Injectables Subscriptions Are on the Rise—But How Do They Actually Work?
From monthly payment plans to exclusive membership perks, aesthetics clinics are increasingly taking a subscription-based approach to injectables. We break down how they work, why they're becoming so popular and the clinics offering them.
Traditionally, I've always considered injectable treatments as occasional beauty appointments—you book a consultation, have the treatment, and return when the results begin to wear off. But increasingly, I've noticed aesthetics clinics are borrowing from a model more commonly associated with blowdries and gym memberships. Enter the injectables subscription. Rather than paying for each appointment individually, you pay a monthly fee, often building credit towards treatments or receiving access to discounted pricing, additional appointments and other membership benefits.
The obvious appeal is that a subscription can make the cost of regular aesthetic treatments feel more manageable by spreading it across the year, and also give you a clearer idea of what you are spending. But I think it's important to remember that injectables aren't quite the same as a monthly manicure or facial. Keep in mind that treatments such as Botox, anti-wrinkle injections and dermal filler should always be based on your individual needs and carried out following an appropriate consultation, rather than simply because you have credit to spend or an appointment included in a membership.
In my opinion, the best injectables subscriptions aren't necessarily about having as many treatments as you can cram into your calendar. Instead, they make your beauty maintenance easier to plan, whether that means setting aside money each month for future appointments, receiving ongoing consultations or accessing a combination of treatments over the course of a year.
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How Do Injectables Subscriptions Work?
Whilst the exact structure varies from clinic to clinic, most injectables subscriptions work on a monthly payment model. You pay a set amount each month, which typically accumulates as credit to use towards a specific number of future treatments.
Why Are Injectables Subscriptions Popular?
A big part of the appeal comes down to budgeting. Injectables can be an ongoing expense, particularly for people who regularly maintain treatments throughout the year, and a monthly payment can feel easier to plan for than paying a larger amount at each appointment. Subscriptions also allow you to build a regular relationship with the same clinic and practitioner and will make it easier to schedule your reviews and maintenance appointments.
The Best Places for Injectables Subscriptions
1. Therapie Clinics
Location: UK-wide
Package: 3 anti-wrinkle treatments per year (3 areas)
With over 90 locations across the UK, Therapie Clinics offers a very different experience from the discreet, single-practitioner aesthetics clinic. Many of its branches are situated on high streets or within shopping centres, making appointments feel accessible and easy to fit around everyday life. The spaces are modern, bright and clinical without feeling intimidating. It's a convenient option for anyone who likes the familiarity of a well-known brand and the ease of being able to book somewhere close to home.
2. Injectual
Location: Notting Hill, Spitalfields
Package: 3 anti-wrinkle treatments per year (up to 3 areas each)
Extras: Top-ups (2–3 weeks post-treatment), 10% off products and treatments
Injectual brings a very contemporary, design-led feel to the aesthetics clinic experience. With two London locations (one east and one west), the brand combines the clean, polished look you would expect from a modern beauty destination with a pared-back, stylish setting that feels fun and personal rather than traditionally clinical.
KAST offers a more intimate alternative to the larger aesthetics chains. The experience feels personal and appointment-led, with the kind of setting that makes sense for those looking to build an ongoing relationship with their practitioner rather than simply drop in for a last-minute treatment.
4. Winslow Skin & Aesthetics
Location: Buckingham
Package: Botox treatments once every three months (1-3 areas)
Winslow Skin & Aesthetics also has the appeal of a more personal, specialist clinic. Rather than the fast-paced atmosphere of a large city aesthetics destination, the experience feels quieter and more individual, meaning appointments feel focused on the client rather than part of a production line. The setting is clean, modern and welcoming, with the comfort you want from a local clinic.
Dr Bonny offers an elevated, polished approach to aesthetic treatments. The clinic has a contemporary feel that is sleek without feeling impersonal, so treatments feel considered and tailored rather than transactional. There is an emphasis on making the experience approachable, which is particularly important for those who may be interested in injectables but don't want to feel as though they are stepping into an intimidating medical environment.
The environment feels smart and contemporary, combining the reassuringly clinical elements you would expect from an injectable appointment with a more luxurious, beauty-led atmosphere. Rather than feeling cold or overly medical, the space feels comfortable while still maintaining a professional edge.
7. The Aesthetics Club
Location: Notting Hill, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Gleneagles
Package: 3 Botox treatments per year (3 areas)
Extras: Complimentary skin analysis, 10% off additional services
With locations in London and Scotland, including at Gleneagles, The Aesthetics Club brings an element of exclusivity to aesthetic treatments. The clinic experience is polished and luxurious, but the atmosphere remains relaxed rather than overly formal. Expect an experience that feels closer to a high-end beauty destination than a traditional clinic.
8. My Aesthetics Clinics
Location: Manchester
Package: 3 anti-wrinkle treatments per year (3 areas)
Based on a quiet city side street, My Aesthetics Clinics offers a modern, accessible setting that feels polished and contemporary. It's a convenient and accessible option for those who want to make their injectables appointments a regular part of their beauty routine.
Disclaimer: Any treatment you decide to have—whether treating yourself to a sculpting lymphatic-drainage massage to feel less bloated, trying dermal fillers [read our advice on finding a great, safe injector right at the end of this story] to boost your confidence or anything in between—should be your decision and yours alone. We don’t ever want you to feel as though you have to have beauty or aesthetic treatments, or equally feel judged if you do—it’s your body! We just want you to have a safe and enjoyable experience and results you’re happy with. That being said, remember to consult your GP or other appropriate healthcare professional before undertaking any treatment, and always disclose your full relevant medical history to your practitioner during the consultation.
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Grace Day is a beauty editor and content creator. She has over 10 years of beauty-industry experience, spanning editorial, retail, and e-commerce, which gives her a unique understanding into how people shop for their beauty routines.
While studying for a history degree (specialising in the history of beauty) and working as a beauty adviser in department stores, Grace started writing her own beauty blog in order to share the products she discovered while dealing with acne. After graduating, she moved to Beauty Bay as beauty editor and content manager. Grace is currently a beauty contributor to Who What Wear. She has also written for Hypebae and PopSugar and works as a brand consultant and copywriter.