Football Season Is Back—24 (Non-Cheesy) Manis to Channel Your Inner WAG

Football season is back in full swing, and if you're a beauty-obsessed sports fan at heart like me, you'll know that this opens the door of opportunity for fun manicures in the months to come. There's nothing I love more than a subtle (or not-so-subtle) nod to my favorite teams with nails. That said, while I'm all for the more on-the-nose designs, I like it when I can wear a mani pre- and post-gameday that still looks elevated and chic.

If you need some inspiration, you're in luck. Below, I created a roundup of 24 non-cheesy NFL-themed manicures that any fan can appreciate. Whether you're hoping to channel your inner WAG or are just a long-time lover of football, you're sure to find something to show your nail tech before your next appointment.

1. Green Bay Packers

nfl n ail ideas

GREEN BAY

(Image credit: @artdecom)

These green marble nails with hints of gold are right on par with the Packers' uniforms.

2. Los Angeles Rams

nfl nail ideas

RAMS

(Image credit: @lolo.nailedit)

Bold blue nails can go a long way for several teams, but we think this swirly design works best for the Rams.

3. Las Vegas Raiders

nfl n ail ideas

RAIDERS

(Image credit: @piawaloves)

Skip a basic plain white or black mani and try this fun take on both colors for the Raiders.

4. San Francisco 49ers

nfl n ail ideas

SF

(Image credit: @lolo.nailedit)

There's no going wrong with red, white, and gold for the 49ers.

5. Minnesota Vikings

nfl nails

VIKINGS

(Image credit: @morellolondon)

Ditch mattes and try this subtle, shimmery purple shade to rep the Vikings.

6. New Orleans Saints

nfl nails 2025

SAINTS

(Image credit: @paiwaloves)

With subtle hints of white and gold, this look is a great fit for the New Orleans Saints. To really elevate it, consider trying this design on a longer almond nail.

7. Cleveland Browns

nfl nails 2025

BROWNS

(Image credit: @georgiadoesnails)

Take a shimmery orange polish and alternate which fingers get French tips for the Browns.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars

nfl nails 2025

JAGUARS

(Image credit: @paiwaloves)

These may not be the same colors as the Jaguars' uniform, but I'd like to think the team would approve of these printed nails.

9. Carolina Panthers

nfl nails 2025

PANTHERS

(Image credit: @lolo.nailedit)

These black-and-blue aura nails are too good to pass up.

10. Chicago Bears

nfl nails 2025

bears

(Image credit: @georgiadoesnails)

Take that same aura nail design and swap it for orange and deep brown for the Bears.

11. New York Jets

nfl nails 2025

(Image credit: @lolo.nailedit)

These green French tips paired with thin, white swirls are the perfect subtle nod to the New York team.

12. Detroit Lions

nfl nails 2025

(Image credit: @lolo.nailedit)

This Lions-inspired mani consists of multiple shades of aqua blue to match the team colors.

13. Miami Dolphins

nfl nail ideas 2025

(Image credit: @lolo.nailedit)

Match the Dolphins with this fun, minimalistic mani.

14. Kansas City Chiefs

nfl nails 2025

(Image credit: @lolo.nailedit)

There's no denying that these red-and-white swirls match the Chiefs to a T.

15. Cincinnati Bengals

nfl nails 2025

(Image credit: @lolo.nailedit)

If you don't want obvious stripes on your nails, try these subtle streaks of brown and white to rep the Bengals.

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

nfl nails 2025

(Image credit: @lolo.nailedit)

Consider these bold red nails Buccaneers-approved.

17. Los Angeles Chargers

nfl nails 2025

(Image credit: @artdecom)

Elegant yellow swirls will pop on game day for any Chargers fan.

18. Philadelphia Eagles

nfl nails 2025

(Image credit: @artdecom)

The reigning Super Bowl champs deserve something that shines. These shimmery green and silver nails do the Eagles justice.

19. Denver Broncos

nfl nails 2025

(Image credit: @artdecom)

For a more feminine touch on a Broncos-themed mani, try adding these fun patterns and designs.

20. Tennessee Titans

nfl nails 2025

(Image credit: @artdecom)

Rep the Titans by playing with different shades of blue and some negative space.

21. Dallas Cowboys

nfl nails 2025

(Image credit: @artdecom)

Whether you're aspiring to be the next WAG or Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, these royal-blue nails are sure to stand out on game day.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers

nfl nails 2025

(Image credit: @artdecom)

This smoky, yellow-and-black nail look is a fun twist on a Steelers mani.

23. Atlanta Falcons

nfl nails

(Image credit: @natalie_thedollshouse)

Looking for something with more edge? Try these red-and-black patterned nails.

24. New England Patriots

nfl nails 2025

(Image credit: @charlotteellennails)

Something about these navy blue and glittery swirls screams Patriots.

Sabrina Talbert
Sabrina Talbert
Assistant Beauty Editor, Who What Wear

Sabrina Talbert is a New York-based journalist with six years of experience covering lifestyle and wellness for print and digital publications. She is currently the Assistant Beauty Editor at Who What Wear and has bylines in Women’s Health, Byrdie, NYLON, The Daily Front Row, and more. She’s passionate about covering topics related to haircare, skincare, and the latest happenings at the intersection of beauty and sports. When she’s not writing or testing products, you can catch her running and binge-watching F1 or boxing.

