroidered Dress ZW Collection

I know everyone loves a white dress in the summer, but this embroidered black number is just as buy-worthy if not more.

Shop more can't-miss new Zara items:

Flowy Draped Top
ZARA
Flowy Draped Top

This color, combined with the unique, elegant nature of the attached scarf, make for $30 well spent.

Crochet Pencil Skirt Zw Collection
ZARA
Crochet Pencil Skirt ZW Collection

This skirt sells itself.

Striped Metal Scrunchie
ZARA
Striped Metal Scrunchie

No more boring ponies.

Draped Asymmetric Dress Zw Collection
ZARA
Draped Asymmetric Dress ZW Collection

This dress could be worn just as easily to a wedding as it could a low-key al fresco lunch.

Kitten Heel Fabric Mules
ZARA
Kitten Heel Fabric Mules

Minty satin mules? Say less.

Satin Effect Open Back Midi Dress
ZARA
Satin Effect Open Back Midi Dress

This dress is a compliment magnet.

Sparkly Halter Top
ZARA
Sparkly Halter Top

A bit of gold will spice up any look—guaranteed.

Linen Midi Skirt Zw Collection
ZARA
Linen Midi Skirt ZW Collection

I'm so here for all the tiny details on this knee-length skirt.

Two Pack of Cuff Bracelets
ZARA
Two Pack of Cuff Bracelets

More cuff bracelets, please!

Printed Cape Dress Zw Collection
ZARA
Printed Cape Dress ZW Collection

The cape on this dress makes it feel so festive and photo-worthy. Bring it on vacation to get the perfect golden-hour beach shot.

Sleeveless Ribbed T-Shirt
ZARA
Sleeveless Ribbed T-Shirt

I'm always down to buy more tank tops this time of year, especially one that fits as well as this one.

Lace Trim Slip Skirt
ZARA
Lace Trim Slip Skirt

I keep seeing knee-length slip skirts with lace like this one and every time I either save the image or add the product into my shopping cart. There's no other option.

Metallic Heel Strappy Sandals
ZARA
Metallic Heel Strappy Sandals

Spectacular. Give me 14 of them right now.

Basic Knit Top With Back Buttons
ZARA
Basic Knit Top With Back Buttons

This color plus the open back? Consider this top ordered and en route to my door.

3 Pack of Resin Bracelets
ZARA
3 Pack of Resin Bracelets

These are so fun.

Strapless Midi Dress
ZARA
Strapless Midi Dress

A classic choice that's impossible to regret.

Ruffled Crochet Top
ZARA
Ruffled Crochet Top

Oh this top will be very fun to style in a Mediterranean environment during my travels later this summer.

Straight Cut High Waist Jeans Zw Collection
ZARA
Straight Cut High Waist Jeans ZW Collection

I'm so here for elevated, dark-wash denim this year.

Embellished Flat Sandals
ZARA
Embellished Flat Sandals

A dressed-up version of the flip-flop trend that's so buzzy right now.

Midi Strappy Dress Zw Collection
ZARA
Midi Strappy Dress ZW Collection

I'm always going to fan girl over a classic, timeless dress that works for every type of event or occasion.

Large Basket Bag
ZARA
Large Basket Bag

Adore you.

100% Linen Pants Zw Collection
ZARA
100% Linen Pants ZW Collection

Me? Buying linen pants? Shocker.

Flowy Voluminous Dress
ZARA
Flowy Voluminous Dress

This is the perfect dress to throw on when it's 90º but you don't want to look frumpy or too casual. It won't stick to your body and will get good air flow.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

