It'll Be a Miracle If These New H&M Shoes Are Still in Stock When You Press Add to Cart

A new year calls for new shoes, replacing all those scuffed, scraped, and scratched heels, boots, and flats that you held on to for far too much of 2024 already. If your holidays looked anything like mine though, big investments in footwear aren't exactly in the cards right now. (Buying gifts, going out to dinner, and travel costs really add up.) Fortunately for us, I stumbled upon a gold mine today. That is, H&M's new-in shoe selection, which houses everything from patent-leather peep-toes to boat-ready moccasins. There are also satin ballet flats, classic ankle boots, slingbacks, and so much more. The best part? They're all under $100 and somehow still in stock (for now).

Any regular H&M shopper knows just how quickly the brand's chic new arrivals sell out, so if you know what's good for you, you won't dillydally when it comes to shopping the forthcoming shoe options. Instead, you'll get right to work securing the pairs that appeal to you, which I'm 99% sure will be all of them. Scroll down to get started on your 2025 footwear refresh. (If you scroll down far enough, there are even some fresh apparel and accessory finds to consider too.)

Top 10 new shoe arrivals from H&M:

H&M Patent Slingbacks $25 SHOP NOW These also come in black, but the burgundy feels so relevant and unique in 2025.

H&M Pointed-Toe Leather Pumps $75 SHOP NOW The rear cutout gives these kitten-heel pumps a boost in value.

H&M Deck Shoes $40 SHOP NOW Didn't you hear? Boat shoes are so back.

H&M Pointed T-Strap Pumps $40 SHOP NOW I know French girls will fall in love with these T-strap heels.

H&M Square-Toe Heeled Sandals $50 SHOP NOW Peep-toes are one of fashion's most exciting shoe trends for 2025.

H&M Heeled Ankle Boots $50 SHOP NOW I'm so here for an expensive-looking pair of ankle boots that only cost $50. Wrap them up!

H&M Chisel-Toe Slingback Pumps $45 SHOP NOW That heel shape! It's perfect.

H&M Ballet Flats $18 SHOP NOW No more boring ballet flats.

H&M Napped Loafers $33 SHOP NOW Increasing the number of chocolate suede pieces in your closet is the easiest way to appear richer.

H&M Pointed Slingbacks $30 SHOP NOW The shrunken heel will make these far more comfortable to walk in than your standard high-heel slingbacks.

More H&M new arrivals to shop:

H&M Wool-Blend Cardigan $139 SHOP NOW This thick, heavy cardigan will have people stopping you on the sidewalk to find out where you bought it.

H&M Straight High Jeans $40 SHOP NOW Slimmer denim is on its way back into style.

H&M Chunky Dome Earrings $9 SHOP NOW These will turn any white tee-and-jeans look into something special.

H&M Denim Utility Jacket $55 SHOP NOW I especially appreciate the neckline on this denim jacket.

H&M Twist-Detail One-Shoulder Dress $25 SHOP NOW This dress and these boots—wow.

H&M A-Line Trench Coat $139 SHOP NOW You can never have too many trench coats—period.

H&M Handmade Wool-Blend Jacket $179 SHOP NOW Handmade? Say less.

H&M Rib-Knit Top $35 SHOP NOW I'll be living in elevated loungewear from now until spring. Just add a big fur or long wool coat on top. Shop the matching Flared Rib-Knit Pants ($40).

H&M Oval Sunglasses $10 SHOP NOW Can you say chic?

H&M Denim Shirt $33 SHOP NOW A Canadian tuxedo will always be cool.

H&M Napped Tie-Belt Jacket $55 SHOP NOW Add a touch of suede for an even more elevated, Western look.

H&M Rib-Knit Collared Dress $55 SHOP NOW It's always a bonus when your dress feels like pajamas.

H&M Oversized Canvas Jacket $60 SHOP NOW The styling possibilities with a jacket like this are endless.

H&M Wrap Cardigan $45 SHOP NOW I can't wait to roll up to Pilates in this wrap cardigan.

H&M Fine-Knit Pants $40 SHOP NOW I'll throw these knit pants on over my leggings because the set needs to be worn together.