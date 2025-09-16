Football Season Is Back—24 (Non-Cheesy) Manis to Channel Your Inner WAG

Football season is back in full swing, and if you're a beauty-obsessed sports fan at heart like me, you'll know that this opens the door of opportunity for fun manicures in the months to come. There's nothing I love more than a subtle (or not-so-subtle) nod to my favorite teams with nails. That said, while I'm all for the more on-the-nose designs, I like it when I can wear a mani pre- and post-gameday that still looks elevated and chic.
If you need some inspiration, you're in luck. Below, I created a roundup of 24 non-cheesy NFL-themed manicures that any fan can appreciate. Whether you're hoping to channel your inner WAG or are just a long-time lover of football, you're sure to find something to show your nail tech before your next appointment.
1. Green Bay Packers
These green marble nails with hints of gold are right on par with the Packers' uniforms.
2. Los Angeles Rams
Bold blue nails can go a long way for several teams, but we think this swirly design works best for the Rams.
3. Las Vegas Raiders
Skip a basic plain white or black mani and try this fun take on both colors for the Raiders.
4. San Francisco 49ers
There's no going wrong with red, white, and gold for the 49ers.
5. Minnesota Vikings
Ditch mattes and try this subtle, shimmery purple shade to rep the Vikings.
6. New Orleans Saints
With subtle hints of white and gold, this look is a great fit for the New Orleans Saints. To really elevate it, consider trying this design on a longer almond nail.
7. Cleveland Browns
Take a shimmery orange polish and alternate which fingers get French tips for the Browns.
8. Jacksonville Jaguars
These may not be the same colors as the Jaguars' uniform, but I'd like to think the team would approve of these printed nails.
9. Carolina Panthers
These black-and-blue aura nails are too good to pass up.
10. Chicago Bears
Take that same aura nail design and swap it for orange and deep brown for the Bears.
11. New York Jets
These green French tips paired with thin, white swirls are the perfect subtle nod to the New York team.
12. Detroit Lions
This Lions-inspired mani consists of multiple shades of aqua blue to match the team colors.
13. Miami Dolphins
Match the Dolphins with this fun, minimalistic mani.
14. Kansas City Chiefs
There's no denying that these red-and-white swirls match the Chiefs to a T.
15. Cincinnati Bengals
If you don't want obvious stripes on your nails, try these subtle streaks of brown and white to rep the Bengals.
16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Consider these bold red nails Buccaneers-approved.
17. Los Angeles Chargers
Elegant yellow swirls will pop on game day for any Chargers fan.
18. Philadelphia Eagles
The reigning Super Bowl champs deserve something that shines. These shimmery green and silver nails do the Eagles justice.
19. Denver Broncos
For a more feminine touch on a Broncos-themed mani, try adding these fun patterns and designs.
20. Tennessee Titans
Rep the Titans by playing with different shades of blue and some negative space.
21. Dallas Cowboys
Whether you're aspiring to be the next WAG or Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, these royal-blue nails are sure to stand out on game day.
22. Pittsburgh Steelers
This smoky, yellow-and-black nail look is a fun twist on a Steelers mani.
23. Atlanta Falcons
Looking for something with more edge? Try these red-and-black patterned nails.
24. New England Patriots
Something about these navy blue and glittery swirls screams Patriots.
Sabrina Talbert is a New York-based journalist with six years of experience covering lifestyle and wellness for print and digital publications. She is currently the Assistant Beauty Editor at Who What Wear and has bylines in Women’s Health, Byrdie, NYLON, The Daily Front Row, and more. She’s passionate about covering topics related to haircare, skincare, and the latest happenings at the intersection of beauty and sports. When she’s not writing or testing products, you can catch her running and binge-watching F1 or boxing.