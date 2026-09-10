Diptyque's Rituels de Soins bodycare collection features a lineup of luxurious products designed for morning and evening use. It rests on ancient Greco-Roman bathing traditions and is formulated with natural ingredients and indulgent scents. With both an A.M. and P.M. routine, it supports the natural circadian rhythm while encouraging slow, sensorial self-care. If that sounds like your thing, keep scrolling to see all the products and get every last detail.
Diptyque's Rituel de Soin Bath & Body Collection, Overview
The collection features two distinct routines—Le Matin (French for "morning") and Le Soir (French for "evening"). The former is a lineup of energizing products to awaken your senses. The latter is a lineup of soothing products to unwind the mind and body and prepare for deep, restorative rest. There are also a few additional bodycare accessories to enhance both routines.
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The A.M. Routine—Le Matin
Diptyque
Le Matin - Classic Candle
The Le Matin Classic Candle is fresh, invigorating, and herbaceous. Light it first thing in the morning to set the tone for the A.M. routine. With notes of fresh, crushed mint leaves and spicy ginger, it's specifically designed to "awaken the senses." As such, it depicts an ancient bathing scene at sunrise.
Diptyque
Invigorating Scrub - for the Body
Once the candle is lit, hop in the shower and scoop out a generous amount of this Invigorating Body Scrub. It's formulated with salt crystals and hazelnut shells to energize and awaken the skin, while brightening dullness and smoothing texture. A fragrance of juniper berries, cardamom leaves, and rosemary is just a bonus.
Diptyque
Nurturing Cleansing Gel - for Body and Hair
Next, reach for the Nurturing Cleansing Gel, the high-end version of a two-in-one body wash and shampoo. (Yes, really). It's composed of 98% natural ingredients and is enriched with sweet almond, so it promises a creamy lather, a moisturizing effect, and a sparkling scent made up of bergamot, green mandarin, and neroli. It smells like walking through an ancient Italian garden at dawn.
Diptyque
Comforting Moisturizing Lotion - for the Body
Once you're out of the shower, moisturize with this luxurious body lotion. The milky texture is lightweight and hydrating—not heavy or sticky. Thanks to its hero ingredient, flaxseed oil, it "envelops the body in a veil of lightness and freshness."
Diptyque
Perfecting Satin Oil - for Body and Hair
Then, the brand recommends applying a few drops of this hair and body oil to seal in moisture and boost shine. It's a dry oil, meaning it's lightweight and fast-absorbing, so you don't have to worry about it weighing your hair down or leaving a greasy residue that prevents you from pulling your jeans on. It even doubles as a hair and skin perfume; a delicate blend of jasmine and vanilla creates the most alluring aura.
Diptyque
Lip Wax - Refillable
Last but not least, apply Diptyque's Lip Wax before heading out the door. The chic, solid balm is 100% natural and enriched with prickly pear. It melts onto the lips to smooth, moisturize, and protect with a "sparkling" scent of fresh rose.
Diptyque
Energizing Morning Ritual - Discovery Set
The Energizing Morning Ritual Discovery Set includes four mini-sized Le Matin products. It's the perfect opportunity to try them out before committing to full-size versions. Or, you know, give someone a very chic gift.
The P.M. Routine—Le Soir
Diptyque
Le Soir - Classic Candle
Repeat after me: self-care is a necessity, not a luxury. However, if you use the right products, it can be both. Enter Diptyque's Le Soir Ritual. The first step, as expected, is lighting a candle. In this case, it's one with a relaxing, "round" scent of soft chamomile, herbaceous sage, and warm cedar. The reusable glass jar is adorned with an illustration of an ancient bathing scene at nightfall.
Diptyque
Nurturing Cleansing Gel - for Body and Hair
The same cleansing gel from the A.M. routine washes away the day.
Diptyque
Rich Soothing Balm - for the Body
The A.M. routine requires a lightweight, milky lotion. The P.M. routine calls for something thicker, creamier, and more comforting. Enter the Rich Soothing Balm, a thick body butter that soothes and softens the skin with rose oil.
Diptyque
Lip Wax - Refillable
Once again, apply the Lip Wax to smooth, moisturize, and protect the lips.
Diptyque
Relaxing Oil-In-Oil - for the Body
The evening ritual includes its own body oil. Ideal for massage (do with that what you will), it glides over the skin and soothes the mind with a gourmand scent. Notes of hazelnut, musk, and vanilla radiate warmth and relaxation. Yes, please.
Diptyque
Soothing Evening Ritual - Discovery Set
Try the staple items in the Soothing Evening Ritual Discovery Set.
Tools & Accessories
Diptyque
Natural Soft Sponge - for the Body
This 100% natural sponge is sustainably hand-harvested in the Mediterranean and pairs perfectly with the Nourishing Cleansing Gel for both A.M. and P.M. use.
Diptyque
Gua Sha - for the Body
The Body Gua Sha sweeps across the skin to help sculpt and soothe the body. It pairs perfectly with the Relaxing Oil-in-Oil for an enhanced nighttime ritual.
Diptyque
Dry Brush - for the Body
When used before bathing, the Dry Brush exfoliates and improves lymphatic drainage.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.