I'm Building My Most Elegant Autumn Wardrobe to Date—9 Massimo Dutti Buys That Made It Easy

While we’re currently in the midst of another heatwave, I am under no illusion that it is here to stay, and autumn is slowly looming. We’re slowly starting to enter that transitional season, and deciding what to wear is about to get a whole lot harder. Finding outfits for a range of temperatures is key for me, but I don’t have a designer budget to match it. If there’s one brand I know I can rely on for capsule wardrobe staples that suit a wide range of occasions and give me that effortlessly chic finish, it’s Massimo Dutti.
Often referred to as Zara’s “older sister”, Massimo Dutti's collections take on a more refined approach. Known for its sleek, upscale tailoring, soft palettes and focus on silhouette and form, it focuses less on viral pieces and more on capsule hero buys that will last in your wardrobe for years to come. That's why you'll find this high street hero in so many great wardrobes across the globe.
As I’ve gotten older, I’ve adopted a more thoughtful approach to shopping. New additions have to blend with my existing wardrobe and have an innate timelessness that ensures I'll return to the pieces every single year. I want pieces that feel current yet adaptable to new seasons, and ready to mix and match throughout the year. It's a big ask, but one that Massimo Dutti achieves with ease. The autumn collection consists of an array of soft suedes, luxe leathers, wardrobe staples and that statement suede trench coat to make a statement without being over the top. Consider this a ready-made capsule wardrobe, formed of smart, elegant buys that are sure to go the distance.
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Scroll on to discover 9 autumn new-in pieces from Massimo Dutti that I’ve managed to whittle down to my favourites for the new season.
Massimo Dutti Autumn New-In Buys:
Massimo Dutti
Leather Barrel Fit Pants
Leather trousers are one of my most worn pieces in autumn.
Massimo Dutti
Long Suede Leather Trench Coat
I predict we'll be seeing this everywhere.
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Mini Satchel
I love the deep chocolate brown colourway of this to ensure it will pair so well with an array of looks.
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Jacket
A leather jacket is such a good piece to invest in thanks to its versatility and longevity.
Massimo Dutti
Mid-Length Belted Trench Coat
A cropped trench is a modern upgrade on a classic style.
Massimo Dutti
High-Waist Palazzo Jeans
A good pair of jeans is essential for autumn and this light wash gives a softer finish.
Massimo Dutti
Suede Leather Mini Skirt
I'd style this with knee-high boots and a chunky knit.
Massimo Dutti
Embossed Leather Loafers
Loafers are an essential part of any autumn wardrobe.
Massimo Dutti
Gemstone Necklace
Beaded cord necklaces gives such a chic finish to any look.
Shop More Massimo Dutti Buys We Adore:
Massimo Dutti
Cotton Blend Heathered Knit Top
This would look so chic styled with light wash blue jeans and a leather loafer.
Massimo Dutti
Technical Bomber Jacket With Side Button
A statement jacket to see you through the season.
Massimo Dutti
100% Cotton Striped Knit Polo
Striped t-shirts and polo shirts have been such big trends this summer, so the only inevitable trend for autumn is a striped polo shirt.
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Midi Skirt With Tie Detail
This immediately went in my basket.
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Mini Shoulder Bag
I love a new bag for a new season and this slouchy number is so versatile.
Massimo Dutti
100% Cotton Button-Detail Knit Vest
This has a utilitarian feel to it and would look great styled with cargo trousers or jeans for a more everyday feel.
Massimo Dutti
Long Knit V-Neck Cardigan
I love everything about this.
Massimo Dutti
Braided Leather Ballet Flats
These ballet flats could easily pass as designer.
Massimo Dutti
Studio Satin Flowing Shirt
A good shirt will last for years.
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Checkered Shirt
Frog fastenings have been so on trend this season and we're seeing it trickling through into autumn, too.
Massimo Dutti
100% Cotton High-Neck Trench Coat
This feels like a modern update on a classic trench coat.
Massimo Dutti
Suede Leather Pants With Tie-Detail Hems
Tan and red is my new favourite colour combo.
Massimo Dutti
High Collar Overshirt With Buckle Detail
I instantly added this to my basket.