Brooke Shields Knows the Exact Boot Trend to Wear With Skinny Jeans

Iconic American fashion staples may come and go with the trends, but truly never go out of style. Just ask actress Brooke Shields, who we spotted recently wearing two of our all-time favorites: blue jeans and black moto boots.

And, while baggy jeans might be the denim cut of the day, Shields's look proves why skinny jeans are the perfect match for moto boots: they tuck right in. With the official onset of winter nearing, it's a practical styling trick for the frigid and windy days ahead.

If you're down to try this classic boots-and-jeans combo, you're in luck. There is a great selection of motorcycle boots available now, and many are on sale leading into the holidays. Keep scrolling to shop for our favorite shoes to achieve this smart and stylish winter look. Don't forget the cozy socks!

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Our Favorite Moto Boots

Reformation Francesca Moto Boots $498 SHOP NOW Reformation's shoe selection is excellent right now.

Paris Texas Detroit Leather Buckle Moto Boots $995 $597 SHOP NOW Hurry: These boots won't be on sale forever.

CHLOÉ Dakota Buckled Leather Ankle Boots $1750 SHOP NOW These Chloé boots are divine.

ZARA Flat Buckled Ankle Boots $60 SHOP NOW These Zara boots look way more expensive than $60.