Rich, Expensive-Looking and Elegant—This OPI Nail Colour Is the Best Autumn Shade
When it comes to the best OPI nail colour shades, I have several favourites. Bubble Bath, a sheer pink, is a timeless favourite that many of us will wear on repeat. Funny Bunny, a milky nail colour loved by Hailey Bieber, is another of our ride or die nail polishes. But, for our autumn manicures, OPI has one standout nail colour that I think we're going to be seeing everywhere in this season. And that shade is OPI's Got The Blues For Red.
OPI Got The Blues For Red
Celebrity nail tech Iram Shelton wears OPI Got The Blues For Red.
Shop OPI Got The Blues For Red Nail Polish
OPI Got The Blues For Red is a deep red with cool blue undertones, which makes it classy red nail colour for the autumn and winter months. It's very versatile, looks great on all skin tones and nail shapes and lengths, but we particularly love it on short nails for a sophisticated look. Thanks to the ultra-glossy formula, it is bound to make your manicure look expensive. In daylight, it has a cherry-red hue, while in darker lighting it appears as a deep Bordeaux. We have to say, it's one of OPI's best red nail polishes, next to Big Apple Red and Malaga Wine.
The shade also comes in OPI's Infinite Shine nail polish range, which promises even glossier and long-lasting results compared to the standard polish. If you want a gel-like finish without the need of a curing lamp, this is the next best thing.
OPI Got The Blues For Red Alternatives
If you can't get your hands on Got The Blues For Red, I've rounded up some great dark red nail polish colours below.
Dark Red Nail Polish Alternatives
Beauty Pie Black Cherry Bomb Nail Polish
Price shown is member price.
Beauty Pie's Black Cherry Bomb is a sultry, deep burgundy that is bound to get you a tonne of compliments.
H&M Velvet Cake Nail Polish
H&M's nail polish in Velvet Cake is a very close match for OPI's Got The Blues For Red.
OPI Malaga Wine Nail Polish
If you want something slightly brighter, my recommendation would be OPI's Malaga Wine. It's a deep wine red that isn't as dark as Got The Blues For Red, and is perfect for autumn and winter.
Essie Bordeaux Nail Polish
I really rate Essie's nail colours, and Bordeaux is a particularly chic and deep red.
Essie Gel Couture Spiked With Style Nail Polish
For an extra long-lasting manicure, try Essie's Gel Couture Polish— combined with the top coat my manicure lasts well over a week without chipping.
Chanel Rouge Noir Nail Polish
The title of most iconic dark red in the world belongs to Chanel with its Rouge Noir nail polis—it's one of Chanel's best nail polish colours.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
-
Rihanna Just Proved This "Off-Season" Manicure Is Always On-Trend
I'm rethinking my fall mani.
By Jamie Schneider
-
On Your Mark… 6 Top Fall Nail Trends to Have on Your Radar (Before Everyone Else)
From chocolate brown to "coffee chrome."
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Selena Gomez Just Cosigned Fall's Trendiest New Manicure—Meet Coffee Chrome
We're obsessed.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Top Manicurists Say These Bridesmaid Nail Designs Are the Epitome of Elegance
You may be surprised.
By Maya Thomas
-
Nail Artists Say This Type of Manicure Lasts Longer—Here's How to Do It at Home
It's so easy to do yourself.
By Shawna Hudson
-
23 Luxe Nail Polishes to Buy When Your Vibe Says "Chanel" But Your Budget Says "Nope"
This is how I shop designer without breaking the bank.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
According to Nail Experts (and Kylie Jenner), This Will Be Fall's Most Fashion-Forward Manicure
Watch this space.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Nail Trends Come and Go, But Experts Say This Design Always Looks Chic
Classy and timeless.
By Jamie Schneider