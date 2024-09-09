I've Been a Master Aesthetician for 9 Years—15 Clean Products That Never Fail Me

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of cool fashion people, editors, makeup artists, hairstylists, and estheticians—all the people we trust the most. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.

Baylee Relf, founder of DIME Beauty, has no shortage of skincare advice. The mom of four has a glowing complexion (obviously), with a beaming smile and warm energy that lights up any room. We sat down on a plush sofa at Soho House to chat about her brand, and I was all ears.

Relf has been a master aesthetician for nearly a decade—a career path born from her own skin struggles. "I wanted to become a master aesthetician so I could help other people with their skin," she explains. "As I saw clients every day, I saw a lack of transparency in skincare products and a need for cleaner ingredients. I learned that skincare isn't 'one size fits all.' No matter what phase of life you're in, whether you're 20 or 65, your skin faces different challenges, and needs different types of products and treatments." She wanted to create a clean, effective, and approachable solution, so she and her husband Ryan founded DIME Beauty in 2018. With its transparent ingredients, EWG-verified formulas, and personalized regimens, they basically created a whole new category of good-for-you skincare that feels luxurious without breaking the bank.

"Anything that touches your skin influences it," she explains. "This is why DIME is so passionate about being a leader in clean beauty." We all know that skincare extends beyond our face, so Relf expanded DIME and created a whole range of effective products, including bodycare, fragrances, makeup, and even supplements. The product line and brand as a whole reflect her holistic beauty philosophy: "It's easier to prevent than correct." Amen to that. "And it's never too early to start investing in your skin," she adds. If you're curious to know all of the clean products Relf reaches for daily, just keep scrolling.

DIME Beauty 7 Summers Eau De Toilette $52 SHOP NOW "7 Summers is one of my favorite perfumes! This warm, creamy scent has notes of pear, coconut, and lavender. We call it 'summer in a bottle.' The name has a cute backstory—when we launched the perfume, my husband and I had been together for seven summers."

Sacheu Stainless Steel Non-Porous Gua Sha $32 SHOP NOW "One of my favorite beauty tools! It's stainless steel, which … helps prevent the spread of bacteria. I also love that it relieves tension from my jaw."

DIME Beauty Hyaluronic Acid Serum $32 SHOP NOW "This is our best-selling serum! It instantly quenches thirsty skin, boosts skin's bounce, and maximizes hydration from your moisturizer. It's perfect for AM and PM routines. Gently pat onto your face and allow to dry before applying moisturizer."

Westman Atelier Lit Up Glow Highlighter Stick $48 SHOP NOW "This is the perfect highlighter for a natural, dewy glow. It blends seamlessly and glides easily on the cheekbones, brow bones, or anywhere you want to add a bit of shimmer."

Shiseido Eyelash Curler $25 SHOP NOW "I finally found an eyelash curler that gets the job done and doesn't pinch. This one is perfect—it gives me the curliest lashes that hold all day long."

DIME Beauty The Glaze: Hydrating Body Oil $44 SHOP NOW "Bodycare is just as important as skincare. This oil features three hydrating oils (argan, jojoba, and meadowfoam) that are enriched with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and rejuvenating properties. Apply it after your shower for soft and moisturized skin."

Saie Glowy Super Gel Multipurpose Illuminator $28 SHOP NOW "This is the perfect primer for a sheer, glowy look. I use one to two pumps before applying makeup, and it makes my skin look so supple and smooth."

DIME Beauty Tinted Glow Wonderscreen SPF 30 $44 SHOP NOW "I'm so proud of our tinted mineral SPF. It provides broad-spectrum protection with 19% zinc. It's lightweight, non-greasy, non-comedogenic, and comes in three radiant shades. Wear it beneath your makeup or on its own for that natural look."

Tower 28 Beauty Oneliner Lip Liner + Eyeliner + Cheek Pencil $15 SHOP NOW "This is my go-to, everyday lip liner—a staple in my beauty routine! The color is creamy and blendable. It looks great on the eyes and cheeks, too!"

Nudestix Nudies Matte Lux All Over Face Blush Color $35 SHOP NOW "I love this 3-in-1 product! The color looks soft and dreamy on the eyes, cheeks, and lips. It gives the most perfect sun-kissed cheek look."

Solawave Radiant Renewal 2-In-1 Skincare Mini $89 SHOP NOW "I'm a big fan of light therapy. I love how compact this red light device is. I use it every morning to soothe and de-puff my face. It makes my skin look radiant and refreshed."

DIME Beauty Eyelash Boost Serum $48 SHOP NOW "One of our first viral products! Thanks to a proprietary blend of amino acids and peptides, you can improve your eyelashes' length, density, and strength without any irritation. Just apply morning and night to the base of the upper and lower lashes."

Kōv Daily Clip $20 SHOP NOW "I've used this clip for years, and it holds all of my hair, even when working out! It also comes in a variety of sizes and colors for any hair type, length, or occasion."

Glow Beauty The Mini Detangling Brush $27 SHOP NOW "I will never not use this brush. It detangles the most intense tangles, exfoliates the scalp, and helps control my frizz. And the smaller size fits perfectly in a purse, gym bag, or car."