Want Skincare That Actually Works? A Super Facialist Confirms These 8 Products Never Fail

I sat down with celebrity facialist and skin expert, Teresa Tarmey, to discover the eight skincare products that are actually worth your money.

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(Image credit: Teresa Tarmey)
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It should come as no surprise that, as someone who works in beauty, I’m obsessed with all things skincare. But for me, transitional season has always been the hardest time for my skin. Whether it be my face or body, my skin always seems to feel its worst as the temperature starts to change. So with less than a month until autumn starts, I decided to plan out the new skincare buys I’m adding to my post-summer routine to restore my skin barrier and keep it feeling nourished and hydrated.

Yet with so many products on the market, it feels nearly impossible to know which ones are actually worth investing in. Thankfully, as someone who works in the industry, I have a contact book filled with professional aestheticians and experts who, due to their years of expertise and experience, have the inside scoop on the products that are actually worth buying.

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(Image credit: Teresa Tarmey)

And as we move into autumn, there’s no better professional to reach out to than Teresa Tarmey, a facialist and skin expert with almost 30 years of industry experience. She explains, “My philosophy has always been simple: healthy skin doesn't come from using more products; it comes from understanding your skin and knowing what not to do as much as what you should do. My focus is always on supporting the skin barrier, improving long-term skin health and helping skin function at its best, not chasing trends or quick fixes.”

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So, as we move into the new season, I asked her for the skincare products she recommends for restoring the skin barrier and hydrating the skin as the temperature drops. Keep scrolling to see and shop her recommendations.

Shop Teresa Tarmey's Skincare Recommendations

1. Erborian CC Red Correct

2. Mimétique Skin Restore + Rich Face Cream

3. Teresa Tarmey Signature Cleanser

4. Chanel N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Eye Cream

5. Joonbyrd Future Romance Body Glaze

6. Lisa Eldridge Beauty Seamless Skin Enhancing Tint

7. Teresa Tarmey Super Hydrating SPF 50

8. Klira The Klira Special

Why Trust Us?

At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products, including skincare, makeup, hair and nails, over the years and work closely with trusted experts—dermatologists, make-up artists and leading industry insiders—to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.

We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.

Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Junior Writer

As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!

Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.