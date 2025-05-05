My Nail Artist Confirmed It: This Is the Most Popular (and Sophisticated) Summer Pedicure Colour

Apparently, everyone is asking for this polish right now.

Milky pedicure trend
(Image credit: @smythsisters, @rosiehw, @slipintostyle)
The warm weather is here, and it's time to get those sandals out. Yes, that means it might be time to book a pedicure appointment, too. If you're up to date on the top pedicure colours of 2025, then you'll already know that milky shades are set to be huge this year. It has already proved one of the biggest spring pedicure colours, and if my latest nail appointment is anything to go by, it's going to dominate this summer as well.

You see, last weekend, I headed to my local nail salon to get a pedicure for my upcoming holiday. After choosing the perfect milky white, my nail artist told me that everyone was opting for this colour. With its chic appearance and timeless appeal, who can blame them? If you're not familiar with the milky nail trend, then I suggest that you keep on scrolling.

What Is the Milky Pedicure Trend?

So, what is this trend? As the name suggests, these milky nail shades feature a creamy white hue. This polish is a little bit softer than your classic white, making it ideal for any nail minimalists out there. It looks great with a glossy, high-shine finish, and you can either opt for one or two layers of milky white polish for a sheer look, or build the colour up for more of a statement. Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite milky pedicure looks for the season ahead, so keep on scrolling for lots of inspo.

Milky Pedicure Trend Inspiration

@annelauremais taking a picture of her outfit with a milky pedicure

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Soft, classic and chic. This pedicure trend will see you through the whole of summer.

@smythsisters wearing black sandals with a milky pedicure

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

I love this sheer, subtle finish.

@aidabadji_ sitting on a boat with a milky pedicure

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

This pedicure really does give all of the summer vibes.

@rosiehw wearing heels with a milky white French tip pedicure

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

A milky white French tip design is so elegant for evenings out.

@harrietwestmoreland milky pedicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Super fresh.

@slipintostyle wearing silver heels with a milky pedicure

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Milky white shades look incredible when paired with silver accessories.

@slipintostyle with a milky pedicure

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Such an elegant look.

@harrietwestmoreland milky pedicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

A milky pedicure and chic summer sandals is a winning combination.

Best Products for a Milky Pedicure

Opi Nail Polish - Funny Bunny - Nail Lacquer - White 15ml
OPI
Nail Polish in Funny Bunny

OPI Funny Bunny is such a classic soft white shade.

Nail Polish
H&M
Nail Polish in Ice Cold Milk

This polish is called "Ice Cold Milk". Perfect for the milky nail trend if you ask me.

Essie Nail Polish for Colour Intense Nails No. 3 Marshmallow, Nude, 13.5 Ml
Essie
Nail Polish in Marshmallow

Another gorgeous option from Essie.

Milky White
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Milky White

Manucurist's polishes are some of the best on the market.

Cowshed Pedicure Kit
Cowshed
Pedicure Kit

The key to an elegant pedicure is all in the prep, and this Cowshed kit has everything you need to get a salon-worthy look at home.

Tweezeerman Pedicure Rasp Callus Remover
Tweezeerman
Pedicure Rasp Callus Remover

Don't forget to care for your feet, too.

Nails Inc. Superfood Repair Oil 14ml
Nails Inc.
Superfood Repair Oil

Once your polish has dried, apply a little bit of cuticle oil to keep your nails looking as healthy and neat as possible.

Mylee Oval Nail Brush
Mylee
Oval Nail Brush

If you want to do a milky French tip, make sure to have a thin nail art brush to hand.

