Diptyque Dropped Its First-Ever Body Collection—Every Item Is More Chic Than the Next

It's a modern take on ancient Greco-Roman bathing customs.

Kaitlyn McLintock&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Jump to category:

Diptyque Le Rituels De Soin

(Image credit: Diptyque)

I have big news. Diptyque, the French fragrance house that's renowned for its highly coveted candles and pretty perfumes, recently dropped its first-ever bodycare collection. It marks a major milestone in the brand's 65-year history. While it already offered a few luxurious lotions and hotel-worthy hand washes, this is the first time it's launched a complete collection. Well, two, to be exact.

Diptyque's Rituels de Soins bodycare collection features a lineup of luxurious products designed for morning and evening use. It rests on ancient Greco-Roman bathing traditions and is formulated with natural ingredients and indulgent scents. With both an A.M. and P.M. routine, it supports the natural circadian rhythm while encouraging slow, sensorial self-care. If that sounds like your thing, keep scrolling to see all the products and get every last detail.

Diptyque's Rituel de Soin Bath & Body Collection, Overview

The collection features two distinct routines—Le Matin (French for "morning") and Le Soir (French for "evening"). The former is a lineup of energizing products to awaken your senses. The latter is a lineup of soothing products to unwind the mind and body and prepare for deep, restorative rest. There are also a few additional bodycare accessories to enhance both routines.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

The A.M. Routine—Le Matin

Diptyque Le Matin Ritual

(Image credit: Diptyque)

The P.M. Routine—Le Soir

Diptyque Le Soir Ritual

(Image credit: Diptyque)

Tools & Accessories

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.