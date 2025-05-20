Kendall Jenner Just Declared This Throwback OPI Colour the Nail Polish of the Summer
Few nail colours are more iconic than this specific OPI shade, which Kendall Jenner just chose as her summer manicure of choice.
As a beauty editor whose job is to spot nail trends every week, I see a lot of nail colour trends come and go. However, there are some nail colours that are so iconic, they become truly timeless. Case in point with Kendall Jenner, who stepped out with a certain OPI nail colour for her latest summer manicure, which is considered one of the most iconic nail colours of all time. And nope, it's not Funny Bunny or Bubble Bath.
OPI Big Apple Red
So what is Kendall's nail colour of choice this summer? Her manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, confirmed it on her Instagram as OPI Big Apple Red. This classic red nail polish shade is a cool-toned red that has become a cult favourite in salons over the years since its launch back in 1999. It suits everyone, and works year-round, but Kendall proves that this polish works particularly well as a summer nail colour too. I'm willing to put it out there—this nostalgic red nail polish might be the most iconic red of all time.
In fact, I'm willing to bet that the red nail colour she wore last summer is also OPI's Big Apple Red. It's a colour that is immediately recognisable to OPI fans and is often imitated and duped, but never topped. And with Google searches up 5,000% for OPI Big Apple Red this past month, I'm anticipating that this nostalgic red nail colour is ready for a revival this summer. I'll see you at the salon.
Shop OPI Big Apple Red
