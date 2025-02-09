I Tried the Internet-Famous Sauna–Cold Plunge Combo—It Eliminated Skin, Sleep, and Stress Issues

Growing up in Northern Michigan, I was never phased by the cold and snow. It was commonplace and to be expected from November through late March. From the first snow of the season to when the late-spring sun would melt it away, I'd either A) hibernate at home or B) bundle up to go crunch across the ice and snow. I welcomed it, always looking forward to a season of slowness and retreat.

Eventually, I moved away to warmer climates and adjusted to the sun and warmth. So when I moved back home again, I struggled to readjust to cold, snow, and what felt like near-constant darkness. I started looking for new ways to incorporate self-care and wellness into my routine. I landed on the internet-famous sauna and cold-plunge combo.

After two months of consistent sauna–cold plunge cycling, I've felt healthier, happier, and, most importantly, *actually* appreciative of winter. It makes me sleep better and helps me better manage my stress. I swear it even makes my skin glow. While I'm no expert on sleep or stress, I am a beauty editor, which means I know a thing or two about skin. Seeing my glowing complexion made me want to dive deeper into the potential skin benefits of this practice. So I did. I reached out to three experts to learn everything there is to know.

Even though it's a trendy wellness practice for athletes and influencers to showcase on social media, it's nothing new. This specific combination of heat and cold has been a mainstay in Nordic culture for, well, forever. In fact, the facilities I use are intended to authentically replicate a traditional Finnish sauna experience: a wood-burning stove, rocks hissing with steam, and smooth wooden walls and benches.

The Skin Benefits of Sauna

According to Teresa Song , MD, board-certified dermatologist at Marmur Medical , my glowing-skin experience is valid. She says saunas offer legitimate skin benefits. Although, it's unclear if the effects are long-term. "The heat increases circulation by dilating blood vessels, which improves oxygen and nutrient delivery to skin cells. Depending on humidity levels, saunas may also enhance skin hydration by increasing moisture retention. The combination of improved circulation and hydration can give the skin a healthy glow and radiance."

Aesthetician Margo Copeland agrees. In fact, she's seen firsthand how heat has improved her skin—albeit with Bikram yoga, which is practiced in a heated room. "Practicing Bikram yoga has significantly enhanced my skin's glow," she says.

She goes on to say that saunas are more than just a place to relax. "They offer remarkable skin benefits that can leave you glowing. The heat opens up your pores, allowing for deep exfoliation and the removal of impurities. When followed by a gentle scrub, this process effectively unclogs pores, revealing fresh, rejuvenated skin," she says. Beyond that, "sauna sessions enhance circulation, increasing blood flow and delivering essential nutrients to skin cells. This boost promotes a natural blush and a luminous complexion."

Oh, one more thing. The internet is awash with claims that saunas "detox" the skin and body, or in other words, they remove potentially harmful materials through the act of sweating. Song says it's not so black-and-white. Although it's true that sweating helps clear out dirt and oil from the pores, "the body primarily removes toxins through the kidneys, liver, and digestive system. Sweating does not significantly eliminate toxins."

(Image credit: Stocksy)

The Skin Benefits of Cold-Plunging

Madeline Brown is a board-certified aesthetician at Face Foundrié San Francisco . She says cold-plunging can also offer serious skin benefits. "Cold water can help reduce inflammation and calm irritated skin. It’s especially beneficial for conditions like acne, rosacea, or puffiness, as the cold helps to soothe inflamed areas. Cold exposure can also help improve skin elasticity. When in contact with cold water, our skin’s pores naturally contract. This won’t permanently shrink pores, but it does create a tightening effect that makes the skin appear smoother and more rejuvenated. This can be best during your morning routine or whenever you’re feeling puffy."

Song agrees, adding, "It may also boost circulation once the skin temperature normalizes." However, she points out that like the sauna, these benefits are likely short-term rather than long-term.

The Combination of Both

While there's no exact science as far as timing goes, I like to sit in the sauna for 10 to 15 minutes before cold-plunging for about a minute. (Some people stay longer, but I'm simply not that strong. The cold gets to me, and I have to get back into the warmth!) I try to complete the cycle about three times, once a week. Afterward, my skin looks so good. It's significantly brighter and more glowy.

My skin 30 minutes after a sauna and cold-plunge session (Image credit: @kaitlyn_mclintock)

Again, the experts say I'm not imagining it. "The continued use of the sauna and cold plunge together can be amazing for the skin," Brown says. "The heat in the sauna helps open pores, allowing for a deep cleansing effect. The cold water then helps tighten and firm the skin by constricting blood vessels and closing pores. This boosts overall circulation in the skin, which gives your skin that glow that everyone is aiming for and improves the health of skin cells."

Who Should Avoid the Sauna–Cold Plunge Combo?

While this wellness practice is beneficial for most people, there are some cases in which you should avoid it. Here are some of those cases, according to the experts:

People who are pregnant: Sauna and cold-plunging are generally not recommended during pregnancy. It's best to avoid them during this time.

Sauna and cold-plunging are generally not recommended during pregnancy. It's best to avoid them during this time. People with preexisting health conditions: "Preexisting health conditions like heart or blood pressure issues should approach these practices with caution and consult a healthcare provider beforehand," Brown says.

"Preexisting health conditions like heart or blood pressure issues should approach these practices with caution and consult a healthcare provider beforehand," Brown says. People with peripheral vasculopathies: These are conditions that affect blood vessels (like Raynaud's). "Extreme temperature changes can trigger vessel spasms, worsening inflammation and pain in individuals with hyperresponsive blood vessels," Song says.

These are conditions that affect blood vessels (like Raynaud's). "Extreme temperature changes can trigger vessel spasms, worsening inflammation and pain in individuals with hyperresponsive blood vessels," Song says. People with inflammatory skin conditions: Brown recommends avoiding this wellness practice if you have active eczema, psoriasis, or dermatitis. "Exposure to heat may irritate the skin and worsen the condition. It’s best to consult a dermatologist before incorporating these therapies into your routine," she says.

Brown recommends avoiding this wellness practice if you have active eczema, psoriasis, or dermatitis. "Exposure to heat may irritate the skin and worsen the condition. It’s best to consult a dermatologist before incorporating these therapies into your routine," she says. People with rosacea: "Extreme temperatures can worsen redness and irritation," Copeland says. Editor's Note: I have mild rosacea, and while the sauna tends to trigger my redness temporarily, I haven't seen any long-term effects. This is my personal experience, so proceed with caution!

Sauna & Cold-Plunge Skin Tips

Get the most for your skin out of a sauna session by following these expert tips.

Pre-Sauna

"Stay well-hydrated and remove all makeup to prevent clogged pores." — Song

"Drink plenty of water to keep [the skin] hydrated. Make sure you rehydrate during and after the sauna as well." — Brown

Post-Sauna

"Rinse the skin with lukewarm water and a gentle soap to remove sweat and bacteria." — Song

"Gently exfoliating your skin with soft gloves enhances the experience, revealing a refreshed complexion. Don’t forget to lavish your skin and hair with nourishing moisturizers and masks." — Copeland

Some of My Favorite Winter Wellness Items

de la heart Lymphatic Body Sculptor Tool $34 SHOP NOW I use this body tool a couple of times per week. After applying body oil for slip, I'll gently "scrape" it up my limbs. It supports the body's natural lymphatic drainage, helps remove tension, and reduces puffiness.

Tronque Vitamin C Body Oil $120 SHOP NOW I love using this vitamin C–packed body oil. It's so moisturizing and luxurious.

MUTHA Mutha Body Butter $100 SHOP NOW This is the thickest, richest, best body butter I've ever used. It's a winter skin staple.

getomnilux Contour Face Red Light Therapy Mask $395 SHOP NOW Red light can stimulate collagen production, among other things. I use this mask about three times a week to help maintain the post-sauna and cold-plunge glow.

FP Movement Pippa Packable Puffer Jacket $198 SHOP NOW I'm counting this jacket as a wellness item because it gets me outside in the fresh winter air. It's lightweight yet warm and easy to pack in any bag.

Traditional Medicinals Turmeric & Ginger Tea $5 SHOP NOW Turmeric-ginger tea is so warming on a cold day.