It should come as no surprise that, as someone who works in beauty, I’m obsessed with all things skincare. But for me, transitional season has always been the hardest time for my skin. Whether it be my face or body, my skin always seems to feel its worst as the temperature starts to change. So with less than a month until autumn starts, I decided to plan out the new skincare buys I’m adding to my post-summer routine to restore my skin barrier and keep it feeling nourished and hydrated.
Yet with so many products on the market, it feels nearly impossible to know which ones are actually worth investing in. Thankfully, as someone who works in the industry, I have a contact book filled with professional aestheticians and experts who, due to their years of expertise and experience, have the inside scoop on the products that are actually worth buying.
And as we move into autumn, there’s no better professional to reach out to than Teresa Tarmey, a facialist and skin expert with almost 30 years of industry experience. She explains, “My philosophy has always been simple: healthy skin doesn't come from using more products; it comes from understanding your skin and knowing what not to do as much as what you should do. My focus is always on supporting the skin barrier, improving long-term skin health and helping skin function at its best, not chasing trends or quick fixes.”
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So, as we move into the new season, I asked her for the skincare products she recommends for restoring the skin barrier and hydrating the skin as the temperature drops. Keep scrolling to see and shop her recommendations.
Shop Teresa Tarmey's Skincare Recommendations
1. Erborian CC Red Correct
Erborian
CC Red Correct
Teresa Tarmey says, "Redness is one of the skin concerns I treat most often, whether it's rosacea, simple flushing or post-inflammatory or procedure redness. While skincare and in-clinic treatments are the long-term solution, sometimes you just want your skin to look calmer straight away. This Erborian CC Red Correct is one of the cleverest complexion products I've ever found, because it uses the usual green pigments to neutralise redness, but then it adapts to your natural skin tone. Which means the finish is incredibly natural—your skin will still look like skin—just healthier and more even. I often recommend it to clients with rosacea or anyone whose skin flushes easily because it provides immediate confidence while we work on improving the underlying redness over time. Watch this space in this category."
2. Mimétique Skin Restore + Rich Face Cream
Mimétique
Skin Restore + Rich Face Cream
"My skin has become noticeably drier during perimenopause, so I always keep a richer cream like this close by, just for any rough patches or flare-ups. I don't use it all over every day, but whenever my skin feels compromised, irritated or particularly dehydrated. I also recommend it during the winter months or after treatments when your skin barrier needs extra support. It's deeply comforting without feeling overly complicated—just excellent barrier care."
3. Teresa Tarmey Signature Cleanser
Teresa Tarmey
Signature Cleanser
"Cleansing is the foundation of every skincare routine, but it's always one of the steps people get wrong most often. First, you don't need two separate cleansers! I wanted to create an all-round cleanser that removed makeup, SPF and pollution thoroughly without leaving skin feeling tight or stripped. If your cleanser compromises your skin barrier, everything you apply afterwards is trying to repair the damage. Mine is gentle enough to use every day but effective enough that skin genuinely feels clean afterwards. It's the cleanser I use morning and evening because I know what a game changer it is!", explains Tarmey.
4. Chanel N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Eye Cream
Chanel
N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Eye Cream
"I'm always, always asked if eye creams are worth it, and my answer is usually, 'Only if they're doing something your face cream isn't.' We all know the skin around the eyes is thinner, more delicate and often the first area to show signs of fatigue or dehydration. Or stress! This is one of the few eye creams I come back to time and time again because it hydrates beautifully without feeling heavy, but more importantly, it immediately makes the eye area look fresher and just rested. No one should expect an eye cream to perform like an injectable or a laser, but I do expect it to keep this delicate area healthy, comfortable and well cared for, and this one does that so well."
5. Joonbyrd Future Romance Body Glaze
Joonbyrd
Future Romance Body Glaze
Tarmey claims, "We're getting good at looking after the skin on our face, but be honest, most of us stop at the jawline, as [founder of Joonbyrd] Dr Alexis Granite says. The skin on your body deserves the same attention. What I love about Alexis’s Joonbryd body range is that it's based on proper dermatological science rather than fragrance or indulgence. My favourite is the Future Romance Body Glaze, 'cos it leaves my skin beautifully hydrated and nourished without feeling sticky, and it's become part of my daily routine."
6. Lisa Eldridge Beauty Seamless Skin Enhancing Tint
Lisa Eldridge Beauty
Seamless Skin Enhancing Tint
"I rarely wear foundation because I spend my life looking at skin close up. I'd much rather improve the skin itself and then use something lightweight to even everything out. Lisa's Skin Tint does exactly that, but it's a hybrid formula with excellent skin-nourishing ingredients, so it's killing two birds with one stone. It gives me a healthy, believable finish that lets my real skin show through, instead of masking it. For me, makeup should enhance good skin, not hide it, and this does that beautifully."
7. Teresa Tarmey Super Hydrating SPF 50
Teresa Tarmey
Super Hydrating SPF 50 Pa++++
"SPF is the closest thing we have to an anti-ageing product. It's the one product I never, ever skip, regardless of the weather or the season. I formulated mine because I wanted something that people would actually enjoy wearing every day, so it hydrates beautifully, sits well under makeup and doesn't leave skin feeling greasy or heavy. As a facialist, I spend so much time treating pigmentation and loss of skin quality, and daily sunscreen is still the best way to prevent both. If someone asked me to recommend just one skincare product, it would almost certainly be SPF."
8. Klira The Klira Special
Klira
The Klira Special
"Klira is one I keep coming back to, and I have huge respect for its founder, Dr Emma Craythorne, who is a brilliant dermatologist. Emma really understands skin, and that expertise is behind the whole concept. Your Skin Special is personalised to your individual skin and concerns, using prescription ingredients where appropriate, so it takes a lot of the guesswork out of active skincare. I see people constantly buying whatever ingredient is trending, when two people with seemingly identical concerns can actually need very different things. I love that Klira takes the opposite approach: understand the skin first, then give it exactly what it needs. It’s smart, targeted skincare from someone whose opinion and expertise I really trust," Tarmey says.
Why Trust Us?
At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products, including skincare, makeup, hair and nails, over the years and work closely with trusted experts—dermatologists, make-up artists and leading industry insiders—to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.
We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.