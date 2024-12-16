Brooke Shields Knows the Exact Boot Trend to Wear With Skinny Jeans
Iconic American fashion staples may come and go with the trends, but truly never go out of style. Just ask actress Brooke Shields, who we spotted recently wearing two of our all-time favorites: blue jeans and black moto boots.
And, while baggy jeans might be the denim cut of the day, Shields's look proves why skinny jeans are the perfect match for moto boots: they tuck right in. With the official onset of winter nearing, it's a practical styling trick for the frigid and windy days ahead.
If you're down to try this classic boots-and-jeans combo, you're in luck. There is a great selection of motorcycle boots available now, and many are on sale leading into the holidays. Keep scrolling to shop for our favorite shoes to achieve this smart and stylish winter look. Don't forget the cozy socks!
Shop Our Favorite Moto Boots
Knee-high styles also work with skinny jeans, especially when they have a chunky heel.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.
-
These 30 Incredibly Chic Sale Picks From Madewell, Gap, and Banana Republic Scream Fashion Person
Good luck picking just one piece.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
30 Stellar Finds From Nordstrom, Zara, and Abercrombie Worth Dropping Into Your Fashion Friends Group Chat
I see elevated outfits in your future.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
"Rich-Looking French Vibes" Is the Goal—30 Pieces From the Nordstrom Holiday Sale That Fit the Bill
Très chic.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
5 Boot Trends Everyone Is Wearing in Europe
From moto boots to burgundy styles.
By Emma Spedding
-
Net-a-Porter's Winter Boot Selection Is Unparalleled—I Added These to My Cart Immediately
Laid-back and luxe looking.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Blake Lively, Sofia Richie, and More Stylish Women Know These Jeans Are Better Than Designer
They're $98 but look way pricier.
By Eliza Huber
-
Fashion People Swear By Khaite's Jeans—Now I Know Why
Signature silhouettes and striking details.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Angelina Jolie Arrived in Paris Wearing France's Most Popular Flat Shoe Trend
J'adore.
By Drew Elovitz