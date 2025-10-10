I Wasn't a Fan of Polka-Dot Nails, Then I Saw This Elevated Design

The polka-dot French manicure is the coolest way to wear the trending nail art look this autumn.

A collage of polka dot French tip manicures
(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie, @corrinnabianca, @themaniclub)
It's no secret that I'm not a huge fan of nail art. I tend to write a lot about minimal nail trends, from milky manicures to white French tips, as these are the looks that I gravitate towards. It's not that I don't think that nail art looks good. In fact, I often admire other people's fun manicures, but whenever I try it myself, it never feels quite right. That being said, as a beauty editor, I like to stay on top of the latest trends, so over the past few weeks, I've been doing extensive research into popular nail art looks in the autumn nail trend circuit. There's one trend that I keep seeing time and time again, and that's polka-dot nails.

In my opinion, this is a super cute manicure for autumn and winter. There are plenty of designs to choose from, including monochrome finishes and more colourful looks. Lots of my friends have tried this nail art recently, and it has definitely piqued my interest. However, during my research, I came across a super elevated way to wear this trend, and I think it's actually convinced me to give it a go. I've seen top nail artists combining polka dot nail art with a classic French tip design, and there's no denying how chic it is.

Don't believe me? Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite polka-dot French manicure looks that had me turning my back on my usual nude polishes in seconds...

Polka Dot French Manicure Inspiration

A monochrome polka dot French tip nail design

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

This classic monochrome design is so timeless.

A picture of monochrome polka dot nail art

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

There are lots of possibilities when it comes to this nail art look, so you can tailor your finish to suit your tastes.

A French tip manicure with a polka dot design layered over the top

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

I love the idea of doing a simple French tip and then layering polka dots over the entire nail.

This colour combo is so cute for autumn.

A blue French tip nail design with black polka dots

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Pair your polka-dot French tip with an almond-shaped nail for the ultimate statement.

A colourful polka dot French tip nail design

(Image credit: @meraki_nails_cardiff)

If you like a colourful nail look, this design is for you.

I will be recreating this ASAP.

The Best Products for a Polka-Dot French Manicure

Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

