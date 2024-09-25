Rich, Expensive-Looking and Elegant—This OPI Nail Colour Is the Best Autumn Shade

Eleanor Vousden
By
published
in News

When it comes to the best OPI nail colour shades, I have several favourites. Bubble Bath, a sheer pink, is a timeless favourite that many of us will wear on repeat. Funny Bunny, a milky nail colour loved by Hailey Bieber, is another of our ride or die nail polishes. But, for our autumn manicures, OPI has one standout nail colour that I think we're going to be seeing everywhere in this season. And that shade is OPI's Got The Blues For Red.

OPI Got The Blues For Red

OPI Got The Blues For Red

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Celebrity nail tech Iram Shelton wears OPI Got The Blues For Red.

Shop OPI Got The Blues For Red Nail Polish

OPI Got the Blues for Red Nail Polish
OPI
Got the Blues for Red Nail Polish

OPI Got The Blues For Red is a deep red with cool blue undertones, which makes it classy red nail colour for the autumn and winter months. It's very versatile, looks great on all skin tones and nail shapes and lengths, but we particularly love it on short nails for a sophisticated look. Thanks to the ultra-glossy formula, it is bound to make your manicure look expensive. In daylight, it has a cherry-red hue, while in darker lighting it appears as a deep Bordeaux. We have to say, it's one of OPI's best red nail polishes, next to Big Apple Red and Malaga Wine.

Opi Nail Polish, Infinite Shine Long-Wear System, 2nd Step, Got the Blues for Red, 15ml
OPI
Infinite Shine Nail Polish in Got the Blues for Red

The shade also comes in OPI's Infinite Shine nail polish range, which promises even glossier and long-lasting results compared to the standard polish. If you want a gel-like finish without the need of a curing lamp, this is the next best thing.

OPI Got The Blues For Red Alternatives

If you can't get your hands on Got The Blues For Red, I've rounded up some great dark red nail polish colours below.

Dark Red Nail Polish Alternatives

OPI got the blues for red nail polish

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Beauty Pie Black Cherry Bomb Nail Polish

Nail Polish
Beauty Pie
Wondercolour™ Nail Polish in Black Cherry Bomb

Price shown is member price.

Beauty Pie's Black Cherry Bomb is a sultry, deep burgundy that is bound to get you a tonne of compliments.

H&M Velvet Cake Nail Polish

Nail Polish
H&M
Nail Polish in Velvet Cake

H&M's nail polish in Velvet Cake is a very close match for OPI's Got The Blues For Red.

OPI Malaga Wine Nail Polish

Malaga Wine Nail Polish
OPI
Malaga Wine Nail Polish

If you want something slightly brighter, my recommendation would be OPI's Malaga Wine. It's a deep wine red that isn't as dark as Got The Blues For Red, and is perfect for autumn and winter.

Essie Bordeaux Nail Polish

Essie Original Nail Polish, 50 Bordeaux, Dark Red Nail Polish, 13.5 Ml
essie
Nail Polish in Bordeaux

I really rate Essie's nail colours, and Bordeaux is a particularly chic and deep red.

Essie Gel Couture Spiked With Style Nail Polish

Essie Gel Couture Longlasting High Shine, No Uv Lamp Required, Nail Polish, Deep Red Colour, Shade 360 Spiked With Style, 13.5 Ml (pack of 1)
Essie
Gel Couture Polish in Spiked With Style

For an extra long-lasting manicure, try Essie's Gel Couture Polish— combined with the top coat my manicure lasts well over a week without chipping.

Chanel Rouge Noir Nail Polish

Chanel Rouge Noir 155 (le Vernis) Longwear Nail Colour | Harrods Uk
CHANEL
Nail Polish in Rouge Noir

The title of most iconic dark red in the world belongs to Chanel with its Rouge Noir nail polis—it's one of Chanel's best nail polish colours.

Explore More:
Nails Nail Polish Opi
Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸