I Traveled to Korea for Salmon Sperm Injections and Was Turned Down—Meet the Under-the-Radar Laser I Tried Instead

Vanessa Lee is a Who What Wear editor in residence, aesthetic nurse, certified face reader, and founder and CXO of The Things We Do.
I went to South Korea earlier this year for the same reason every beauty lover eventually does—I wanted to experience the birthplace of “glass skin.” I’d seen the intriguing but painful-looking treatment videos, the “injection facials,” and the impossibly smooth complexions that supposedly make foundation completely optional. So, naturally, I booked an appointment for PDRN injections (also known as “salmon sperm” facials), the buzzy regenerative treatment that has people from all over the globe visiting Korea in a quest for practically poreless skin. But there was a plot twist.
As I sat in the consultation chair in Seoul, something surprising happened: The consultant and the doctor politely turned me down for the treatment. But let's rewind for a second. When I was initially asked about my main skin concerns, I shared that I wanted to treat my hyperpigmentation, refine the look of my pores, and make my skin look more firm and youthful. I was swiftly prescribed a treatment plan that looked great, aside from the fact that it didn't include the buzzy salmon sperm injections I'd spent months and months anticipating. When I asked why, I was told that I could, of course, still receive the treatment, but considering the goals I had outlined, it wouldn't be the best use of my time and money.
"Westerners have just discovered the salmon sperm treatments, so you're all crazy about it," my doctor shared through a translator. "Koreans don’t really get this treatment as much anymore, because the results don’t last very long—you have to get six treatments back-to-back, and there is a lot of pain and downtime each time.” I was fascinated. Had we all been hoodwinked back in the U.S. by the strange allure of the viral skin bleb grids?! The glow is beautiful, yes, but very temporary. You need an inconvenient series of frequent injections to maintain results, and they do little long-term to address pigment, texture, or firmness. Koreans, he told me, have already moved on. His superior treatment recommendation? A laser called PicoSure Pro.
Meet the PicoSure Pro Laser—the Treatment That Transformed My Skin
I’d heard of PicoSure before, but I thought of it as a pigment laser, not a glow treatment. The doctor explained that the PicoSure Pro is considered the go-to in Korea for not only hyperpigmentation but also for improving skin firmness, refining pores, and restoring radiance at the cellular level. It is often referred to as Pico Toning because it promotes even skin tone and it firms the skin.
Now for the science breakdown: Instead of heating the skin like more traditional lasers, PicoSure Pro releases bursts of energy in picoseconds, which is one trillionth of a second. This creates a gentle “pressure wave” that shatters pigment and stimulates collagen without damaging surrounding tissue. Your immune system sends outs macrophage cells that eat up the shattered pigment fragments and takes them to your lymphatics to be released by your body over the next couple of weeks. It is an internal process. Simultaneously, the sound wave burst triggers collagen and elasticity activity, which plumps and smoothes the skin. The result is luminous, evenly toned, firmer skin—and virtually no downtime. In Korea, women book these sessions every few months the way we book facials. It’s part of their long-game approach to aging: cumulative and preventative.
I decided to take my doctor's advice. Within a week of my first session, my skin looked clearer and brighter. My pores looked smaller, the tone of my skin more even, and the rosacea flares I had been dealing with on my cheeks had practically disappeared. I was so impressed by the results that I immediately booked a demo at The Things We Do with a PicoSure Pro laser just to make sure it was the same experience back in the U.S., and I also tried out the competitor pico laser in the U.S. to ensure that PicoSure Pro was the right investment. Turns out the PicoSure Pro was the superior laser, and the results were just as a good as they were in Korea. I was ready to commit!
Call me selfish, but I wanted to buy pico lasers for my practices after experiencing the truly incredibly results for myself, but I was also stoked to have this treatment available for all of our trusting patients. When I returned home and completed my research, I immediately ordered the PicoSure Pro for my clinics. What I love most is that it’s safe for all skin tones and ideal for anyone with hyperpigmentation, melasma, textured skin, or early signs of skin laxity.
The $22 Product Companion
Treatments like the PicoSure Pro Laser can give you amazing results, but the skincare products you prioritize daily are just as important when it comes to enhancing and maintaining your results, and this Blemish Blur product I formulated for The Things We Do skincare line is my absolute favorite product companion. I wanted to create a hydrating gel serum that regulates pigment and soothes skin. The star ingredients are alpha-arbutin, niacinamide, and hydrolyzed oats. Alpha-arbutin is a safe long-term-use ingredient alternative to hydroquinone that can be used for both daytime and nighttime. Beloved and tried-and-true niacinamide refines pores and helps further brighten the skin, and hydrolyzed oats help soothe and rejuvenate the skin surface to help repair your barrier. A brightening product that honors the skin barrier while giving lasting glow is the perfect companion to the PicoSure Pro Laser.
My Final Thoughts
Here’s what I’ve learned: Pigment and texture don’t just vanish with time; instead they quietly build up. The longer they sit, the more stubborn they become. When I was in Korea, I met women in their 20s who were already taking small, preventative steps to care for their skin because they understood that early intervention made managing concerns easier over time. That really stayed with me.
So if you’ve been curious about things like salmon sperm injections or the latest “glass skin” trend, this is just me sharing what I saw firsthand: You don’t need every new treatment to glow. Start with the foundation: the things that actually strengthen your skin and keep it clear over time. That’s what the Korean doctors taught me, and it changed how I care for my own skin too. I went to Korea for salmon sperm and left with a laser. And honestly? That rejection was the best thing that ever happened to my skin.
Vanessa Lee is recognized as one of the leading voices in modern aesthetic medicine, renowned for championing natural results through her innovative use of biostimulators, regenerative therapies, and the integration of Eastern principles of balance. She is the creator of the term “Facial Balancing,” a concept she introduced in 2017 that has since evolved into a movement redefining how both practitioners and patients approach aesthetics. With a career spanning more than 16 years as an injector, Vanessa has set a new standard for subtlety and longevity in results. Her authority is built on both clinical rigor and a holistic lens: prior to opening The Things We Do (TWD), her background in neurosurgery, plastic surgery, and dermatology give her a unique and skilled hand.