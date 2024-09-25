Rich, Expensive-Looking and Elegant—This OPI Nail Colour Is the Best Autumn Shade

When it comes to the best OPI nail colour shades, I have several favourites. Bubble Bath, a sheer pink, is a timeless favourite that many of us will wear on repeat. Funny Bunny, a milky nail colour loved by Hailey Bieber, is another of our ride or die nail polishes. But, for our autumn manicures, OPI has one standout nail colour that I think we're going to be seeing everywhere in this season. And that shade is OPI's Got The Blues For Red.

OPI Got The Blues For Red

Celebrity nail tech Iram Shelton wears OPI Got The Blues For Red.

Shop OPI Got The Blues For Red Nail Polish

OPI Got the Blues for Red Nail Polish £16 SHOP NOW

OPI Got The Blues For Red is a deep red with cool blue undertones, which makes it classy red nail colour for the autumn and winter months. It's very versatile, looks great on all skin tones and nail shapes and lengths, but we particularly love it on short nails for a sophisticated look. Thanks to the ultra-glossy formula, it is bound to make your manicure look expensive. In daylight, it has a cherry-red hue, while in darker lighting it appears as a deep Bordeaux. We have to say, it's one of OPI's best red nail polishes, next to Big Apple Red and Malaga Wine.

OPI Infinite Shine Nail Polish in Got the Blues for Red £18 £12 SHOP NOW The shade also comes in OPI's Infinite Shine nail polish range, which promises even glossier and long-lasting results compared to the standard polish. If you want a gel-like finish without the need of a curing lamp, this is the next best thing.

OPI Got The Blues For Red Alternatives

If you can't get your hands on Got The Blues For Red, I've rounded up some great dark red nail polish colours below.

Dark Red Nail Polish Alternatives

Beauty Pie Black Cherry Bomb Nail Polish

Beauty Pie Wondercolour™ Nail Polish in Black Cherry Bomb £7 SHOP NOW Price shown is member price.



Beauty Pie's Black Cherry Bomb is a sultry, deep burgundy that is bound to get you a tonne of compliments.

H&M Velvet Cake Nail Polish

H&M Nail Polish in Velvet Cake £4 £3 SHOP NOW H&M's nail polish in Velvet Cake is a very close match for OPI's Got The Blues For Red.

OPI Malaga Wine Nail Polish

OPI Malaga Wine Nail Polish £16 SHOP NOW If you want something slightly brighter, my recommendation would be OPI's Malaga Wine. It's a deep wine red that isn't as dark as Got The Blues For Red, and is perfect for autumn and winter.

Essie Bordeaux Nail Polish

essie Nail Polish in Bordeaux £9 £6 SHOP NOW I really rate Essie's nail colours, and Bordeaux is a particularly chic and deep red.

Essie Gel Couture Spiked With Style Nail Polish

Essie Gel Couture Polish in Spiked With Style £12 £6 SHOP NOW For an extra long-lasting manicure, try Essie's Gel Couture Polish— combined with the top coat my manicure lasts well over a week without chipping.

Chanel Rouge Noir Nail Polish