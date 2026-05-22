Forget Contouring—This Is the Way Beauty Editors Really Sculpt Their Faces

I have a confession to make. When it comes to makeup, I can't contour. You may be thinking, "Is it really that big of a deal?" In the grand scheme of things, of course, it's not, but as a beauty editor and a qualified makeup artist, it feels rather silly to say that I'm not very good at recreating one of the biggest makeup trends of 2026.
The worst bit is that I own some of the best contour sticks on the market, and I still find it difficult to carve out my (somewhat non-existent) cheekbones. The thing is, I want a subtle contour that makes it look as if my face is naturally sculpted, but that seems to be the hardest thing to achieve.
So, when I attended a masterclass with legendary makeup artist Wendy Rowe, and she put "tantouring" on my radar, I was immediately intrigued. A natural, luminous and easy-to-achieve way to do contouring this summer that involves no bronzer whatsoever, it might just be my new favourite thing. Keep on scrolling to learn more...
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What Is Tantouring?
As the name suggests, tantouring is all about contouring with fake tan, rather than your go-to bronzer. "Tantouring is about subtly creating structure and definition. It’s contouring, but through tone rather than makeup," explains Rowe. "I’ve always believed skin should look like skin, and what I love about tantouring is that it doesn’t sit on top of the face—it becomes part of it."
So, what does this involve? "You’re subtly warming and defining the areas where the sun would naturally catch—the cheekbones, temples, jawline—so the face looks healthy, lifted and rested," Rowe tells me. "It’s incredibly sophisticated because it’s seamless. You almost can’t see what’s been done; you look better."
How to Tantour
Sounds pretty good, right? Although I was completely sold by the sound of tantouring, I was a little worried that I wouldn't be able to do it at home. However, it couldn't be easier. "The key with tantouring is to keep it light and intuitive," explains Rowe. "I recommend doing it at night, because it works beautifully as an overnight skin treatment as well as a complexion enhancer."
Rowe advises starting with clean skin, and then mixing a few drops of your chosen tanning drops (she uses the Three Warriors Hydrabronze Tan Drops) into your moisturiser, and applying it all over the face for "hydration and warmth".
Next, take a soft brush and apply the product onto the areas where you would use your usual contour stick or powder. Rowe recommends applying the drops under the cheekbones, around the temples, along the jawline, and even lightly through the eye socket.
"The beauty of it is that you won’t really see it going on," she says. "It’s sheer, seamless, and very forgiving. There’s no harsh contour stripe, no obvious tan line. You’re essentially laying down tone and structure that develops over time. The next morning, you wake up looking fresher, healthier and more defined."
My Tantouring Results
I have to say, I was a bit skeptical about trying this method myself, but it couldn't have been easier. I applied my tanning drops in the evening and woke up with a natural-looking, bronzed and sculpted complexion. I went in with my foundation in the morning and skipped bronzer altogether, letting my tantour do all the talking throughout the day. Not only did this save me time in the morning, but I was obsessed with the seamless result. I'll definitely be doing this the entire summer.
The Best Products for Tantouring
Three Warriors
Hydrabronze Tan Drops
These lightweight tanning drops are the perfect product for tantouring this summer.
St. Tropez
Expert Tantour and Application Face Brush
A good brush is key for that natural-looking finish.
Laneige
Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Acid Cream Moisturiser
Mix your tanning drops in with a hydrating moisturiser for luminous results.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.