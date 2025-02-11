The Internet's Fave Lip Mask Just Got a Matching Lip Serum—I Bet It Sells Out Within 24 Hours

(Image credit: Laneige)

The internet is often rife with controversy, but there are rare things almost everyone can seem to agree on. The iconic Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask ($24) is one of them. Beauty editors (like yours truly!) love it, as do dermatologists and estheticians. Even celebrities like Kate Hudson, Kendall Jenner, Sofia Richie, and Charli XCX are smitten with it. It's dominated our FYPs for years, but now, a new lip product is making its rounds, and it has just as much star potential.

Laneige just launched a new tinted lip product—the Glaze Craze Polypeptide Lip Serum. The Korean formula is spiked with peptides, ceramides, and polyglutamic acid (PGA) to plump the lips, retain moisture, and strengthen the natural skin barrier. It comes in four donut-inspired shades (yes, you read that right) and offers a stunning, high-shine finish.

Due to the popularity of other Laneige lip products, like the aforementioned Lip Sleeping Mask as well as the Lip Glowy Balm ($19), I don't think these new lip serums will be in stock for long. In fact, I think they have the potential to sell out stat. That's why I recommend snagging one while you still can. I know I will.

The Iconic Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $24 SHOP NOW We can't talk about Laneige lip products without talking about the cult-classic Lip Sleeping Mask first. This fan-favorite formula is chock full of moisturizing and antioxidant-rich ingredients. Even though it's technically an overnight mask, I use it like a traditional lip balm whenever my dry, chapped lips need some extra TLC.

The New Laneige Lip Serums

Laneige Glaze Crazy Polypeptide Tinted Lip Serum in Cinnamon Sugar $22 SHOP NOW Here's one of the new lip serums in the shade Cinnamon Sugar, which is a mauve-pink color. This one, just like all the others, has a silky, lightweight formula, a high-shine finish, and a subtle tint that sets it apart from other Laneige lip products. It's one-third lip treatment, one-third lip gloss, and one-third lip color.

LANEIGE Glaze Craze Tinted Polypeptide Lip Serum in Chocolate Frosting $22 SHOP NOW The shade Chocolate Frosting is a warm brown color.

LANEIGE Glaze Craze Tinted Polypeptide Lip Serum in Peach Glaze $22 SHOP NOW The shade peach glaze is a coral color.