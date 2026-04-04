15 New Designer-Looking Pieces From COS, Zara and Mango That Are Bound to Sell Out

A big part of my job has always been compiling shopping edits, and after years spent analysing brands and sourcing standout pieces, nothing excites me more than discovering high-street gems that look far more expensive than they are.
I take pride in spending hours searching for the very best of the best, so trust me when I say I only ever feature pieces I genuinely believe are worth your money. I can’t promise lottery wins or luxury holidays, but I can bring you the very best finds from the new-in sections of my favourite high-street stores—those elevated pieces that feel designer without the price tag.
For this edit, I’ve focused on COS, Zara and Mango—three brands I’m loving right now. Keep scrolling for 15 standout pieces that are guaranteed to earn compliments and I'm also sure will sell out before the month ends.
Chic New-In Pieces from COS, Zara and Mango:
1. COS
COS
Boxy Short-Sleeved Denim Shirt
The boxy fit and deep blue wash feels so luxe and spring ready.
COS
Facade Straight-Leg Jeans
I've got some COS straight-leg jeans and they're my most worn pair.
COS
Gathered Tiered Cotton Maxi Dress
This soft butter yellow tiered dress is such a versatile piece.
COS
Twisted Ribbon Bracelet
I'm usually a gold jewellery kind of person, but I'm so drawn to silver at the moment and this bangle looks so chic.
COS
Relaxed Fluid Wide-Leg Trousers
COS is also my go-to for sleek tailoring, these look like The Frankie Shop pair at a fraction of the cost but still that high quality.
2. ZARA
ZARA
100% Linen Straight Trousers
I can't believe the price of these trousers considering they're 100% linen.
ZARA
Polka Dot Blouse With Bow
ZARA
Short Water-Repellent Trench Coat Zw Collection
A cropped trench coat is perfect for spring weather when you want those lighter layers.
ZARA
Zw Collection Puff Sleeve Top
I instantly added this to my basket, I love the structured silhouette which really gives it that expensive feel - you could easily mistake this for Toteme.
ZARA
Poplin Halterneck Dress
Such a good piece for summer.
3. MANGO
MANGO
Linen Jacket With Belt
Funnel neck jackets are still so on trend and this khaki linen number is ticking every box for me.
MANGO
Polka Dot Balloon Jeans - Women | Mango United Kingdom
I have a feeling these are going to be everywhere...
MANGO
A-Line Skirt With Handkerchief Detail
The floating shape and sweeping asymmetric handkerchief detail on the waist makes this feel so elevated.