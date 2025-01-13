It'll Be a Miracle If These New H&M Shoes Are Still in Stock When You Press Add to Cart
A new year calls for new shoes, replacing all those scuffed, scraped, and scratched heels, boots, and flats that you held on to for far too much of 2024 already. If your holidays looked anything like mine though, big investments in footwear aren't exactly in the cards right now. (Buying gifts, going out to dinner, and travel costs really add up.) Fortunately for us, I stumbled upon a gold mine today. That is, H&M's new-in shoe selection, which houses everything from patent-leather peep-toes to boat-ready moccasins. There are also satin ballet flats, classic ankle boots, slingbacks, and so much more. The best part? They're all under $100 and somehow still in stock (for now).
Any regular H&M shopper knows just how quickly the brand's chic new arrivals sell out, so if you know what's good for you, you won't dillydally when it comes to shopping the forthcoming shoe options. Instead, you'll get right to work securing the pairs that appeal to you, which I'm 99% sure will be all of them. Scroll down to get started on your 2025 footwear refresh. (If you scroll down far enough, there are even some fresh apparel and accessory finds to consider too.)
Top 10 new shoe arrivals from H&M:
These also come in black, but the burgundy feels so relevant and unique in 2025.
Peep-toes are one of fashion's most exciting shoe trends for 2025.
I'm so here for an expensive-looking pair of ankle boots that only cost $50. Wrap them up!
Increasing the number of chocolate suede pieces in your closet is the easiest way to appear richer.
The shrunken heel will make these far more comfortable to walk in than your standard high-heel slingbacks.
More H&M new arrivals to shop:
This thick, heavy cardigan will have people stopping you on the sidewalk to find out where you bought it.
It's time to go tie shopping.
Shop the matching Flared Creased Trousers ($35).
I'll be living in elevated loungewear from now until spring. Just add a big fur or long wool coat on top.
Shop the matching Flared Rib-Knit Pants ($40).
I'll throw these knit pants on over my leggings because the set needs to be worn together.
Eliza Huber is a New York-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
