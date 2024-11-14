The Luxury Beauty League: 13 of the World’s Most Expensive Products

Many often assume that designer fashion is the height of luxury. Yes, a bag from The Row or Celine sunglasses might be this month's ultimate status symbol, but did you know that there is a whole world of luxury beauty out there that only the most in-the-know celebrities and editors are aware of?

From under-the-radar skincare brands with tucked-away clinics in prestigious neighbourhoods to niche fragrance houses with headquarters in Paris, Rome and beyond and even designer makeup lines from the likes of Celine and Chanel, there is so much luxury beauty out there to explore. However, it may set you back a small fortune.

Like in all corners of the luxury market, there are people who are willing to spend their money on the most exclusive products. For many it seems unthinkable to justify thousands of pounds on a moisturiser or face serum (and we know you don't always have to spend a fortune to find efficacy) but one person's antique investment is another person's rare perfume.

Perhaps it's the idea of having something more exclusive than most, or maybe it's the fact that these products feel like a window into the world of the elite, but there's no denying that luxury beauty brands have a certain appeal that goes beyond extravagant packaging. So much so, that in order to indulge myself, I decided to do a little research into some of the most expensive beauty products in the world. A £3000 LED mask? Dior has one. A £700 perfume? Of course, it's Maison Francis Kurkdjian. A £130, gold-adorned hairbrush? Only from Guerlain.

After sharing my findings with the Who What Wear UK team, everyone was keen to hear more about exactly what makes these products so expensive. So, below, I've rounded up the most exclusive beauty buys you could possibly think of, and given my honest thoughts on whether these formulas deserve a place in the beauty hall of fame. Keep on scrolling to immerse yourself in the world of luxury beauty, even if just for a little while…

13 of the World's Most Luxurious Beauty Products

1. La Prairie Life Matrix Haute Rejuvenation Cream

La Prairie is easily one of the most expensive skincare brands on the market, and for good reason. It was founded in 1931 as a wellness destination in Switzerland under the leadership of Dr Paul Niehans, who developed something called fresh cell therapy. This led La Prairie to devise its own exclusive cellular complex that can be found in most of its products today. It works to enhance the skin's renewal process to leave you with a glowing, radiant complexion.

New from the brand is Life Matrix Haute Rejuvenation Cream. At a cool £1550, this moisturiser doesn't come cheap. However, with the brand's highest concentration of its exclusive cellular complex to date, I can understand the hefty price tag (just about). Combined with peony root, calendula flower extract, hyaluronic acid and collagen, this game-changing face cream claims to reduce fine lines and increase elasticity. Yes, it might set you back more than a Botox appointment, but if it does what it says it will, the cost per use will work out in your favour.

2. Clé de Peau Beauté Radiant Fluid Foundation Natural

Clé de Peau is the crème de la crème of makeup. The packaging alone is a work of art, from lipsticks displayed in chic gold cases to concealers housed in navy-blue vessels. This is the kind of makeup you'd find hiding in the handbags of the rich and famous, only to be revealed for occasional touch-ups throughout the day. However, as a beauty editor, I like to think that I know a little bit about this brand, and if I were to invest in anything, it would have to be this foundation.

I consider this a luxury face cream and foundation in one. This product cleverly combines skin-loving ingredients with illuminating extracts to give you a radiant base that lets your natural skin texture shine through. Offering light-to-medium coverage, it's formulated to hydrate the skin and give a healthy glow, so you can relax knowing that your foundation is working hard to provide both short and long-term benefits. For £121 I wouldn't expect anything less.

3. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait de Parfum

Baccarat Rouge 540 may be one of the most iconic fragrances of its time. The complex, cutting-edge scent launched in 2016 and captured the hearts of editors and celebrities alike thanks to its unique take on a gourmand perfume. It may be expensive, but that certainly hasn't stopped people from purchasing it, and over the years it has become somewhat of a household fragrance, albeit an extravagant one.

That being said, if you want to get your hands on a more exclusive iteration of the popular scent, I have just the thing. That's right, Maison Francis Kurkdjian has created an extrait de parfum, an intensified version of the fragrance that is bound to turn heads. Bitter almond and woody accords enhance the warm, rich, somewhat sweet scent for a truly decadent finish.

4. La Mer The Concentrate

You have probably already heard of luxury skincare brand La Mer. Celebs can't get enough thanks to its famed Miracle Broth elixir, a blend of vitamins, minerals and sustainably harvested giant sea kelp that features in most of La Mer's products. If you didn't know, these ingredients undergo three to four months of fermentation and exposure to light and soundwaves to ensure they can work together to soothe skin sensitivities, allowing your complexion to thrive. Pretty impressive if you ask me.

Although the moisturiser is one of the brand's most popular products, in my opinion, The Concentrate is much more elite. As the name suggests, this serum-like product features a concentrated, potent form of La Mer's innovative elixir to give skin dual protection against daily irritants. Sure, your accountant might be screaming at you after purchasing this, but at least your skin will be looking calm, stable and soothed.

5. Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel

In contrast to La Mer's super exclusivity, some designer beauty products offer a much more affordable and accessible way of buying into the brand. Case in point: Hermès nail polish. We all know that getting your hands on an Hermès handbag is pretty much impossible, but the brand also has a line of luxury beauty buys that are much easier to add to your basket.

I am a big fan of Hermès nail polishes as they offer a chic range of shades to elevate your everyday mani or pedi. Plus, each polish comes housed in the brand's signature orange box to make it feel even more special. Just one coat delivers impressive colour payoff, and light-pink hue Rose Porcelaine is the perfect choice for all year round.

6. EviDenS de Beauté The Extreme Mask

I feel like EviDenS de Beauté is one of those under-the-radar brands that only true luxury skincare lovers know about. The products have been created with sensitive skin in mind, combining Japanese expertise with French style for the ultimate line of indulgent cleansers, moisturisers, serums and masks. There are nine ranges depending on your skin's needs, and the Extreme collection is great for those with dull, dehydrated skin (which is basically everyone at this time of year, right?)

The cutting-edge ingredients are what make the products so spectacular, and for a real boost, you can't go wrong with The Extreme Mask. This nourishing cream contains collagen, bonding ceramides and a 360-degree perfecting complex to boost cell regeneration. It's basically a salon-worthy facial in a tub.

7. Guerlain Abeille Royale Scalp & Hair Care Brush

A hairbrush might seem like a mundane, everyday item, but for anyone on a hair-health journey, you'll know just how much difference a good brush can make. From La Bonne Brosse to Mason Pearson and even Balmain, there is a whole world of luxury hairbrushes out there, but this golden Guerlain number is top of my list.

The designer beauty and fragrance brand has collaborated with prestigious Japanese house S.Heart.S to create the hairbrush of all hairbrushes. It doubles up as a scalp tool, with 376 fibres that feature massaging heads to stimulate the scalp and boost circulation. It can also be used throughout the ends of the hair to enhance shine. Oh, and it makes a pretty great dressing-table accessory, too.

8. Dior Skin Light LED Mask

There's an LED face mask, and then there's a Dior LED face mask. It's no secret that if you want to get your hands on one of these high-tech skincare tools, you'll have to be prepared to spend quite a bit of cash. These masks usually range from around £300–£1000, making them quite the investment. But if you want to treat yourself to the designer version, it'll cost you a little bit more. Yes, Dior's mask will set you back a mere £3400 (more than one of the brand's most popular handbags). It might be pricey, but adorned with gold Dior lettering, this tool will be sure to make your self-care sessions a whole lot chicer.

The brand has partnered with French LED expert Lucibel.le Paris to create its first-ever LED mask. You can purchase it from Dior's website if you're part of the Dior Exclusive Program (you can sign up online to earn these exclusive rewards), but if you want to see it in-store, it's only available in a selection of Dior boutiques. Designed to fit facial contours, the mask harnesses the power of red light to rejuvenate the skin, reduce fine lines and increase elasticity.

9. Celine Le Rouge Celine Satin Lipstick

Celine Beauté was created by Hedi Slimane in 2023 and is the first cosmetics line in the fashion house's history. If you want to get your hands on the highly anticipated collection, you'll be pleased to know that the first product launched this autumn: a chic red lipstick embossed with the Maison's monogram logo. To me, a red lip is the ultimate statement, and this long-wearing, lightweight, creamy formula features a satin-like finish that will make your makeup look oh-so-expensive. If that's not enough, it comes housed in a golden vessel that looks just as stylish as any fashion accessory.

10. Chanel Comète Les Exclusifs De Chanel Eau de Parfum

You didn't think I'd do a round-up of the most luxurious beauty products without including Chanel, did you? Although there's so much I could talk about, if you want something a little more elite, I recommend checking out the fragrances—specifically, the Les Exclusifs de Chanel collection. The perfumes within this collection are all composed of rare and intricate ingredients, and each scent is designed to evoke a chapter from Gabrielle Chanel's life.

New to the collection is Comète, a captivating fragrance with a beautiful story behind it. Chanel was known to have a fascination with astrology and drew inspiration from the stars when designing her first jewellery collection, Bijoux de Diamants. Within this collection was the legendary Comète necklace, which was shaped like a shooting star. This very necklace inspired the Comète fragrance, designed to capture the essence of stardust. It has a powdery, musky, sparkling aroma, and one spritz will make your skin feel as if it's dripping in diamonds.

11. Victoria Beckham By Augustinus Bader The Concealer Pen with TFC8

When Victoria Beckham Beauty and Augustinus Bader join forces, you know you're in for a treat. The designer makeup brand has previously collaborated with the super-luxe, science-driven skincare line, but this winter, it released its very first concealer, combining luminous coverage with Augustinus Bader's TFC8 technology.

Housed in a chic black pen with a pop of Augustinus Bader's signature blue on the lid, this easy-to-use concealer wand offers light-to-medium coverage and a second-skin finish that covers dark circles whilst letting your natural skin texture shine through. But that's not all—TFC8 technology nourishes and protects the complexion thanks to a blend of peptides, vitamins and natural amino acids. I like to think of this as an eye cream and concealer in one.

12. Sisley Paris Hair Rituel by Sisley Treatment Regenerating Hair Care Mask

One of my all-time favourite luxury beauty brands has to be Sisley. I don't usually recommend products with such a high price point as I truly believe that you don't need to spend a lot to see results, but trust me when I say that these products actually work. The French, family-owned business is renowned for its quality formulas, and one product that continues to wow me is the Regenerating Hair Care Mask.

Yes, this is a lot of money to spend on a hair mask, but the results are nothing short of spectacular. Combining plant-based actives, minerals, vitamins and proteins, the nourishing formula works on both your scalp and your strands to rebuild hair structure and leave you with the softest, shiniest locks. Since using this, my hair has never looked so expensive.

13. Chantecaille 24K Gold Cream Intense

Chantecaille's 24K Gold Cream Intense will have your skin looking as good as… well, gold, thanks to an impressive cocktail of ingredients. Ceramides offer intense moisture whilst botanical peptides work to smooth fine lines and firm the skin. Don't forget 24-karat gold, which helps to restore radiance and add a touch of luminosity. That's right, this isn't just some fancy product name—this face cream actually contains gold. Who needs jewellery when this moisturiser is sitting in your bathroom cabinet?

