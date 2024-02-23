Emma Watson Just Wore Baggy Jeans in the Most "British Girl" Way
Quintessential British girl Emma Watson spent part of the week at Milan Fashion Week, and she took her classic English style along with her. The Prada Beauty ambassador, in town to attend the fashion house's show of course, was photographed visiting a Prada store in an outfit that speaks to her British roots but that included a somewhat non-British item: baggy jeans.
Baggy jeans are obviously mainstream at this point, and are regularly worn by people around the world, but it's interesting to see how those that live in different parts of the world style them. Watson, for one, opted for a striped button-down shirt, trench coat, sweater tied around her shoulders, and loafers—all by Prada. Thanks to the baggy jeans, the outfit is part British-girl preppy and part trendy, and you'd be wise to copy the cool outfit using pieces from your own wardrobe. If you're missing any of the elements, keep scrolling to shop the look for yourself.
On Emma Watson: Prada coat, sweater, shirt, sunglasses, Brushed Leather Loafers ($1200), and Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon Bag ($1950)
Get the Look
Shop More Baggy Jeans
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
I Guess No One Is Wearing These 9 Denim Trends Anymore (9 They Are)
Just our observations!
By Anna LaPlaca
-
First the NBA, Now F1: A Study in Athletes Making a Stylish Entrance
From tunnel 'fits to paddock 'fits.
By Eliza Huber
-
Selena Gomez Wore the Sweater Trend Every Fashion Person Purchased This Season
It's a staple.
By Allyson Payer
-
Normani's Moment Is Now
The singer is stepping back into the spotlight on her own terms.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the $143 Skirt That's Guaranteed to Sell Out
I can feel it.
By Eliza Huber
-
Emma Watson’s Anti-Trend Jeans Outfit Feels So 2024 Thanks to This Styling Trick
It screams "fashion editor".
By Natalie Munro
-
People in Paris Will Wear These 5 Chic Basics With Jeans This Spring
The most elevated staples.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
5 Issues Everyone Has With Skinny Jeans, and How to Fix Them
Read this before your next shopping trip.
By Bobby Schuessler