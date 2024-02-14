These Are the Only Watches Celebrities Are Wearing Right Now
Ask me about the bag that Kendall Jenner carries to every Pilates class or the shoes that Hailey Bieber always wear with her jeans and I'll have an immediate answer. As a fashion editor, I always keep an encyclopedia on the clothing and accessory items that the best-dressers in Hollywood are stepping out in, but historically have overlooked one wardrobe category that feels glaringly obvious to me now: watches.
You see, timepieces are more of a constant in celebs' wardrobes so they tend to avoid flaunting a new style each season like they do with designer handbags. Instead, I'd go so far as say that a celebrity's watch collection bears more similarity with their car collection than it does with the rest of their closets, i.e. that it contains one main investment piece and it's the one they tend to wear over and over. As A-listers, it's likely that these are far from the only watches they own, but based on research, they definitely play favorites and we've narrowed in on the one watch each of them is prioritizing right now.
Ahead, dive into the best celebrity watches and consider this your download on the classic timepieces to know now (and always).
The Celebs: Jasmine Tookes and Bella Hadid
The Watch: Cartier Panthère Watch
Bella Hadid, Zendaya, Dua Lipa, Jasmine Tookes, Nicola Peltz-Beckham—the current list of celebrities who favor Cartier's Panthère watch is almost as star-studded as the entirety of the A-listers who have worn the watch throughout its nearly 50-year history. And considering the Panthère was first designed for the Duchess of Windsor herself, that should speak volumes. Defined by its petite square-shaped face and link bracelet, it's the epitome of a dainty watch that can easily double as a jewelry item, and often does—many prefer to wear it among a healthy stack of bracelets and bangles.
The Celeb: Kylie Jenner
The Watch: Rolex Datejust President Watch
Much has been said about Kylie Jenner's style transformation over the last year and one area where this is the most obvious is her jewelry and watch selection. Jenner is slowed her roll on the mega stacks of Cartier Love bracelets that used to adorn her wrists and has started opting instead for fewer, but no less significant, pieces. Her Rolex Datejust President Watch is a perfect example of this new style era: the menswear-inspired silhouette is about as classic as it gets with timepieces, and Jenner prefers to let it shine on its own against a backdrop of simple outfit staples.
The Celeb: Sofia Richie Grainge
The Watch: Patek Philippe Nautilus Watch
Sofia Richie Grainge likes the classics, plain and simple, and her go-to timepiece says as much about her personal style as any of her The Row handbags or Khaite shoes. In other words, a focus on style with substance and an overall timeless feel. Her choice in watch is a Patek Philippe Nautilus, a weighty silhoutte with a square-ish round face and stainless steel links. It's both elegant and slightly sporty.
The Celeb: Hailey Bieber
The Watch: Audemars Pigeut Royal Oak Diamond Watch
Hailey Bieber isn't the biggest watch person compared to some of her friends, so when she does choose to sport a timepiece, especially one she wears with back-to-back looks, we pay full attention. While attending a few press moments in New York this past summer, Bieber finished off an all-red look with her Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Diamond Watch, a substantial timepiece covered in diamonds, that sparkled against her monochromatic outfit.
The Celeb: Anne Hathaway
The Watch: Bulgari Serpenti Secret Watch
Anne Hathaway is a longtime fan of Bvlgari and its iconic Serpenti watches. While attending the Clooney Foundation For Justice's 2023 Albie Awards at the New York Public Library this past fall, Hathaway chose a dazzling Serpenti Secret Watch for the occasion. Her's is encrusted in diamonds and while the exact version is hard to track down, we did find some watch sellers with similar versions valued at over $200,00, making Hathaway's a rare and highly-sought-after pick.
The Celeb: Kaia Gerber
The Watch: Omega De Ville Prestige Watch
On a recent trip to St. Moritz with watchmaker Omega, Kaia Gerber wore a yellow gold versions of the label's Prestige De Ville watch, complete with an oyster face and petite diamond framing. Gerber chose to style the dainty timepiece atop a pair of leather gloves and complete the look with a fluffy fur coat and balaclava, which she aptly commented "is this what the kids are calling mob wife aesthetic??" on her Instagram post.
The Celeb: Elsa Hosk
The Watch: Cartier Tank Solo Watch
Cartier is well-represented in the watch wardrobes of the A-list crowd and if they're not wearing the aforementioned Panthère, chances are it's the Tank Solo they're into. With its rectangular face, roman numeral style numbers, and leather strap, the Tank Solo has a more gender-agnostic feel than its delicate cousin and, not to mention, a truly classic and timeless look. Elsa Hosk is a fan, and she recently took featured the watch in one of her famous outfit galleries where she styled it over a pair of red leather gloves (anyone else seeing a theme here?) and married the watch's brown strap back to her trench coat.
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.
-
Sofia Richie Just Made Leggings Look Elegant at Fashion Week
No surprises here.
By Allyson Payer
-
Gisele Bündchen Wore a Trench Coat With Nothing But Knee-High Boots During NYFW
No one does it like her.
By Eliza Huber
-
Blake Lively Wore This Wildly Popular $58 Tank Top to the Super Bowl
We love to see it.
By Allyson Payer
-
Kaia Gerber Just Wore the Timeless Heel Trend That French Women Swear By
It goes with everything.
By Eliza Huber
-
Elizabeth Olsen Is Already Wearing Chanel's Next It Shoes
They immediately shot to the top of my wish list.
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
Florence Pugh Wore the Nervy Trend That's the Antithesis of Skinny Jeans
A bold choice.
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
Kaia Gerber Wore the Timeless Heel Trend That French Girls Swear By
It goes with everything.
By Eliza Huber
-
Dakota Johnson Just Wore Spring's Classiest Trouser and Shoe Pairing
You know I'm going to follow suit.
By Natalie Munro