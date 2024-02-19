I Have Long, Thick Hair But These 13 Bob Styles Are Convincing Me to Get the Chop

It's official, 2024 is the year I'm actually going to commit to cutting my (almost waist-length) hair into a bob. It's been over a decade since I last experimented with short hair, and while I am, admittedly, nervous about the prospect of such a drastic change, I'm also excited.

The fact that my go-to everyday hairstyle is throwing my hair up into a bun or pinning it back with a claw clip has meant that I haven't really embraced having long hair for quite some time. In fact, I find it quite cumbersome and downright irritating at times—having to continuously sweep my hair back from my face, and dealing with the inevitable knots and tangles that somehow form out of nowhere is one of the major downsides of having long, thick hair.

One thing I've learned in my time as a beauty editor is that short haircuts always look good on thick hair. I'm very fortunate not to have to worry too much about adding volume to my lengths or lift to my roots, so when it comes to choosing a bob hairstyle, my focus will be mainly be on the length and the shape.

Last week I made the bold move of booking in for 'the big chop' with my hairdresser, which means I really can't go back now... Below, find the bob hairstyles for thick hair that I've bookmarked for inspiration.

See the Bob Hairstyles Inspiring Me to Get My Thick Hair Chopping:

I love the way that this short style embraces the weight and volume of thick hair to create an angular shape.

The subtle gradient of the cut—with longer strands at the front and shorter at the back will be perfect for my naturally straight, thick hair.

Shorter hair means more time for styling—loose waves are a failsafe way to add movement to thick hair.

Thick hair lends itself well to a cut with blunt, choppy ends.

To fringe or not to fringe? The age old question has been tempting me—there's something about pairing a fringe with a bob that looks so chic.

Another option for thick hair—subtle layered bangs to add shape and frame the face.

If my hair was curly, this is exactly the style I'd be opting for. Thick, curly hair looks incredible when your stylist uses layers to strategically create shape.

I have to admit that Hailey Bieber's bob was the one to inspire me to get the chop in the first place. I love how she styles it with tousled lengths and choppy ends.

This elegant style is proof that even thick hair can be styled into a sleek, straight look.

Curled up, flicks ends are such a fun way to create shape and movement in a micro bob.

This French girl-inspired bob combines Bardot bangs with a shoulder-length cut—such a great combination.

If I opt for a longer bob or decide to grow it out, this is exactly how I want it to look. Thick, tousled, and shaped at the ends to create texture.

This effortless bob hairstyle is oh so practical—ideal for summer when you really do want the weight of your hair off your neck and back.

The best styling products for thick hair:

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray £27 SHOP NOW Not only does this add shine, it also gives hair a smooth, sleek finish and helps to quell fluffiness.

JVN Hair Complete Air Dry Cream £23 SHOP NOW Run this cream through your lengths to create a tousled bob without the need for heat styling tools.

Sachajuan Intensive Hair Oil £52 SHOP NOW Since thick hair can often go fluffy and frizzy, a lightweight hair oil is an essential in my routine. I love that this one instantly smooths my hair without making it look greasy.

ghd Chronos Hair Straightener £289 SHOP NOW These straighteners can be used for everything from a classic straight look to flicky ends or soft waves.

Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Hair Mist £32 SHOP NOW This non-crispy, non-sticky spray adds instant texture and movement to thick hair that naturally falls straight.