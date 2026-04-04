15 New Designer-Looking Pieces From COS, Zara and Mango That Are Bound to Sell Out

COS, Zara and Mango are the chicest brands on the high street right now. See the pieces I think will sell out before the end of the month below.

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Cos Zara Mango new in
(Image credit: COS, Mango)
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A big part of my job has always been compiling shopping edits, and after years spent analysing brands and sourcing standout pieces, nothing excites me more than discovering high-street gems that look far more expensive than they are.

I take pride in spending hours searching for the very best of the best, so trust me when I say I only ever feature pieces I genuinely believe are worth your money. I can’t promise lottery wins or luxury holidays, but I can bring you the very best finds from the new-in sections of my favourite high-street stores—those elevated pieces that feel designer without the price tag.

For this edit, I’ve focused on COS, Zara and Mango—three brands I’m loving right now. Keep scrolling for 15 standout pieces that are guaranteed to earn compliments and I'm also sure will sell out before the month ends.

Chic New-In Pieces from COS, Zara and Mango:

1. COS

2. ZARA

3. MANGO