It's far to say that over the last few weeks of scorching heat, sandals have been the only feasible summer shoe option that we've been able to comfortably wear. Proof of this is the sheer amount of sandals trends that have come out of summer 2026—jellies, mules, peep-toes, and of course the minimalist flip-flop, but one elegant shoe style suddenly has my full attention after the queen of minimalist luxe Rosie Huntingdon-Whiteley stepped out wearing them this week.
Toe ring and toe loop sandals might not be new, but they are perfectly placed at the centre of a bigger conversation around fashion's current obsession with feet. If it's not Saint Laurent's clear brogues, Haviana's' toe concealed flip-flop, or the Vibram five finger, fashion insiders are adorning their feet with jewellery (and yes, toe rings are backing a comeback).
If the thought of an 'ugly' shoe trend is far outside of your realm of possibility, Rosie Huntingdon-Whiteley has proved that there is a conversation-starting sandal for even the most refined dresser, and a simple, black leather sandal with a loop around the big toe was a nod to weird shoes everywhere without having to go full pelt.
Outside of her choice of sandal, there's also a lot to be said about how this look is a masterclass in wearing black for summer, and an off-the-shoulder top, black trousers and long pendant were all this outfit needed to be a day-to-night wonder that won't overheat.
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Want to recreate her look? Keep scrolling to shop similar pieces inspired by Rosie's wardrobe, and to see our pick of the best toe loop and toe ring sandals to shop now.
Shop Pieces Inspired by Rosie's Black Summer Outfit
HEIRLOME
Marianne Asymmetric Silk-Twill Top
The shorter sleeve is even better for ventilation.
Reformation
Gale Mid Rise Bias Pant
The relaxed leg and stretchy waistband make for comfortable, easy wear.
H&M
Kitten-Heeled Leather Sandals
Perfect execution of glossy finish, wearable heel and chunky toe loop. Bravo, H&M.
YSSO
The Catch (fish) Pendant
You can't beat a long pendant for adding a polished finish to even the most simple look.
Shop More Toe Loop Sandals
Next
The Set Toe Loop Strappy Sandals Chocolate Brown Suede
A.EMERY
Jalen Leather Sandals
A fashion editor favourite, and for very good reason.
Mango
Minimal Heeled Sandal With Buckles in Black
An amazing find currently in the sale.
Bottega Veneta
Livia Intrecciato Leather Thong Sandals in White
Just the right amount of height for a little lift without being uncomfortable.
Free People
Abilene Toe Loop Sandals
These come in no less than 15 different colours.
Hush
Yara Metal Detail Toe Sandal
I love the brown and gold contrast.
Free People
Carmel by the Sea Sandals
The suede, the studs, the silver—there's a lot of detail to love in this Free People sandal.
Amanu
The Kibera embellished croc-effect leather sandals
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.