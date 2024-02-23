Emma Watson Just Wore Baggy Jeans in the Most "British Girl" Way

Quintessential British girl Emma Watson spent part of the week at Milan Fashion Week, and she took her classic English style along with her. The Prada Beauty ambassador, in town to attend the fashion house's show of course, was photographed visiting a Prada store in an outfit that speaks to her British roots but that included a somewhat non-British item: baggy jeans.

Baggy jeans are obviously mainstream at this point, and are regularly worn by people around the world, but it's interesting to see how those that live in different parts of the world style them. Watson, for one, opted for a striped button-down shirt, trench coat, sweater tied around her shoulders, and loafers—all by Prada. Thanks to the baggy jeans, the outfit is part British-girl preppy and part trendy, and you'd be wise to copy the cool outfit using pieces from your own wardrobe. If you're missing any of the elements, keep scrolling to shop the look for yourself.

(Image credit: Robino Salvatore/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Neskokevin/Backgrid)

On Emma Watson: Prada coat, sweater, shirt, sunglasses, Brushed Leather Loafers ($1200), and Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon Bag ($1950)

