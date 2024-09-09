I've Been a Master Aesthetician for 9 Years—15 Clean Products That Never Fail Me
The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of cool fashion people, editors, makeup artists, hairstylists, and estheticians—all the people we trust the most. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
Baylee Relf, founder of DIME Beauty, has no shortage of skincare advice. The mom of four has a glowing complexion (obviously), with a beaming smile and warm energy that lights up any room. We sat down on a plush sofa at Soho House to chat about her brand, and I was all ears.
Relf has been a master aesthetician for nearly a decade—a career path born from her own skin struggles. "I wanted to become a master aesthetician so I could help other people with their skin," she explains. "As I saw clients every day, I saw a lack of transparency in skincare products and a need for cleaner ingredients. I learned that skincare isn't 'one size fits all.' No matter what phase of life you're in, whether you're 20 or 65, your skin faces different challenges, and needs different types of products and treatments." She wanted to create a clean, effective, and approachable solution, so she and her husband Ryan founded DIME Beauty in 2018. With its transparent ingredients, EWG-verified formulas, and personalized regimens, they basically created a whole new category of good-for-you skincare that feels luxurious without breaking the bank.
"Anything that touches your skin influences it," she explains. "This is why DIME is so passionate about being a leader in clean beauty." We all know that skincare extends beyond our face, so Relf expanded DIME and created a whole range of effective products, including bodycare, fragrances, makeup, and even supplements. The product line and brand as a whole reflect her holistic beauty philosophy: "It's easier to prevent than correct." Amen to that. "And it's never too early to start investing in your skin," she adds. If you're curious to know all of the clean products Relf reaches for daily, just keep scrolling.
"7 Summers is one of my favorite perfumes! This warm, creamy scent has notes of pear, coconut, and lavender. We call it 'summer in a bottle.' The name has a cute backstory—when we launched the perfume, my husband and I had been together for seven summers."
"One of my favorite beauty tools! It's stainless steel, which … helps prevent the spread of bacteria. I also love that it relieves tension from my jaw."
"This is our best-selling serum! It instantly quenches thirsty skin, boosts skin's bounce, and maximizes hydration from your moisturizer. It's perfect for AM and PM routines. Gently pat onto your face and allow to dry before applying moisturizer."
"This is the perfect highlighter for a natural, dewy glow. It blends seamlessly and glides easily on the cheekbones, brow bones, or anywhere you want to add a bit of shimmer."
"I finally found an eyelash curler that gets the job done and doesn't pinch. This one is perfect—it gives me the curliest lashes that hold all day long."
"Bodycare is just as important as skincare. This oil features three hydrating oils (argan, jojoba, and meadowfoam) that are enriched with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and rejuvenating properties. Apply it after your shower for soft and moisturized skin."
"This is the perfect primer for a sheer, glowy look. I use one to two pumps before applying makeup, and it makes my skin look so supple and smooth."
"I'm so proud of our tinted mineral SPF. It provides broad-spectrum protection with 19% zinc. It's lightweight, non-greasy, non-comedogenic, and comes in three radiant shades. Wear it beneath your makeup or on its own for that natural look."
"This is my go-to, everyday lip liner—a staple in my beauty routine! The color is creamy and blendable. It looks great on the eyes and cheeks, too!"
"I love this 3-in-1 product! The color looks soft and dreamy on the eyes, cheeks, and lips. It gives the most perfect sun-kissed cheek look."
"I'm a big fan of light therapy. I love how compact this red light device is. I use it every morning to soothe and de-puff my face. It makes my skin look radiant and refreshed."
"One of our first viral products! Thanks to a proprietary blend of amino acids and peptides, you can improve your eyelashes' length, density, and strength without any irritation. Just apply morning and night to the base of the upper and lower lashes."
"I've used this clip for years, and it holds all of my hair, even when working out! It also comes in a variety of sizes and colors for any hair type, length, or occasion."
"I will never not use this brush. It detangles the most intense tangles, exfoliates the scalp, and helps control my frizz. And the smaller size fits perfectly in a purse, gym bag, or car."
"If you struggle with eating veggies, this product is for you. These are greens that I finally love the taste of! I crave them every morning. My favorite flavor is Peach Limeade."
Emma is an associate beauty editor of branded content. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.
-
I've Worked in Beauty for Over 25 Years—This Step Is Crucial for Glowy Skin
The founder of Caliray and Urban Decay shares her secrets.
By Emma Walsh
-
4 Buzzy Wellness Trends Worth the Hype According to Moon Juice's Founder
Including the one she's sworn by for 20 years.
By Emma Walsh
-
A Celeb Trichologist Told Me My Haircare Routine Was Ineffective—4 Swaps She Made
Act+Acre founder Helen Reavey gives the 411 on scalp care.
By Emma Walsh
-
I Create Bodycare That's Shockingly Effective—Here's My Everything Shower Routine
The founder of bodycare brand Soft Services shares her must-haves.
By Emma Walsh
-
I'm a Jet-Setting Mom and CEO—My Best Time-Saving Wellness Tips
Kroma Wellness founder Lisa Spittler-Odenweller shares her routine and must-haves.
By Emma Walsh
-
I'm an NYC Derm and Chanel Skincare Advisor—Here's My 4-Step Skincare Routine
Plus, see the "basic" $5 product I love.
By Emma Walsh
-
Ashley Tisdale on the Calming and De-Bloating Supplements She Swears By
Ashley Tisdale shares her beauty and wellness essentials.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I've Been a Dermatologist for Over 40 Years—18 Products I Trust to Use on My Own Skin
Dr. Loretta shares her best skincare advice.
By Kaitlyn McLintock