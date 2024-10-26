H&M Called It—The 5 Timeless, Expensive-Looking Trends That Will Define Winter
Whilst it feels like autumn has only just arrived, winter has blown in on a cool breeze, and suddenly our calendars are filling up. End-of-year trips are being planned, winter weddings are finally upon us, and for the planners amongst us, Christmas shopping may even be underway. Through all there is to do, considering how to look chic as the temperatures drop is something I want to take off your plate.
For the new season, I’ve been looking for on-trend styles, timeless classic to support my capsule wardrobe, and a few expensive-looking buys to make every outfit feel high-end without the matching price tag. Naturally, I turned to H&M.
As with every season, H&M has already ensured that its digital shelves are stocked with the winter wares we desire. After a quick scroll, 5 clear trends emerged though these aren’t the swiftly moving kind. A fresh influx of knitwear has understandably arrived in affordable compositions as well as soft wool, luxurious cashmere and sumptuous alpaca. I, for one, continue to think about that Chloe runway almost every day and the ensuing bohemia revival it encouraged. Whilst we often tie soft boho silhouettes to the summer months, H&M celebrates the aesthetics return with delicate draping and fluid fabrics in various wearable forms.
Alongside comes what I believe to be the finest outerwear collection the brand has ever put out, with considered silhouettes, timeless shades and thoughtful designs adding to the premium look of each. The cooler days bring the arrival of harder-wearing fabrics, including leather. In trousers, footwear, jackets and more, H&M brings leather heroes back to the fore. Winter is the season of accessories as the additions of scarves and gloves move from a stylistic choice to an everyday necessity, and H&M has ensured that each finishing touch brings an added refinement to the mix.
Keep scrolling to explore the 5 winter trends H&M is backing right now.
1. ELEGANT OUTERWEAR
There's elegance in every detail of this coat from the longline silhouette to the dark brown shade.
2. COSY KNITWEAR
This striped jumper is a favourite every winter, and now it comes in a soft grey shade.
I'm a big fan of a pop of red, even if its just a jumper tied around your shoulders.
3. BOHO FRILLS
From the bell sleeves to the mesh layer to the pleated bodice—there's so much to love about this dress.
Our Social Media Editor, Megan, recently tried this on and gets compliments on it every time she wears it.
4. LEATHER UPDATES
A great leather jacket will be a staple piece in your capsule wardrobe forever.
Refined, elegant and the ideal height for comfortable wear all day.
Leather fabrics come with more premium price points, but H&M also offers coated styles with the same look.
5. FINISHING TOUCHES
H&M's bag selection is so strong right now, and I predict this new buckle-detail style will be the next to sell out.
On the coolest days you'll appreciate the extra warmth of a cashmere-blend beanie.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
