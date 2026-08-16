I'm Building My Most Elegant Autumn Wardrobe to Date—9 Massimo Dutti Buys That Made It Easy

From soft suedes to luxe leathers, these new-in Massimo Dutti pieces are so chic for an autumn wardrobe.

Chloe Gallacher&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
Massimo Dutti autumn new in
(Image credit: Massimo Dutti)
Jump to category:

While we’re currently in the midst of another heatwave, I am under no illusion that it is here to stay, and autumn is slowly looming. We’re slowly starting to enter that transitional season, and deciding what to wear is about to get a whole lot harder. Finding outfits for a range of temperatures is key for me, but I don’t have a designer budget to match it. If there’s one brand I know I can rely on for capsule wardrobe staples that suit a wide range of occasions and give me that effortlessly chic finish, it’s Massimo Dutti.

Often referred to as Zara’s “older sister”, Massimo Dutti's collections take on a more refined approach. Known for its sleek, upscale tailoring, soft palettes and focus on silhouette and form, it focuses less on viral pieces and more on capsule hero buys that will last in your wardrobe for years to come. That's why you'll find this high street hero in so many great wardrobes across the globe.

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve adopted a more thoughtful approach to shopping. New additions have to blend with my existing wardrobe and have an innate timelessness that ensures I'll return to the pieces every single year. I want pieces that feel current yet adaptable to new seasons, and ready to mix and match throughout the year. It's a big ask, but one that Massimo Dutti achieves with ease. The autumn collection consists of an array of soft suedes, luxe leathers, wardrobe staples and that statement suede trench coat to make a statement without being over the top. Consider this a ready-made capsule wardrobe, formed of smart, elegant buys that are sure to go the distance.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

Scroll on to discover 9 autumn new-in pieces from Massimo Dutti that I’ve managed to whittle down to my favourites for the new season.

Massimo Dutti Autumn New-In Buys:

Shop More Massimo Dutti Buys We Adore:

Explore More:
Chloe Gallacher
Chloe Gallacher

Chloe Gallacher is a freelance fashion editor based in Essex. After graduating from university with a degree in Journalism, she worked for print publications including Hello! Fashion and You Magazine and has ten years of experience within the fashion industry. She was responsible for trend forecasting, runway reports, curating elevated and engaging shopping pages and articles, travel features, producing still-life shoots and working on the set of editorial and cover shoots, alongside commercial shoots for brands such as Next, Radley, Wyse and Wacoal. 