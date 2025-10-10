I Wasn't a Fan of Polka-Dot Nails, Then I Saw This Elevated Design

It's no secret that I'm not a huge fan of nail art. I tend to write a lot about minimal nail trends, from milky manicures to white French tips, as these are the looks that I gravitate towards. It's not that I don't think that nail art looks good. In fact, I often admire other people's fun manicures, but whenever I try it myself, it never feels quite right. That being said, as a beauty editor, I like to stay on top of the latest trends, so over the past few weeks, I've been doing extensive research into popular nail art looks in the autumn nail trend circuit. There's one trend that I keep seeing time and time again, and that's polka-dot nails.
In my opinion, this is a super cute manicure for autumn and winter. There are plenty of designs to choose from, including monochrome finishes and more colourful looks. Lots of my friends have tried this nail art recently, and it has definitely piqued my interest. However, during my research, I came across a super elevated way to wear this trend, and I think it's actually convinced me to give it a go. I've seen top nail artists combining polka dot nail art with a classic French tip design, and there's no denying how chic it is.
Don't believe me? Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite polka-dot French manicure looks that had me turning my back on my usual nude polishes in seconds...
Polka Dot French Manicure Inspiration
This classic monochrome design is so timeless.
There are lots of possibilities when it comes to this nail art look, so you can tailor your finish to suit your tastes.
I love the idea of doing a simple French tip and then layering polka dots over the entire nail.
