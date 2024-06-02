A Celebrity Pedicurist Said These Are The Most Expensive-Looking Colours The Fashion Set Are Booking In For

June has arrived, and with the arrival of the warmer weather (finally), we're fully in the height of pedicure season. Having just bought some new sandals, I'm realising that now is the time to call my salon and finally book that much-needed pedicure after hiding my feet all last season. After keeping an eye on the pedicure trends and pedicure colour trends in the lead up to summer, I was curious to know what pedicure colours will be popular in June.



Now summer is here, now is the time to consider some bright nail looks for your upcoming holiday, or perhaps a classic pedicure colour like red or pink to see you through a whole season of weddings. As for trends, I've heard that the French pedicure is having a major comeback amongst the fashion set—I've been seeing it all over my social feeds.

To be honest, I have a hard enough time choosing from the nail trends for my manicure once I get in the salon chair. So, being the indecisive pedicure person I am, I decided to enlist the help of London's chicest pedicurist and The Gel Bottle ambassador, Milly Mason, to talk me through what the fashion set are choosing when they're booking in for their pedicures right now. Scroll ahead for all the pedicure ideas you'll need this month to take you into the summer season.

June Pedicure Colours

1. Sheer Pink

Sheer pinks are a timeless choice for a pedicure. They're flattering, they go with any outfit you'll be wearing and any re-growth is less noticeable than bright colours. For that reason, it's a great choice to go for if you want to get the most out of your pedicure appointment.



If you're headed into the salon, Mason has some colour recommendations. "Veil from the new The Gel Bottle wedding collection is my new favourite pedi shade," says Mason. "It gives a slight subtle sheen and looks super chic on toes!" We have to agree.

Shop The Trend

Templespa Sole Balm £21 SHOP NOW The key to making your pedicure look expensive is maintaining good foot care. This foot cream has been a game-changer for dry, cracked heels and feels soles silky soft.

Peacci French Bloom Nail Polish £9 SHOP NOW This is such a pretty pink on toes, and the finish is so glossy and long-wearing for pedicures, too.

OPI Bare My Soul Nail Polish £15 SHOP NOW OPI's Bare My Soul is often recommended to me by nail techs as an alternative to Bubble Bath—it's slightly more neutral-toned which makes it so flattering.

2. Supermodel Red

If you usually favour a brighter pedicure colour for summer but want it to remain timeless, red is always a great choice. "If you prefer a red toe, The Gel Bottle Candy is also the perfect red shade, and this colour is timeless is all year round," says Mason. From bright poppy red to sangria red, there's a summer red to suit everyone.

Beauty Pie Dr Glycolic™ Soft Feet 7-Day Peel Socks £6 SHOP NOW Price shown is member price.



If you need to prep your feet for an upcoming holiday, pop these exfoliating socks on a week before you go and you'll be left with renewed feet by the time you step on the plane.

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Pompier £29 SHOP NOW I wear this red nail polish every summer, and it always gets me compliments.

Essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish in Rock The Runway £11 SHOP NOW Essie's Gel Couture formulas are really long-wearing and give a gel-effect to nails.

3. Milky French

Milky nails aren't going anywhere, and they make a great choice on toes too. "A milky pedi this looks super chic on its own or with a French tip using the shade Daisy. To make things more fun you can add a pastel tip," says Mason. Matcha green, pastel blue and coral make for chic French pedicure tips for summer.

Shop The Trend

Nails Inc Time to Glow Glow-Enhancing Nail Perfector Polish £9 SHOP NOW This sheer white has a touch of a seashell glow to it, which makes it so pretty for summer.

OPI Funny Bunny® Nail Polish £19 SHOP NOW Funny Bunny is a classic white, and looks great on toes. One coat leaves a sheer finish and two gives an opaque result.

H&M 2-Pack Nail Art Brushes £4 SHOP NOW Nail brushes make creating a French tip so much easier.

3. Frombré

Frombré nails have been taking off on our hands, and they're making our way to our toes too—I've been seeing them everywhere. They're the meeting of a French tip and ombré. They're not as stark as a classic French tip yet more interesting than a wash of sheer pink, making them a great middle ground for your June pedicure.

Barry M Air Breathable Nail Paint in Pastel Peach Soda £5 SHOP NOW I'm using this polish paired with white to create this peaches and cream ombré look.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Dr. Barbara Sturm X Aquazzura Foot Spray £55 SHOP NOW You'll find this in every celebrity pedicurist's kit to refresh tired feet and leave them silky soft—great if you've been on your feet all day.

Mylee Ombre Brush £6 SHOP NOW An ombré brush will seamlessly blend your two colours together.

Shop The Trend

4. Classic French

Classic French manicures are back on the agenda for 2024, and they always make your feet look groomed and put together. If you're doing it at home, you'll want to use a fine-tipped brush to ensure a precise finish, along with a sheer pink polish, a opaque white and a glossy top coat to lock it in.

Shop The Trend

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Ballerina 111 £29 SHOP NOW Chanel's Ballerina nail polish is my go-to for French pedicure pink. It's the perfect sheer pink.

Barry M Barry M Cosmetics Gelly Nail Paint, Cotton £4 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with Barry M's Gelly polishes for a glossy finish.

Zara Nail Set £18 SHOP NOW Every nail brush you could need for French manicures, nail art and beyond.

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish Top Coat £10 £8 SHOP NOW This top-coat makes any polish so long-wearing and shiny.

5. Lilac

Lilac hues are always a summer staple, and a great alternative to pink if you still want something soft and pretty.

Shop The Trend

H&M Nail Polish £4 SHOP NOW I'm wearing this hue on my next summer holiday.

Nailberry Lavender Fields £17 SHOP NOW Such a beautiful shade on toes.