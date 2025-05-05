My Nail Artist Confirmed It: This Is the Most Popular (and Sophisticated) Summer Pedicure Colour
Apparently, everyone is asking for this polish right now.
The warm weather is here, and it's time to get those sandals out. Yes, that means it might be time to book a pedicure appointment, too. If you're up to date on the top pedicure colours of 2025, then you'll already know that milky shades are set to be huge this year. It has already proved one of the biggest spring pedicure colours, and if my latest nail appointment is anything to go by, it's going to dominate this summer as well.
You see, last weekend, I headed to my local nail salon to get a pedicure for my upcoming holiday. After choosing the perfect milky white, my nail artist told me that everyone was opting for this colour. With its chic appearance and timeless appeal, who can blame them? If you're not familiar with the milky nail trend, then I suggest that you keep on scrolling.
What Is the Milky Pedicure Trend?
So, what is this trend? As the name suggests, these milky nail shades feature a creamy white hue. This polish is a little bit softer than your classic white, making it ideal for any nail minimalists out there. It looks great with a glossy, high-shine finish, and you can either opt for one or two layers of milky white polish for a sheer look, or build the colour up for more of a statement. Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite milky pedicure looks for the season ahead, so keep on scrolling for lots of inspo.
Milky Pedicure Trend Inspiration
Soft, classic and chic. This pedicure trend will see you through the whole of summer.
I love this sheer, subtle finish.
This pedicure really does give all of the summer vibes.
A milky white French tip design is so elegant for evenings out.
Super fresh.
Milky white shades look incredible when paired with silver accessories.
Such an elegant look.
A milky pedicure and chic summer sandals is a winning combination.
Best Products for a Milky Pedicure
OPI Funny Bunny is such a classic soft white shade.
This polish is called "Ice Cold Milk". Perfect for the milky nail trend if you ask me.
The key to an elegant pedicure is all in the prep, and this Cowshed kit has everything you need to get a salon-worthy look at home.
Once your polish has dried, apply a little bit of cuticle oil to keep your nails looking as healthy and neat as possible.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
