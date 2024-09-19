Uniqlo's Sister Brand Just Arrived in NYC From Japan—18 Items I Tried On and Loved

New in town! Uniqlo's trendier, more affordable sister brand GU just arrived in the US from Japan, and if you don't know about it yet (it's been big in Asia since its inception in 2006), it's one you're definitely going to want to keep on your radar, especially if you're already a fan of Uniqlo's great design and value. I stopped by the brand-new SoHo flagship store before it opened to the public to peruse the offering and style some of my favorite pieces into outfits.

What I love about the brand is that they tap into just a few key trends each season so instead of an overwhelming shopping experience where you're scrolling for hours, shopping the site or in the store as I did couldn't be easier or more straight-forward. Their philosophy? Focus on a few things, and do them really well. Right now, that means getting behind the viral barrel-leg jeans trend with several different denim washes and a corduroy iteration. Elegant cardigans, pretty ballet and Mary Jane flats, and a really good canvas barn jacket I found in the men's section are all the highlights of my shopping excursion and what you can expect to see in the slides ahead.

Did I mention everything is affordable? As in by-and-large under-$100 affordable. Yeah, it's that good. Shop my edit of must-have pieces and see for yourself.

Washed Cotton Work Jacket

There are hundreds of barn jackets on the market right now, but this one is really good. It's also a good reminder not to gloss over the men's section where I found this hidden gem in three perfect colors: beige, olive, and charcoal. It's all about that boxy fit and the corduroy collar. I threw a beige one atop the outfit I was already wearing—a striped shirt and pleated mini skirt—and quickly realized it worked well with all kinds of style vibes from that more preppy look to jeans and a tee. I can already see myself throwing it on with leggings and sneakers, too. Since the store had yet to open when I swung by, I've been itching to head back and buy it all week. It will be the very first thing I plan on ordering.

GU Washed Cotton Work Jacket $50 SHOP NOW

Back Button Striped Shirt + Pleated Skort + Biker Boots

I found a trove of cool basics at the store including a full rack of shirting. I pulled an armful of options from shrunken to oversized and quickly found a favorite in this blue striped style that features a panel of buttons down the back for creative styling options. I went up a size for an oversized look and styled it with the Pleated Skort (yes, I said skort. Built-in shorts for the win) and knee-high Biker Boots.

GU Back Button Striped Shirt $30 SHOP NOW

GU Pleated Skort $30 SHOP NOW

GU Biker Boots $40 SHOP NOW

Double Pocket Knitted Jacket + Barrel-Leg Jeans

I've made it no secret that I'm a big fan of barrel-leg jeans and I've tried about half a dozen styles from different brands at this point after covering the trend for the past year. So when I say that GU's pair impressed me, I mean it. They're a slightly baggier fit which makes the shape less dramatic and gives it an overall relaxed look and feel, which IMO is the best way to wear the barrel silhouette. I was immediately drawn to this deep indigo wash that looked and felt so elevated. I paired it with the Double Pocket Knitted Jacket, a very chic jacket-style cardigan complete with pretty gold buttons and a nice thick, weighty texture.

GU Double Pocket Knitted Jacket $40 SHOP NOW

GU Barrel Leg Jeans $35 SHOP NOW

Strap Ballet Shoes

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

I tried on a few different pairs of shoes in the store—moto boots, platform oxfords, and these ballet flats—and was blown away by how comfortable they all were. I have no choice but to assume that each pair involves some sort of built-in cushion sole because the only was I could describe it was cloud-like. As for these flats in particular, well, all I'll say is that they're as charming in person as they look online.

GU Strap Ballet Shoes $30 SHOP NOW

Denim Zip-Up Jacket + Barrel-Leg Jeans

Next up is the same pair of barrel jeans in a muddy blue-brown wash that's very of-the-moment. I styled it with the matching denim jacket, a zip-up style that feels so fresh and forward compared to a standard trucker jacket.

GU Denim Zip-Up Jacket $40 SHOP NOW

GU Barrel Leg Jeans $35 SHOP NOW

Dry Cropped T-Shirt + Skirt and Pants Set + Pocket Shoulder Bag

When I first walked in the store, there were a few pieces that I immediately grabbed off the rack to put in my dressing room and these layered trousers were one of them. They're a convertible pair of pants that come with a wrap skirt you can either wear together or separately, so it's like getting three pieces in one. I like that they pushed me a little farther out of my style comfort zone than I'm used to, but in a good way. I paired them with a cropped white tee and black shoulder bag to let them have their full moment.

GU Dry Cropped T-Shirt $10 SHOP NOW

GU 2 Piece Skirt And Pants Set $40 SHOP NOW

GU Faux Leather Out Pocket Bag $40 SHOP NOW

Faux Leather Jacket + Corduroy Barrel Trousers

In case you haven't been able to tell by now, outerwear is one of GU's strongest categories, and this Faux Leather Bomber Jacket is just another bit of evidence to prove it. It comes in black and brown and is priced shockingly well for how premium it looked and felt IRL. Surprise! Yet another barrel-leg moment, this time in a wide corduroy iteration I couldn't help but try on.

GU Faux Leather Jacket $60 SHOP NOW

GU Corduroy Barrel Leg Pants $40 SHOP NOW

Oxford Short Shirt + Pleated Midi Skirt + Narrow Tie

In case you couldn't already tell, preppy style is one aesthetic GU is currently leaning into and many of the pieces I tried on tapped into the academic look, although none of the outfits I put together went quite as far as this one. I married the longer midi-skirt version of the pleated mini you saw earlier in a cool gray tone with a cropped button-down shirt and finished it off with a cheeky faux tie with a sneaky clip.

GU Oxford Short Shirt $30 SHOP NOW

GU Pleated Midi Skirt $40 SHOP NOW

GU Narrow Tie Striped $10 SHOP NOW

Lace Up Shoes

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

The shoe section didn't have a zillion styles—just the right ones. Between the moto boots, ballet flats, and these oxfords I tried on, it's almost like GU's merchandising is a lesson in building a capsule wardrobe. Invest in the right trends, and you'll realize they're actually more versatile than you might think. That's exactly what happened when I styled these platforms that reminded me of a Prada pair from a few years back—I was pleasantly surprised to find that they went with more outfits than I would have originally thought.

GU Lace Up Shoes $40 SHOP NOW

More finds I want to try next

GU x Undercover Stadium Jumper $70 SHOP NOW Designer collaborations are something GU prides itself of and their latest team-up is with Japanese label Undercover. The result is a menswear capsule filled with elevated streetwear like this burgundy varsity jacket I'm eyeing.

GU x Undercover Track Pants $40 SHOP NOW The matching track pants are also one of my personal highlights from the collab. For me, this color can do no wrong.

GU Heavy Weight Sweat Polo Shirt $40 SHOP NOW Polo sweaters are one of fall's top It buys. This heavy weight knit is more of a sweatshirt material for peak comfort.

GU Mary Jane Shoes $25 SHOP NOW Hello, perfect fall flats.

GU Wool Blend Hat $30 SHOP NOW Is it wrong to wish for colder weather just so I have a reason to buy this hat?