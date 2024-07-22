Trust Me, These 10 Zara Items Will Go Viral and Sell Out By August 1

(Image credit: Zara)

I have a pretty good grasp on all of the major brands and retailers at any given time when it comes to their new arrivals, but without a doubt, I check Zara's most often. (Tip: Download the app if you haven't already—it makes staying up to date with fresh drops dangerously easy.) Naturally, not every single one is a standout, but its latest delivery certainly is. Trust me, I've now studied it in its entirety—twice—and hand-selected my top ten pieces.

You might think these ten items were chosen because of my personal preferences and what my closet is lacking, but if you do, you're wrong. In actuality, I singled them out because of their overall likelihood of going completely viral and eventually selling out, with my official prediction being that they'll all be gone by August 1. Perhaps that's a touch ambitious even for Zara, but I'm sticking with it. Check back in a few days and we'll decide how right (or wrong) I was.

If I were you, I wouldn't risk it. After all, I have a stellar track record with this kind of thing. So if anything from the offering below calls out to you, don't hesitate before snagging your size. Or do, and live to regret it.

Best 10 New Arrivals from Zara:

ZARA Box Pleat Midi Skirt ZW Collection $90 SHOP NOW This is an easy top pick in my eyes. Versatile, lightweight, and chic, a white midi skirt goes with everything and always looks great.

ZARA Open Back Halter Dress $50 SHOP NOW I'm a big fan of halter necklines right now, but this one is especially good because of the drapey fabric and gorgeous brown color.

ZARA Leather Kitten Heeled Sandals $50 SHOP NOW These don't look like $50 shoes—period.

ZARA Bow Top ZW Collection $50 SHOP NOW This billowy top caught my eye immediately. I want to pair it with capris, slouchy trousers, long skirts, and more.

ZARA Z1975 High Rise Long Length Straight Cut Jeans $50 SHOP NOW Good jeans are hard to come by, especially good, affordable jeans. Zara's never let me down in that department though, and I get the feeling that this specific pair won't either. The wash is perfectly faded yet classic and the fit is comfortable but still refined.

ZARA Resin Bead Necklace $28 SHOP NOW Red jewelry is having a moment right now, and I can see why. A necklace like this will transform any all white look or dress up a button-down and jeans within seconds.

ZARA Linen Voluminous Blouse ZW Collection $90 SHOP NOW A pretty, wear-with-anything blouse like this one shouldn't be passed up. Not ever.

ZARA 100% Linen Palazzo Pants ZW Collection $70 SHOP NOW I pretty much live in white linen pants in the summer time, and I'm not the only one. Chic European women swear by them to stay cool in the heat and still look elegant.

ZARA Flat Crossed Leather Sandals $50 SHOP NOW A pop of red is always welcomed in this household.

ZARA Embroidered Dress ZW Collection $90 SHOP NOW I know everyone loves a white dress in the summer, but this embroidered black number is just as buy-worthy if not more.

Shop more can't-miss new Zara items:

ZARA Flowy Draped Top $30 SHOP NOW This color, combined with the unique, elegant nature of the attached scarf, make for $30 well spent.

ZARA Crochet Pencil Skirt ZW Collection $109 SHOP NOW This skirt sells itself.

ZARA Striped Metal Scrunchie $23 SHOP NOW No more boring ponies.

ZARA Draped Asymmetric Dress ZW Collection $139 SHOP NOW This dress could be worn just as easily to a wedding as it could a low-key al fresco lunch.

ZARA Kitten Heel Fabric Mules $50 SHOP NOW Minty satin mules? Say less.

ZARA Satin Effect Open Back Midi Dress $60 SHOP NOW This dress is a compliment magnet.

ZARA Sparkly Halter Top $23 SHOP NOW A bit of gold will spice up any look—guaranteed.

ZARA Linen Midi Skirt ZW Collection $109 SHOP NOW I'm so here for all the tiny details on this knee-length skirt.

ZARA Two Pack of Cuff Bracelets $30 SHOP NOW More cuff bracelets, please!

ZARA Printed Cape Dress ZW Collection $129 SHOP NOW The cape on this dress makes it feel so festive and photo-worthy. Bring it on vacation to get the perfect golden-hour beach shot.

ZARA Sleeveless Ribbed T-Shirt $26 SHOP NOW I'm always down to buy more tank tops this time of year, especially one that fits as well as this one.

ZARA Lace Trim Slip Skirt $70 SHOP NOW I keep seeing knee-length slip skirts with lace like this one and every time I either save the image or add the product into my shopping cart. There's no other option.

ZARA Metallic Heel Strappy Sandals $50 SHOP NOW Spectacular. Give me 14 of them right now.

ZARA Basic Knit Top With Back Buttons $36 SHOP NOW This color plus the open back? Consider this top ordered and en route to my door.

ZARA 3 Pack of Resin Bracelets $28 SHOP NOW These are so fun.

ZARA Strapless Midi Dress $60 SHOP NOW A classic choice that's impossible to regret.

ZARA Ruffled Crochet Top $60 SHOP NOW Oh this top will be very fun to style in a Mediterranean environment during my travels later this summer.

ZARA Straight Cut High Waist Jeans ZW Collection $70 SHOP NOW I'm so here for elevated, dark-wash denim this year.

ZARA Embellished Flat Sandals $50 SHOP NOW A dressed-up version of the flip-flop trend that's so buzzy right now.

ZARA Midi Strappy Dress ZW Collection $90 SHOP NOW I'm always going to fan girl over a classic, timeless dress that works for every type of event or occasion.

ZARA Large Basket Bag $199 SHOP NOW Adore you.

ZARA 100% Linen Pants ZW Collection $109 SHOP NOW Me? Buying linen pants? Shocker.