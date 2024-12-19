I Created TikTok's Favorite Travel Accessory—3 Items I'll Never Board a Flight Without

(Image credit: Steph Hon Cadence)

Traveling is stressful, especially during the holidays. I'm always looking for ways to make it more seamless—and more importantly, to compensate for the fact that I am not a light packer. (Traveling with a multi-step haircare, skincare, makeup, and bodycare routine is no easy feat!) But I don't want to pay overweight baggage fees, so I started looking for a better solution than buying travel-size bottles of everything or just hoping TSA doesn't confiscate my precious 4.7-ounce bottle of Rhode Glazing Milk. Thankfully, Cadence answered my call with a range of sustainable, travel-friendly containers. Just search "pack with me" on TikTok, and you'll see tons of these octagon-shaped capsules in every hue from baby blue to blush pink to mocha brown. They're refillable, leakproof, and aesthetically pleasing, so it's no wonder they went viral.

Cadence The Flex Medium $24 $22 SHOP NOW

"We have places we go and products that make us feel most ourselves—and we're working to fill the gap that exists between the two," says Steph Hon, founder and CEO of Cadence. "By giving people the ability to bring the products they use every day at home with them, even if it's for one day, it makes such a big difference to your well-being, both physically and mentally." I couldn't agree more. Whether you want to stay fresh on a flight or need a last-minute touch-up before a date, Cadence has solutions. Hon says it best: "I have so much peace of mind going through TSA knowing I have all 15 products that fit in my clear bag and that when I arrive, they're all in one piece."

(Image credit: Steph Hon Cadence)

This begs the question: What are Hon's in-flight essentials? "I never leave the house without a capsule of lip balm and Umcka supplements," she says. "And I always need a Hydro Flask so I can stay hydrated. I prefer to drink warm water and being able to have it with me at all times helps keep me healthy even during the busiest times." If you're a frequent jet-setter or just want to streamline your packing process, you're going to want to check out the rest of Hon's travel essentials below.

Cadence Starter Set $117 $94 SHOP NOW "Cadence is very much part of my everyday routine. This is also one of the biggest points of feedback from our community—I bought [it] for a trip, but I use it every day—which brings me a lot of joy. We didn't build these to go in your dusty closet that you interact with twice a year. It's for you always." — Hon

NuFace NuFace Mini Starter Kit $220 $198 SHOP NOW "Using my NuFace with the Hydrating Aqua Gel makes me look rested and less puffy after a late night at the office or a long travel day."

Bite Toothpaste Bits $12 SHOP NOW "These Bits made it so I no longer have to toss toothpaste tubes at home or on the go. They leave my breath super fresh. I especially love [the] charcoal mint flavor."

Lanshin Massager by Acera $59 SHOP NOW "I love testing out products created by other AAPI female entrepreneurs, and I love this facial massager that brings together the beauty and heritage of Gua Sha. It helps me totally relax my face and release so much tension."

Banyan Botanicals Ashwagandha Tablets $27 SHOP NOW "When my stress levels are particularly high, these ashwaganda tablets really help me recenter."

May Lindstrom Skin The Problem Solver $110 SHOP NOW "One of my true hero products, this mask is a must have in my routine that really helps calm down my skin and make me glow."

May Lindstrom Skin The Blue Cocoon $220 SHOP NOW "This balm soothes my skin unlike any product I've tried. Especially during cold winters or after a long flight, this is a savior for dry, irritated, or chapped skin."

Fur Fur Oil $52 SHOP NOW "This oil makes shaving feel luxurious. It's a nice way to elevate a shower and make something that can feel like a chore more like a treat."

Stratia Lipid Gold Barrier Lotion $27 SHOP NOW "[This is] a really effective ceramide moisturizer. I can use this year-round since it's the perfect amount of richness."

Crown Affair The Refillable Dry Shampoo $42 SHOP NOW "This dry shampoo refreshes my hair without drying it out too much. It helps stretch my hair an extra day (or two!)"

Ceremonia Aceite De Moska Pre-Shampoo Scalp & Hair Oil $32 SHOP NOW "This hair oil leaves my hair smelling amazing, but [also] does such a fantastic job [of] nourishing my scalp. I've noticed such a big difference in my hair since building it into my routine."

Davines OI Shampoo for Softness and Shine $38 SHOP NOW "Davines has phenomenal shampoos and conditioners that use natural ingredients and leave my hair clean, shiny, and soft."