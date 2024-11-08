Celestial, Frosty, and Angelic—Chanel's Holiday Beauty Collection Is Straight-Up Magic

Chanel Beauty is often touted as the "little black dress" of makeup. The iconic brand is full of cult classics, such as a cream bronzer that feels like silk on the skin and a my-lips-but-better balm beloved by celebrities. Chanel is a makeup kit staple for an effortless, glowy beat (no question), so when I had the chance to review the brand's 2024 holiday collection, I was expecting something classically elegant. A subtly frost-bitten flush, perhaps, or a bold red lip for a French-girl flair.

The lineup is refined (it's Chanel, after all!), but the new releases are just so fun. There's fuchsia eye shadow, a moody plum liquid liner, and a giant sparkly highlighter shaped like a snowflake. Valentina Li, the global makeup artist behind the limited-edition creation, was inspired by the celestial swirls of the northern lights for warm yet wintry shades that reflect the magic of the holiday season. IMO, it's one of Chanel's best holiday offerings yet.

I expect these limited-edition products to become coveted collector's items, so I'd suggest snagging your favorites while they're still available online. Find my must-haves below in case you need help deciding which ones to add to your cart. Small spoiler: I recently wore that aforementioned fuchsia eye shadow to a wedding, and multiple people asked where I got my makeup done. I'd call that a testament to Chanel's pro-level quality!

My Chanel Holiday Makeup Review

1. Enchanted Night Eyeshadow and Blush Palette

Chanel Enchanted Night Eyeshadow and Blush Palette $88 SHOP NOW

If I had to choose, this Enchanted Night Eyeshadow and Blush Palette would be my favorite of the bunch. I mean, those colors! I was particularly swooning over the fuchsia and burnished purple shades, so I decided to create a smoky eye look with those jewel-toned shadows. I first used a small angled brush to swipe the pink across my top lash line, then layered the purple on top, flicking at my outer corners to create a soft shadow wing. After diffusing the pigment with a fluffy blending brush, I used my finger to pop the silvery shade on my inner corners and center of my lids.

As I alluded to up top, multiple friends commented on my professional-level eye shadow skills. That's just the beauty of the buildable, forgiving, yet highly-pigmented payoff.

2. Le Liner De Chanel - Prune Mystérieux

Chanel Le Liner De Chanel - Prune Mystérieux $42 SHOP NOW

To be honest, I have a fear of liquid liner. I typically will stick to shadows for a softer, smokier effect (like in the photo above!), but leave it to Chanel to completely change my tune on the product. The ultra-fine brush makes it easy to fashion precise strokes (such as a razor-sharp wing), and the Prune Mystérieux pigment looks so elevated. A juicy, plum hue is coming for burgundy , after all.

3. Diamond Dust Oversize Illuminating Powder

Chanel Diamond Dust Oversize Illuminating Powder $95 SHOP NOW

Okay, wow, this oversize highlighter makes such an impact. I don't typically opt for glitzy highlighters (a non-shimmery confection tends to look more natural for everyday beats), but why not go all out for holiday glam? It has now become my number-one powder highlighter for events and outings (or whenever I'm craving some sparkle). Just one swipe of this dazzling pink illuminator leaves behind the prettiest, pearly sheen.

Not to mention, the embossed snowflake is squeal-worthy. It's so adorable I almost don't want to use it and keep it pristine. (Keyword being almost, as it's too stunning not to dust on again and again.)

4. Rouge Allure L'extrait - Rouge Spéctral

Chanel Rouge Allure L'extrait $58 SHOP NOW

These lip colors are deliciously creamy and pigmented. Seriously, just a tap in the center of your lips is all you need for a dramatic color payoff. Simply diffuse the color with your fingertips for a blurred lip effect. I'm wearing the shade Rouge Spéctral in the photo above, but the deep berry certainly screams winter staple.

I played with both hues at Chanel's Atelier Beauté, an open beauty workshop (no appointment needed!) where you can literally spend hours testing the brand's skincare and makeup launches. As you can probably guess, it's a beauty lover's Shangri-La. You can also immerse yourself in a fragrance discovery experience (which includes blind perfume testing) to discover your signature Chanel scent—but that's a story for another day.

5. Rouge Allure Laque in Spell

Chanel Rouge Allure Laque in Spell $48 SHOP NOW

A witchy, blood-red liquid lipstick (aptly named Spell) is just what I needed this holiday season. A little goes a very long way with this one. In fact, it has an intense staining effect that keeps your pout pigmented even when the satin shine wears off.

6. Le Vernis in Storyteller

Chanel Le Vernis - Storyteller $32 SHOP NOW

A moody, dark purple is so on-trend for fall and winter. It almost reads black, but those plum undertones shine through when they catch the light. I've earned countless compliments since wearing it (one friend even told me I've convinced them to try darker polish this season), and the lacquer lasts a while. I maintained my immaculate mani for over a week.

