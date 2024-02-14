These Are the Only Watches Celebrities Are Wearing Right Now

Ask me about the bag that Kendall Jenner carries to every Pilates class or the shoes that Hailey Bieber always wear with her jeans and I'll have an immediate answer. As a fashion editor, I always keep an encyclopedia on the clothing and accessory items that the best-dressers in Hollywood are stepping out in, but historically have overlooked one wardrobe category that feels glaringly obvious to me now: watches.

You see, timepieces are more of a constant in celebs' wardrobes so they tend to avoid flaunting a new style each season like they do with designer handbags. Instead, I'd go so far as say that a celebrity's watch collection bears more similarity with their car collection than it does with the rest of their closets, i.e. that it contains one main investment piece and it's the one they tend to wear over and over. As A-listers, it's likely that these are far from the only watches they own, but based on research, they definitely play favorites and we've narrowed in on the one watch each of them is prioritizing right now.

Ahead, dive into the best celebrity watches and consider this your download on the classic timepieces to know now (and always).

The Celebs: Jasmine Tookes and Bella Hadid

The Watch: Cartier Panthère Watch

Bella Hadid, Zendaya, Dua Lipa, Jasmine Tookes, Nicola Peltz-Beckham—the current list of celebrities who favor Cartier's Panthère watch is almost as star-studded as the entirety of the A-listers who have worn the watch throughout its nearly 50-year history. And considering the Panthère was first designed for the Duchess of Windsor herself, that should speak volumes. Defined by its petite square-shaped face and link bracelet, it's the epitome of a dainty watch that can easily double as a jewelry item, and often does—many prefer to wear it among a healthy stack of bracelets and bangles.

The Celeb: Kylie Jenner

On Kylie Jenner: Re/Done T-Shirt; Levi's Low Pro Jeans; Chanel Ballet Flats; Miu Miu bag; Emi Jay clip; Cartier ring; Rolex Oyster Day-Date Diamond Watch (Image credit: @kyliejenner

Much has been said about Kylie Jenner's style transformation over the last year and one area where this is the most obvious is her jewelry and watch selection. Jenner is slowed her roll on the mega stacks of Cartier Love bracelets that used to adorn her wrists and has started opting instead for fewer, but no less significant, pieces. Her Rolex Datejust President Watch is a perfect example of this new style era: the menswear-inspired silhouette is about as classic as it gets with timepieces, and Jenner prefers to let it shine on its own against a backdrop of simple outfit staples.

The Celeb: Sofia Richie Grainge

The Watch: Patek Philippe Nautilus Watch

On Sofia Richie Grainge: The Row dress and bag; Khaite x Oliver Peoples sunglasses; Patek Philippe Nautilus Watch (Image credit: @sofiarichiegrainge

Sofia Richie Grainge likes the classics, plain and simple, and her go-to timepiece says as much about her personal style as any of her The Row handbags or Khaite shoes. In other words, a focus on style with substance and an overall timeless feel. Her choice in watch is a Patek Philippe Nautilus, a weighty silhoutte with a square-ish round face and stainless steel links. It's both elegant and slightly sporty.

The Celeb: Hailey Bieber

The Watch: Audemars Pigeut Royal Oak Diamond Watch

On Hailey Bieber: Vintage Vivienne Westwood dress; Ferragamo Wanda Bag; Maison Earnst mules; Audemars Pigeut Royal Oak Diamond Watch (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber isn't the biggest watch person compared to some of her friends, so when she does choose to sport a timepiece, especially one she wears with back-to-back looks, we pay full attention. While attending a few press moments in New York this past summer, Bieber finished off an all-red look with her Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Diamond Watch, a substantial timepiece covered in diamonds, that sparkled against her monochromatic outfit.

The Celeb: Anne Hathaway

The Watch: Bulgari Serpenti Secret Watch

On Anne Hathaway: Versace dress and shoes; Bvlgari jewelry and Serpenti Secret Watch (Image credit: James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway is a longtime fan of Bvlgari and its iconic Serpenti watches. While attending the Clooney Foundation For Justice's 2023 Albie Awards at the New York Public Library this past fall, Hathaway chose a dazzling Serpenti Secret Watch for the occasion. Her's is encrusted in diamonds and while the exact version is hard to track down, we did find some watch sellers with similar versions valued at over $200,00, making Hathaway's a rare and highly-sought-after pick.

The Celeb: Kaia Gerber

The Watch: Omega De Ville Prestige Watch

On Kaia Gerber: Celine Triomphe Sunglasses; Omega De Ville Prestige Watch (Image credit: @kaiagerber)

On a recent trip to St. Moritz with watchmaker Omega, Kaia Gerber wore a yellow gold versions of the label's Prestige De Ville watch, complete with an oyster face and petite diamond framing. Gerber chose to style the dainty timepiece atop a pair of leather gloves and complete the look with a fluffy fur coat and balaclava, which she aptly commented "is this what the kids are calling mob wife aesthetic??" on her Instagram post.

The Celeb: Elsa Hosk

The Watch: Cartier Tank Solo Watch

On Elsa Hosk: Saint Laurent trench coat; Hermes bag; Helsa shoes; Cartier Tank Solo Watch (Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Cartier is well-represented in the watch wardrobes of the A-list crowd and if they're not wearing the aforementioned Panthère, chances are it's the Tank Solo they're into. With its rectangular face, roman numeral style numbers, and leather strap, the Tank Solo has a more gender-agnostic feel than its delicate cousin and, not to mention, a truly classic and timeless look. Elsa Hosk is a fan, and she recently took featured the watch in one of her famous outfit galleries where she styled it over a pair of red leather gloves (anyone else seeing a theme here?) and married the watch's brown strap back to her trench coat.

