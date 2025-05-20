Kendall Jenner Just Declared This Throwback OPI Colour the Nail Polish of the Summer

Few nail colours are more iconic than this specific OPI shade, which Kendall Jenner just chose as her summer manicure of choice.

Kendall Jenner wearing OPI big apple red
(Image credit: @nailsbyzola, @kendalljenner, @iramshelton)
Eleanor Vousden's avatar
By
published
in News

As a beauty editor whose job is to spot nail trends every week, I see a lot of nail colour trends come and go. However, there are some nail colours that are so iconic, they become truly timeless. Case in point with Kendall Jenner, who stepped out with a certain OPI nail colour for her latest summer manicure, which is considered one of the most iconic nail colours of all time. And nope, it's not Funny Bunny or Bubble Bath.

OPI Big Apple Red

Kendall Jenner wearing OPI Big Apple Red

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

So what is Kendall's nail colour of choice this summer? Her manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, confirmed it on her Instagram as OPI Big Apple Red. This classic red nail polish shade is a cool-toned red that has become a cult favourite in salons over the years since its launch back in 1999. It suits everyone, and works year-round, but Kendall proves that this polish works particularly well as a summer nail colour too. I'm willing to put it out there—this nostalgic red nail polish might be the most iconic red of all time.

Kendall Jenner wearing OPI big apple red nails

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

In fact, I'm willing to bet that the red nail colour she wore last summer is also OPI's Big Apple Red. It's a colour that is immediately recognisable to OPI fans and is often imitated and duped, but never topped. And with Google searches up 5,000% for OPI Big Apple Red this past month, I'm anticipating that this nostalgic red nail colour is ready for a revival this summer. I'll see you at the salon.

Shop OPI Big Apple Red

OPI big apple red nails

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Big Apple Red® Nail Polish
OPI
Big Apple Red® Nail Polish

If you haven't yet tried Big Apple Red, take this as your sign. It suits everyone and is the perfect summer red nail colour.

Big Apple Red® Nail Polish
OPI
Big Apple Red® Nail Polish

OPI also offers the iconic shade in its Infinite Shine range, which lasts for longer and leaves nails with a gel-like finish that stays chip-free.

Shop More Iconic OPI Nail Colours:

Bubble Bath® Nail Polish
OPI
Bubble Bath® Nail Polish

Bubble Bath is one of the best sheer pink nail polishes out there.

Funny Bunny® Nail Polish
OPI
Funny Bunny® Nail Polish

Funny Bunny is a sheer white which counts Hailey Bieber as a fan.

Put It in Neutral Nail Polish
OPI
Put It in Neutral Nail Polish

OPI Put It In Neutral is another chic neutral pink that flatters all nails.

Cajun Shrimp® Nail Polish
OPI
Cajun Shrimp® Nail Polish

Alongside Big Apple Red, Cajun Shrimp is another classic summer nail colour—this one has warmer coral tones compared to Big Apple Red.

Opi Nail Lacquer Dark Red Nail Polish - Malaga Wine 15ml
OPI
Malaga Wine Nail Polish

Want something a little moodier? Malaga Wine is a deep wine red that looks just as good as a manicure colour as it does a pedicure colour.

Explore More:
Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸