Elegant, Expensive-Looking and Timeless—This OPI Nail Colour Is Popular for a Reason

Who doesn't love a red manicure? This is easily one of the chicest, most timeless nail polish shades of all time, and I'm yet to meet anyone who isn't a fan. That being said, it can be hard to find the right red nail polish to really make your nails stand out. There are so many options on the market, but after taking a look on Instagram, it's clear that celebrity nail technicians have a favourite. It's no secret that nail experts love OPI polishes, and there are so many classics from Bubble Bath to Funny Bunny and It Never Ends. However, when it comes to red nail polish, everyone raves about OPI's Big Apple Red.

OPI Big Apple Red Nails

As you can see, this nail polish is super bright and shiny, giving your manicure an expensive-looking finish. It's the perfect shade for when you want to make a statement with your nails, and the bold red hue works for all year round. It's no surprise that it's one of the brand's most popular polishes.

This shade looks elegant on both long and short nail shapes.

One of the great things about this polish is that it works well with other OPI shades, too. Here, expert nail artist Iram Shelton has combined OPI Big Apple Red with OPI Cajun Shrimp for a more custom finish.

Shop OPI Big Apple Red

OPI Big Apple Red Nail Polish £15 SHOP NOW

OPI Big Apple Red Nail Polish Alternatives

If you are also obsessed with this nail polish but are after some alternatives, scroll ahead for the best red polishes that will give you a similar look at home. These shades are used by Instagram's top manicurists, so you know you're in good hands.

1. Dior 999 Rouge

Celebrity manicurist Julia Diogo is a fan of this Dior nail polish, which has the same bold red hue as OPI's popular shade. I don't know anyone who wouldn't want to get their hands on this.

Shop the Polish:

Dior Vernis 999 Rouge £29 SHOP NOW

2. Hermès 64 Rouge Casaque

It doesn't get much chicer than an Hermès nail polish, and expert manicurist Iram Shelton proves just how good a luxury manicure can look. This red shade is bound to turn heads.

Shop the Polish:

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel, 64 Rouge Casaque £45 SHOP NOW

3. Bio Sculpture Pillar Box Red

One look on Instagram and you'll notice every nail expert using this red shade from Bio Sculpture. It's bright, it's bold and it's undeniably chic.

Shop the Polish:

Bio Sculpture Pillar Box Red - Polish £12 SHOP NOW

4. OPI The Thrill of Brazil

Another great red option from OPI with a slight orange undertone for even more of a statement.

Shop the Polish: