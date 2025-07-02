I'm Been Searching—These Are the Summer Pedicure Colours London's Most Stylish Are Wearing
If you're looking for a new summer pedicure colour, take inspiration from some of the capital's most elegant frequenters.
If the weather is anything to go by, it seems that summer is well and truly here, and I've already dusted off my sandals and booked in for that all-important pedicure appointment. As a beauty editor, it's my job to stay on top of the latest summer pedicure trends, which means I spend a lot of my time researching the most popular pedicure looks that both celebrities and fashion people can't get enough of. It's a tough job, but someone's got to do it, right?
While we've already done plenty of research into trends as a whole, I've been looking closely at what specific summer pedicure colours people are loving this season. Perhaps I was naive, but I expected to see all of the already dominating pedicure colours of 2025 cropping up this year, from bright pastels to colourful French pedicure looks. However, it seems that this isn't the case for 2025.
Instead, many of us are leaning into the quiet luxury aesthetic once more and opting for neutrals, deep glossy shades and natural finishes. I have to say, as someone who likes a chic, sophisticated nail look, I am loving all of these elegant nail colours, and I've already got so much inspiration for my upcoming appointment. Of course, it wouldn't be right of me to gatekeep these trends, so below, I've rounded up the biggest summer pedicure colours, and have even included a range of nail polishes to help get the look at home.
1. Milky White
First up, it seems that Londoners can't get enough of the milky nail trend this season. I've spotted plenty of people sporting this pedicure colour, including none other than Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. If it's good enough for her, then it's good enough for me.
The great thing about this slightly warmer, creamier white hue is that it will pair beautifully with this summer's biggest fashion trends.
Get the Look:
2. Deep Red
You might be thinking, isn't a deep red nail polish more suitable for autumn and winter? According to the fashion set here in the UK, this stylish shade is now a summer go-to.
A deep red pedicure will elevate any outfit, and for even more fashion points, I recommended adding some red accessories into the mix.
Get the Look:
3. Chocolate Brown
Another chic yet unexpected summer pedicure shade is chocolate brown. This neutral hue has already made its way into the fashion world, and now it's becoming a popular pedicure choice, too.
Pair your chocolate brown nail polish with a glossy top coat for the most expensive-looking finish.
Get the Look:
4. Sheer Nude
If you'd rather keep things super subtle this season, why not opt for a sheer, natural-looking pedicure shade? Pair this with a neutral outfit and prepare for endless compliments.
What I love about this trend is that it keeps things low maintenance during the busy summer months.
Get the Look:
5. Glossy Black
Last but by no means least, we've written lots about the onyx pedicure trend, and it appears to be going nowhere this summer. While black nail polish might be another unexpected choice for the warmer months, there's no denying how good this glossy hue looks paired with shorts and summer dresses.
See? Told you it looked good.
Get the Look:
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
