The Internet's Fave Lip Mask Just Got a Matching Lip Serum—I Bet It Sells Out Within 24 Hours
The internet is often rife with controversy, but there are rare things almost everyone can seem to agree on. The iconic Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask ($24) is one of them. Beauty editors (like yours truly!) love it, as do dermatologists and estheticians. Even celebrities like Kate Hudson, Kendall Jenner, Sofia Richie, and Charli XCX are smitten with it. It's dominated our FYPs for years, but now, a new lip product is making its rounds, and it has just as much star potential.
Laneige just launched a new tinted lip product—the Glaze Craze Polypeptide Lip Serum. The Korean formula is spiked with peptides, ceramides, and polyglutamic acid (PGA) to plump the lips, retain moisture, and strengthen the natural skin barrier. It comes in four donut-inspired shades (yes, you read that right) and offers a stunning, high-shine finish.
Due to the popularity of other Laneige lip products, like the aforementioned Lip Sleeping Mask as well as the Lip Glowy Balm ($19), I don't think these new lip serums will be in stock for long. In fact, I think they have the potential to sell out stat. That's why I recommend snagging one while you still can. I know I will.
The Iconic Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
We can't talk about Laneige lip products without talking about the cult-classic Lip Sleeping Mask first. This fan-favorite formula is chock full of moisturizing and antioxidant-rich ingredients. Even though it's technically an overnight mask, I use it like a traditional lip balm whenever my dry, chapped lips need some extra TLC.
The New Laneige Lip Serums
Here's one of the new lip serums in the shade Cinnamon Sugar, which is a mauve-pink color. This one, just like all the others, has a silky, lightweight formula, a high-shine finish, and a subtle tint that sets it apart from other Laneige lip products. It's one-third lip treatment, one-third lip gloss, and one-third lip color.
The shade Chocolate Frosting is a warm brown color.
The shade peach glaze is a coral color.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.
