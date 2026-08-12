Not Chrome, Not Glitter—Aqua Glazed Nails Is the Trend to Try This August

We all know how much I love a neutral nail trend, but now and again, I like to switch up my milky manicure for a chrome finish. (Wild, I know.) The thing is, even a chrome manicure sometimes feels like a little too much. What can I say? I'm a minimalist through and through.
So, when "aqua glazed" nails appeared on my Instagram feed, it's safe to say I was sold. Not quite chrome, not quite glitter, aqua-glazed nails are a subtle, shimmery take on the milky nail trend, elevating your manicure whilst keeping things soft and chic. Don't believe me? Check out this aqua-glazed manicure below.
Aqua Glazed Nails
Created by nail artist Mateja Novakovic, this iridescent manicure has the most elegant, creamy white base. Paired with the pearly finish, it's quite possibly the most perfect summery take on one of my favourite neutral nail looks.
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Whilst I'll definitely be asking for this on my next trip to the salon, the great news is that the aqua-glazed nail trend is so easy to recreate from home. In fact, Novakovic herself used the Manucurist Active Plump Aqua Glazed polish to create this look, applying two layers for a more opaque finish.
Not only does this polish look chic, but it also cares for your nails. The formula is infused with collagen to create a plump, hydrated effect. Plus, the pearly finish is inspired by marine reflections (hence the aqua name). I plan on using this product for the entirety of August, and if you ask me, it will also make a great pedicure shade, too...
If you like a super pearlescent finish, you'll love this OPI polish.
Essie
Gel Couture Metallic Glaze Top Coat 563 Blushed Metal
This can be used as a top coat or a standalone polish.
Manucurist
Nebula Nail Polish
Manucurist always has the trendiest options.
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Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.