Brooke Shields Knows the Exact Boot Trend to Wear With Skinny Jeans

By
published
in News

Iconic American fashion staples may come and go with the trends, but truly never go out of style. Just ask actress Brooke Shields, who we spotted recently wearing two of our all-time favorites: blue jeans and black moto boots.

And, while baggy jeans might be the denim cut of the day, Shields's look proves why skinny jeans are the perfect match for moto boots: they tuck right in. With the official onset of winter nearing, it's a practical styling trick for the frigid and windy days ahead.

If you're down to try this classic boots-and-jeans combo, you're in luck. There is a great selection of motorcycle boots available now, and many are on sale leading into the holidays. Keep scrolling to shop for our favorite shoes to achieve this smart and stylish winter look. Don't forget the cozy socks!

Brook Shields wears skinny jeans with black buckled boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Our Favorite Moto Boots

Francesca Moto Boot
Reformation
Francesca Moto Boots

Reformation's shoe selection is excellent right now.

Detroit Leather Buckle Moto Boots
Paris Texas
Detroit Leather Buckle Moto Boots

Hurry: These boots won't be on sale forever.

Dakota Buckled Leather Ankle Boots
CHLOÉ
Dakota Buckled Leather Ankle Boots

These Chloé boots are divine.

Flat Buckled Ankle Boots
ZARA
Flat Buckled Ankle Boots

These Zara boots look way more expensive than $60.

Astor Knee High Moto Boots
Steve Madden
Astor Knee High Moto Boots

Knee-high styles also work with skinny jeans, especially when they have a chunky heel.

Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸