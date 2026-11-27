I was rounding up the best Black Friday beauty advent calendar deals this morning when I came across a discount that stopped me in my tracks. If you've read any of my articles, you'll know by now that the Space NK beauty advent calendar is one of my top picks every single Christmas. The selection of brands, full-sized products and total savings are always amazing, so when I saw the calendar in the Black Friday sale, I immediately texted everyone I know.
Shop the Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar Black Friday Sale
Space NK
Beauty Advent Calendar
Products: 35 (26 full-size products)
Value: Over £1,200
Brands: Augustinus Bader, Charlotte Tilbury, Glossier, Hourglass, K18, La Mer, Medik8, Olaplex, Tatcha and more
Worth over £1,200, the calendar is now retailing for just £193, with 30% off this Black Friday. Inside, expect a whopping 35 beauty products, including 26 full-sized favourites. I didn't think last year's Space NK calendar could be beaten, but the brand has proved me wrong.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
The selection of beauty brands within the calendar is one of the most impressive offerings I have seen, with products from the likes of Augustinus Bader, Charlotte Tilbury, Hourglass and La Mer. I don't want to spoil the surprise, but behind the calendar's doors are products such as a full-size Augustinus Bader The Body Cream, a full-size Caudalie Vinoperfect Brightening Dark Spot Serum and a full-size K18 HeatBounce Conditioning Heat Protectant. The body cream alone is worth £92, so you can already imagine the incredible savings on offer.
This calendar usually sells out in no time, so this deal won't be around for long. If you've been thinking about treating yourself or a loved one to a beauty advent calendar before the start of December, now is the time to snap up an incredible discount.
Shop Now:
Space NK
Beauty Advent Calendar
Why Trust Us
At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products, including some skincare, makeup, hair and nails, over the years and work closely with trusted experts—dermatologists, make-up artists and leading industry insiders—to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.
We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.