I'm Been Searching—These Are the Summer Pedicure Colours London's Most Stylish Are Wearing

If you're looking for a new summer pedicure colour, take inspiration from some of the capital's most elegant frequenters.

A collage of three women wearing open toe shoes with stylish pedicures
If the weather is anything to go by, it seems that summer is well and truly here, and I've already dusted off my sandals and booked in for that all-important pedicure appointment. As a beauty editor, it's my job to stay on top of the latest summer pedicure trends, which means I spend a lot of my time researching the most popular pedicure looks that both celebrities and fashion people can't get enough of. It's a tough job, but someone's got to do it, right?

While we've already done plenty of research into trends as a whole, I've been looking closely at what specific summer pedicure colours people are loving this season. Perhaps I was naive, but I expected to see all of the already dominating pedicure colours of 2025 cropping up this year, from bright pastels to colourful French pedicure looks. However, it seems that this isn't the case for 2025.

Instead, many of us are leaning into the quiet luxury aesthetic once more and opting for neutrals, deep glossy shades and natural finishes. I have to say, as someone who likes a chic, sophisticated nail look, I am loving all of these elegant nail colours, and I've already got so much inspiration for my upcoming appointment. Of course, it wouldn't be right of me to gatekeep these trends, so below, I've rounded up the biggest summer pedicure colours, and have even included a range of nail polishes to help get the look at home.

1. Milky White

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wearing a white satin dress with a milky white pedicure

First up, it seems that Londoners can't get enough of the milky nail trend this season. I've spotted plenty of people sporting this pedicure colour, including none other than Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. If it's good enough for her, then it's good enough for me.

The great thing about this slightly warmer, creamier white hue is that it will pair beautifully with this summer's biggest fashion trends.

Get the Look:

Essie Nail Polish 8 Limo Scene Warm White Cream Nude Colour, Original High Shine and High Coverage Nail Polish 13.5 Ml
Essie
Nail Polish in 8 Limo Scene

The most gorgeous warm white shade.

Nail Polish
H&M
Nail Polish in Ice Cold Milk

This nail polish is called "Ice Cold Milk", which seems rather fitting for this trend if you ask me.

2. Deep Red

A woman sat on a sunbed wearing sandals with a deep red pedicure

You might be thinking, isn't a deep red nail polish more suitable for autumn and winter? According to the fashion set here in the UK, this stylish shade is now a summer go-to.

A woman taking a mirror selfie wearing red heels with a deep red pedicure

A deep red pedicure will elevate any outfit, and for even more fashion points, I recommended adding some red accessories into the mix.

Get the Look:

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri 1 Stroke-1 Coat-Done! Nail Varnish - Cinna Snap
Sally Hansen
Insta-Dri 1 Stroke-1 Coat-Done! Nail Varnish in Cinna Snap

How expensive does this nail polish look?

Essie Nail Polish - 50 Bordeaux 13.5ml
Essie
Nail Polish in 50 Bordeaux

Another winner from Essie.

3. Chocolate Brown

A woman taking an outfit picture wearing brown flip flips with a chocolate brown pedicure

Another chic yet unexpected summer pedicure shade is chocolate brown. This neutral hue has already made its way into the fashion world, and now it's becoming a popular pedicure choice, too.

A chocolate brown pedicure

Pair your chocolate brown nail polish with a glossy top coat for the most expensive-looking finish.

Get the Look:

Rimmel Super Gel Nail Polish Venus
Rimmel
Super Gel Nail Polish in Venus

Affordable and bang on trend.

Nails Inc. Caught in the Nude Nail Polish - Hawaii Beach
Nails Inc.
Caught in the Nude Nail Polish in Hawaii Beach

This Nails Inc. polish offers long-lasting wear to see you through summer.

4. Sheer Nude

Rochelle Humes wearing nude heels with a nude pedicure

If you'd rather keep things super subtle this season, why not opt for a sheer, natural-looking pedicure shade? Pair this with a neutral outfit and prepare for endless compliments.

A woman walking wearing green flip flops with a nude pedicure

What I love about this trend is that it keeps things low maintenance during the busy summer months.

Get the Look:

Nailberry L'oxygene Nail Lacquer Au Naturel
Nailberry
L'oxygene Nail Lacquer in Au Naturel

Simply stunning.

Manucurist Active Smooth 03 15ml
Manucurist
Active Smooth 03

These nude nail polishes from Manucurist work to smooth ridges and blur any imperfections.

5. Glossy Black

A woman taking a mirror selfie with a glossy black pedicure

Last but by no means least, we've written lots about the onyx pedicure trend, and it appears to be going nowhere this summer. While black nail polish might be another unexpected choice for the warmer months, there's no denying how good this glossy hue looks paired with shorts and summer dresses.

A woman sitting outside wearing black sandals with a glossy black pedicure

See? Told you it looked good.

Get the Look:

Opi Infinite Shine Long-Wear Gel-Like Black Nail Polish - Lady in Black 15ml
OPI
Infinite Shine Long-Wear Gel-Like Black Nail Polish in Lady in Black

This polish will give your nails beautiful shine.

A.s.a.p. Quick Dry Nail Polish
H&M
A.s.a.p. Quick Dry Nail Polish in Black Hole

I love a quick drying formula.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

