Emma Watson Just Wore Baggy Jeans in the Most "British Girl" Way

Quintessential British girl Emma Watson spent part of the week at Milan Fashion Week, and she took her classic English style along with her. The Prada Beauty ambassador, in town to attend the fashion house's show of course, was photographed visiting a Prada store in an outfit that speaks to her British roots but that included a somewhat non-British item: baggy jeans.

Baggy jeans are obviously mainstream at this point, and are regularly worn by people around the world, but it's interesting to see how those that live in different parts of the world style them. Watson, for one, opted for a striped button-down shirt, trench coat, sweater tied around her shoulders, and loafers—all by Prada. Thanks to the baggy jeans, the outfit is part British-girl preppy and part trendy, and you'd be wise to copy the cool outfit using pieces from your own wardrobe. If you're missing any of the elements, keep scrolling to shop the look for yourself.

(Image credit: Robino Salvatore/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Neskokevin/Backgrid)

On Emma Watson: Prada coat, sweater, shirt, sunglasses, Brushed Leather Loafers ($1200), and Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon Bag ($1950)

Get the Look

Mango trench coat
mango
Double-Breasted Cotton Trench Coat - Women

Garçon Classic Shirt in Stripe Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Garçon Classic Shirt in Stripe Cotton Poplin

Madewell cashmere sweater
Madewell
(re)sponsible Cashmere Oversized Crewneck Sweater

Low Slung Baggy Jeans
Agolde
Low Slung Baggy Jeans

Patent Leather Loafers
Prada
Patent Leather Loafers

55mm Butterfly Sunglasses
Prada
55mm Butterfly Sunglasses

Prada bag
Prada
Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon Bag

Shop More Baggy Jeans

Levi's Baggy Dad Jeans
Levi's
Baggy Dad Jeans

Loose Long Jeans
RE/DONE
Loose Long Jeans

H&M jeans
H&M
Baggy Regular Jeans

Baggy Jeans
Madewell
Low-Slung Straight Jeans

Loli Mid Rise Baggy Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Loli Mid Rise Baggy Jeans

