This Polarizing Scent Smells Like Après-Ski in the Austrian Alps, and It's Too Good to Gatekeep

Look, let me start by admitting that I don't ski. I actually have a core memory of standing at the top of an icy mountain with my limbs frozen in fear and silently sobbing until my boyfriend finally helped me slide down the run at a snail's pace. As you can probably guess, that was the last time I hit the slopes.

Like I said, I don't ski, but do I wish to embody a chic woman whizzing gracefully down the glimmering Alps? Heck yes! I'm a poser, fine, but just because the sport terrifies me doesn't mean I can't indulge in a luxurious skicore aesthetic. This season, I've been wearing all the winter wonderland essentials: a fuzzy bucket hat or balaclava , mod '60s sunnies à la Audrey Hepburn in Charade, and a high-end fragrance that exudes cozy, après-ski energy— Krigler's Villa Isar 224 .

I wasn't expecting to fall head over heels for the polarizing blend (don't worry; I'll explain more below), but lo and behold, it's become my go-to spritz this winter. Below, discover the fragrance that *almost* makes me want to brave the bunny hill or, at the very least, curl up near a crackling fire in the lodge.

Krigler is a family-owned luxury perfume house with some pretty iconic scents—Chateau Krigler 12 and English Promenade 19 were worn by Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn, respectively—so when the brand announced a new gourmand fragrance, I was expecting a classic crowd pleaser, something very vanilla forward, perhaps. Consider my surprise when I immediately caught a strong whiff of cocoa. That's right—this is a chocolate perfume! Chocolate notes tend to be rather polarizing (right up there with cherry), as the sticky-sweet aroma can easily teeter over into Willy Wonka territory. Even the biggest lovers of dessert-inspired fragrance tend to steer clear to avoid smelling too fudgy.

A winning chocolate perfume needs to balance its sweetness in order to feel rich and sophisticated, and Villa Isar 224 is right on the money. In addition to cocoa, it features notes of honey, caramel, licorice, almond, and tonka bean for a creamy, nutty, and slightly salty dry-down. Think of a high-quality chocolate truffle that melts in your mouth as opposed to an overly saccharine candy bar. It's meant to evoke the feeling of taking a snowy stroll along Bavaria's Isar River—where Albert Krigler (who created the iconic brand) rented a villa in the early 1900s—and sipping hot cocoa clad in a cashmere blanket at Kitzbühel, an exclusive ski resort nestled in the Austrian Alps. If that's not peak après-ski luxury, then I don't know what is.

It's also one of the most unique fragrances I have in my collection, and as I have over 100 perfumes hiding in practically every corner of my NYC apartment, that says a lot! Multiple friends have asked me what perfume I'm wearing, and when I describe the elevated Krigler scent, they're immediately sold on chocolate perfumes. You just don't realize how magical and sophisticated the syrupy, nutty combination can be until you smell it on the skin.

I don't have plans to head to the Alps anytime soon (a girl can dream), but the scent certainly makes me want to bundle up in my chicest, coziest outerwear and skip over to the nearest bakery for a warm scone and a sweet, chocolatey beverage. With a whiff of Villa Isar, I'm instantly transported to an expensive chalet.

Byredo Velvet Haze Eau de Parfum Key notes: ambrette, coconut water, patchouli leaves, cocoa absolute, wild musk This ambery, woody fragrance is pretty earthy, but the base of cocoa adds a hint of sweetness.

Ellis Brooklyn Bee Eau de Parfum Key notes: dark rum, davana, honey, bran absolute, cinnamon, sandalwood, vanilla bean, cocoa absolute, musk Ellis Brooklyn's Bee is my all-time favorite honey perfume. It borders sticky-sweet territory in a way that still smells elevated.

By Rosie Jane Dulce Eau de Parfum Key notes: vanilla, chocolate, Hinoki wood If you practically bathed yourself in sugary-sweet scents in middle school (same), you will fall in love with Dulce. It gives me a nostalgic vibe yet somehow maintains a fresh, modern edge.

Snif House of 8 Key notes: chocolate, sage, heliotrope, vanilla, iris, lavender flower, sandalwood Snif fragrances are known for their transportive qualities (Crumb Couture, a Beauty 100 Awards winner, smells like you spent hours in a Parisian bakery), and House of 8 evokes sipping espresso martinis in a dark, moody bar. I'll let this customer review speak for itself: "Smells like chocolate and sex."

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum Key notes: tobacco, tonka bean, vanilla, cocoa, dry fruit accords, sweet wood sap According to Tom Ford himself, this warm, rich scent is reminiscent of an English gentleman's club. It's definitely an edgier iteration of a chocolate-infused perfume, and it smells divine. Trust me.

Hermès Elixir Des Merveilles Eau de Parfum Spray Key notes: sweet orange, benzoin, patchouli, chocolate, ambergris You know those candied oranges dipped in chocolate? This Hermès perfume is essentially the bottled version of that yumminess.

Scent Beauty x Sabrina Carpenter Sweet Tooth Eau de Parfum Key notes: candied ginger, chocolate marshmallow, milky vanilla, Chantilly cream Sabrina Carpenter has a thing for dessert-inspired fragrance . Even the bottle resembles a candy bar! The blend of candied ginger, chocolate marshmallow, milky vanilla, and Chantilly cream elixir smells downright delicious.

Billie Eilish Eilish Eau de Parfum Key notes: sugared petals, mandarin, red berries, creamy vanilla, soft spices, cocoa, warm musks, tonka bean, sleek woods You might be surprised to discover that Billie Eilish's best-selling warm floral actually has notes of cocoa. It's the perfect addition to balance out the soft, musky blend.