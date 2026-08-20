I Trekked to Times Square at 8 A.M. to Shop Olive Young’s Sephora Collection—9 Worth-It Items

You'd be smart to snag them now.

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Photo of Olive Young-curated skincare products at Sephora
(Image credit: @jamieeschneider)

There are very few reasons I'd journey to the heart of Times Square—even fewer before I've had my morning coffee—but Olive Young's official Sephora debut is too buzzy to ignore. After all, when the leading Korean retailer opened its first U.S. flagship store in Pasadena, the line stretched about a quarter-mile long. Some shoppers even camped out overnight to ensure they got their hands on their favorite K-beauty items! I expect similar pandemonium this week as 19 Olive Young-curated Korean beauty brands launch in more than 500 Sephoras nationwide, so when I got the chance to preview the dedicated K-beauty space at the Times Square flagship, needless to say I jumped at the opportunity.

Off I went, bright and early, to browse the assortment before it officially opens to the public. Not a bad start to my Thursday! Since I expect nothing less than a frenzy—both physically in the stores and online in the form of rapid sellouts—I'm sharing the K-beauty products worth snagging first. The savviest beauty enthusiasts approach major shopping events with a plan, right? These are the authentic items you can't find on other beauty retailers (well, aside from Olive Young itself and the occasional Amazon third-party seller), so I'd go ahead and secure them before they fly off the shelves.

The Most Worth-It Items From Olive Young's Sephora Collection

Photo of Olive Young-curated skincare products at Sephora

(Image credit: @jamieeschneider)

Photo of Olive Young-curated skincare products at Sephora

(Image credit: @jamieeschneider)

Photo of Olive Young-curated skincare products at Sephora

(Image credit: @jamieeschneider)

Photo of Olive Young-curated skincare products at Sephora

(Image credit: @jamieeschneider)
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Jamie Chevron
Jamie Chevron
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.