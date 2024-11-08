Celestial, Frosty, and Angelic—Chanel's Holiday Beauty Collection Is Straight-Up Magic
Chanel Beauty is often touted as the "little black dress" of makeup. The iconic brand is full of cult classics, such as a cream bronzer that feels like silk on the skin and a my-lips-but-better balm beloved by celebrities. Chanel is a makeup kit staple for an effortless, glowy beat (no question), so when I had the chance to review the brand's 2024 holiday collection, I was expecting something classically elegant. A subtly frost-bitten flush, perhaps, or a bold red lip for a French-girl flair.
The lineup is refined (it's Chanel, after all!), but the new releases are just so fun. There's fuchsia eye shadow, a moody plum liquid liner, and a giant sparkly highlighter shaped like a snowflake. Valentina Li, the global makeup artist behind the limited-edition creation, was inspired by the celestial swirls of the northern lights for warm yet wintry shades that reflect the magic of the holiday season. IMO, it's one of Chanel's best holiday offerings yet.
I expect these limited-edition products to become coveted collector's items, so I'd suggest snagging your favorites while they're still available online. Find my must-haves below in case you need help deciding which ones to add to your cart. Small spoiler: I recently wore that aforementioned fuchsia eye shadow to a wedding, and multiple people asked where I got my makeup done. I'd call that a testament to Chanel's pro-level quality!
My Chanel Holiday Makeup Review
1. Enchanted Night Eyeshadow and Blush Palette
If I had to choose, this Enchanted Night Eyeshadow and Blush Palette would be my favorite of the bunch. I mean, those colors! I was particularly swooning over the fuchsia and burnished purple shades, so I decided to create a smoky eye look with those jewel-toned shadows. I first used a small angled brush to swipe the pink across my top lash line, then layered the purple on top, flicking at my outer corners to create a soft shadow wing. After diffusing the pigment with a fluffy blending brush, I used my finger to pop the silvery shade on my inner corners and center of my lids.
As I alluded to up top, multiple friends commented on my professional-level eye shadow skills. That's just the beauty of the buildable, forgiving, yet highly-pigmented payoff.
2. Le Liner De Chanel - Prune Mystérieux
To be honest, I have a fear of liquid liner. I typically will stick to shadows for a softer, smokier effect (like in the photo above!), but leave it to Chanel to completely change my tune on the product. The ultra-fine brush makes it easy to fashion precise strokes (such as a razor-sharp wing), and the Prune Mystérieux pigment looks so elevated. A juicy, plum hue is coming for burgundy, after all.
3. Diamond Dust Oversize Illuminating Powder
Okay, wow, this oversize highlighter makes such an impact. I don't typically opt for glitzy highlighters (a non-shimmery confection tends to look more natural for everyday beats), but why not go all out for holiday glam? It has now become my number-one powder highlighter for events and outings (or whenever I'm craving some sparkle). Just one swipe of this dazzling pink illuminator leaves behind the prettiest, pearly sheen.
Not to mention, the embossed snowflake is squeal-worthy. It's so adorable I almost don't want to use it and keep it pristine. (Keyword being almost, as it's too stunning not to dust on again and again.)
4. Rouge Allure L'extrait - Rouge Spéctral
These lip colors are deliciously creamy and pigmented. Seriously, just a tap in the center of your lips is all you need for a dramatic color payoff. Simply diffuse the color with your fingertips for a blurred lip effect. I'm wearing the shade Rouge Spéctral in the photo above, but the deep berry certainly screams winter staple.
I played with both hues at Chanel's Atelier Beauté, an open beauty workshop (no appointment needed!) where you can literally spend hours testing the brand's skincare and makeup launches. As you can probably guess, it's a beauty lover's Shangri-La. You can also immerse yourself in a fragrance discovery experience (which includes blind perfume testing) to discover your signature Chanel scent—but that's a story for another day.
5. Rouge Allure Laque in Spell
A witchy, blood-red liquid lipstick (aptly named Spell) is just what I needed this holiday season. A little goes a very long way with this one. In fact, it has an intense staining effect that keeps your pout pigmented even when the satin shine wears off.
6. Le Vernis in Storyteller
A moody, dark purple is so on-trend for fall and winter. It almost reads black, but those plum undertones shine through when they catch the light. I've earned countless compliments since wearing it (one friend even told me I've convinced them to try darker polish this season), and the lacquer lasts a while. I maintained my immaculate mani for over a week.
Shop More Chanel Holiday Essentials
I have yet to meet a makeup artist or fellow beauty editor who doesn't have glowing things to say about this cream highlighter.
Every time I wear purple mascara, at least one person compliments my eye makeup. It's such a low-lift way to make an impact.
Both Margot Robbie and Sofia Richie Grainge reportedly love this lipstick-balm. Their shade of choice, Pink Delight, is a petal pink with a subtle shimmer. Unsurprisingly, it was the brand's most coveted shade last year.
Holiday beauty looks don't always have to evoke cold, wintry nights. This metallic copper heats things up beautifully.
My mom always keeps this shimmery gloss in her purse, so it's a nostalgic one for me. True to its name, the shade Melted Honey drenches your pout in moisture.
A creamy, mauve lip pencil is my year-round must-have. I love the payoff of this one, as well as the dual-ended design with a precise blending brush.
Tote the brand's most iconic fragrance on your wrist or on your bag with this stunning purse spray. I mean, how chic? I'd cop it while you can. I expect this limited-edition launch to quickly become a collector's item.
In honor of the holidays, Chanel is dressing its N°5 fragrance with a handmade veil of silk meant to evoke a soft dusting of snow. The bottle was already a work of art, but this design elevates it tenfold.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative skincare launches to celebrity profiles, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and she's been there ever since. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
