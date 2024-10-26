H&M Called It—The 5 Timeless, Expensive-Looking Trends That Will Define Winter

Whilst it feels like autumn has only just arrived, winter has blown in on a cool breeze, and suddenly our calendars are filling up. End-of-year trips are being planned, winter weddings are finally upon us, and for the planners amongst us, Christmas shopping may even be underway. Through all there is to do, considering how to look chic as the temperatures drop is something I want to take off your plate.

For the new season, I’ve been looking for on-trend styles, timeless classic to support my capsule wardrobe, and a few expensive-looking buys to make every outfit feel high-end without the matching price tag. Naturally, I turned to H&M.

As with every season, H&M has already ensured that its digital shelves are stocked with the winter wares we desire. After a quick scroll, 5 clear trends emerged though these aren’t the swiftly moving kind. A fresh influx of knitwear has understandably arrived in affordable compositions as well as soft wool, luxurious cashmere and sumptuous alpaca. I, for one, continue to think about that Chloe runway almost every day and the ensuing bohemia revival it encouraged. Whilst we often tie soft boho silhouettes to the summer months, H&M celebrates the aesthetics return with delicate draping and fluid fabrics in various wearable forms.

Alongside comes what I believe to be the finest outerwear collection the brand has ever put out, with considered silhouettes, timeless shades and thoughtful designs adding to the premium look of each. The cooler days bring the arrival of harder-wearing fabrics, including leather. In trousers, footwear, jackets and more, H&M brings leather heroes back to the fore. Winter is the season of accessories as the additions of scarves and gloves move from a stylistic choice to an everyday necessity, and H&M has ensured that each finishing touch brings an added refinement to the mix.

Keep scrolling to explore the 5 winter trends H&M is backing right now.

1. ELEGANT OUTERWEAR

H&M Wool-Blend Car Coat £220 SHOP NOW There's elegance in every detail of this coat from the longline silhouette to the dark brown shade.

H&M Fluffy Jacket £40 SHOP NOW Want an extra element of warmth? Look to this fluffy jacket.

H&M Wool-Blend Coat £170 SHOP NOW The hard part is choosing between the soft beige and classic black colourways.

H&M Handmade Wool-Blend Coat £190 SHOP NOW Camel coats in a sleek tie-waist style will always be relevant.

H&M Double-Breasted Coat £55 SHOP NOW Pair with tailoring, jeans, dresses and more.

2. COSY KNITWEAR

H&M Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper £85 SHOP NOW This looks so cosy.

H&M Turtleneck Jumper £38 SHOP NOW This striped jumper is a favourite every winter, and now it comes in a soft grey shade.

H&M Fine-Knit Cardigan £16 SHOP NOW A light layer you'll call upon year after year.

H&M Fine-Knit Jumper £19 SHOP NOW I'm a big fan of a pop of red, even if its just a jumper tied around your shoulders.

H&M Alpaca-Blend Cardigan £110 SHOP NOW Bring a luxurious fabric into the mix with this alpaca-blend cardigan.

3. BOHO FRILLS

H&M Flounce-Trimmed Chiffon Dress £75 SHOP NOW From the bell sleeves to the mesh layer to the pleated bodice—there's so much to love about this dress.

H&M Flounced Chiffon Blouse £16 SHOP NOW Our Social Media Editor, Megan, recently tried this on and gets compliments on it every time she wears it.

H&M Flounced Dress £55 SHOP NOW Just add knee-high boots.

H&M Flounce-Trimmed Denim Blouse £28 SHOP NOW H&M brings a boho edge to the classic denim shirt.

H&M Long Chiffon Dress £65 SHOP NOW The sleeves are just so good.

H&M Leather Biker Jacket £250 SHOP NOW A great leather jacket will be a staple piece in your capsule wardrobe forever.

H&M Pointed Knee-High Leather Boots £150 SHOP NOW Refined, elegant and the ideal height for comfortable wear all day.

H&M Straight Leather Trousers £260 SHOP NOW The silhouette of these trousers is just so good.

H&M Coated Circular Skirt £55 SHOP NOW Leather fabrics come with more premium price points, but H&M also offers coated styles with the same look.

H&M Leather Loafers £65 SHOP NOW You'll wear these all year round.

5. FINISHING TOUCHES

H&M Leather Gloves £23 SHOP NOW The smooth suede finish and dark brown shade make this pair oh-so premium.

H&M Cashmere Scarf £55 SHOP NOW Stylish, elevated and cosy? It's a yes from me.

H&M Strap-Detail Handbag £43 SHOP NOW H&M's bag selection is so strong right now, and I predict this new buckle-detail style will be the next to sell out.

H&M Cashmere-Blend Beanie £28 SHOP NOW On the coolest days you'll appreciate the extra warmth of a cashmere-blend beanie.