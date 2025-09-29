Found: The Chic Designer Hand Cream Every Fashion Person Will Keep In Their Bag This Fall

What's an underrated skincare essential slash handbag accessory? The answer is hand cream, of course. I, for one, refuse to brave cold weather without a deeply moisturizing, skin-smoothing formula in reach. I don't like dry, itchy, uncomfortable-feeling skin, and I really don't like downgrading the look of my monthly manicure by allowing rough cuticles to hang around. Hand cream is the fix for both, and while good drugstore options abound (Burts Bees and Gold Bond!), there's something lovely about treating oneself to the little luxury of a high-grade formula.
There's no shortage of high-caliber options on the market (I'm looking at you, L'Occitane, Nécessaire, and Salt & Stone!). However, there's only one designer hand cream that's destined to live in every fashion person's bag this fall. It's innovative, effective, and incredibly chic. It's Prada's Triple Care Hand Cream.
Prada
Triple Care Hand Cream
Prada's new Triple Care Hand Cream treats hands, nails, and cuticles. It contains shea butter for moisture, 2% niacinamide for brightening, biotin for strengthening, and iris extract for skin-softening hydration. Promising 48 hours of long-lasting hydration, a little of this hand cream goes a long way.
Beyond the effective formula, it's a true sensorial delight. First, there's the texture. It's lightweight and less viscous than other hand creams on the market, hence why the brand refers to it as a "liquid balm." It absorbs into the skin quickly, making it a good option for people who despise residue (hi, me!). I work on a computer all day long, and the last thing I want is a thick hand cream leaving greasy fingerprints all over my keyboard. Second, there's the scent. It's subtle yet significant—perfumed throughout with Prada's signature iris scent.
Last but not least, there's the super chic packaging. I love the recognizable triangle shape, and the mint green matches my other favorite Prada Beauty essential—the Moisturizing Lip Balm ($50). Talk about a chic, moisturizing duo for fall and winter. In the words of the brand, "hand me my Prada!"
Prada
Moisturizing Lip Balm
Yes, I'll stock up on the matching Prada Beauty Lip Balm, please and thank you.
5 More Chic Hand Care Products
DIOR
Vernis Huile Abricot Nail & Cuticle Cream
Dior's Vernis Huile Abricot hydrates, strengthens, and protects nails and cuticles.
PAUME
Renewing Hand Serum
I recently tried Paume's Renewing Hand Serum, and I'm impressed. Ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, bakuchiol, and niacinamide fade dark spots, improve elasticity, and minimize fine lines. It's a whole hand anti-aging serum.
PAUME
Overnight Hand & Foot Hydration Mask
I also love the brand's deeply moisturizing Overnight Hand and Foot Mask.
Patchology
Rosé Fingers Renewing Hand Mask
Sometimes I like to use a glove hand treatment because they're easy to use and don't leave residue on everything I touch. This one is a personal favorite.
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès - Nail File Set
Want to look chic? Pull out one of these 12 mini Hermès nail files out of your bag.